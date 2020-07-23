/
54 Apartments for rent in Hopewell County, VA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION ON THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE CHECK BACK - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/28/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/28/2020 <<< MUST VIEW BEFORE APPLYING! - COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/21/2020 <<< MUST VIEW BEFORE APPLYING! Owner has decided to rent this
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3009 Belmont Ave.
3009 Belmont Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1232 sqft
3009 Belmont Ave.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
800 E. Broadway
800 East Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
800 E.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3909 Jefferson Park Road
3909 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1228 sqft
3909 Jefferson Park Road Available 07/30/20 CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/30/2020 - CANNOT APPLY FOR OR LOOK AT UNTIL 7/30/2020 - 4 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout most of the house, freshly painted, new rear deck, large lot,
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
419 Briarwood Cir.
419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
874 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
46 Units Available
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1428 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 4 at 02:07 PM
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7101 Courthouse Road
7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1625 River Fork Way
1625 River Fork Place, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1515 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Rivermont Townhomes - Property Id: 325383 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1300 River Tree Drive 202
1300 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1103 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 JULYS RENT FREE ! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
13712 River Tree Drive 103
13712 River Tree Court, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Unit 103 Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 278831 $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1515 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Townhomes - Property Id: 267719 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3716 sqft
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$842
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
907 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hopewell County area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Randolph-Macon College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richmond, Newport News, Petersburg, Suffolk, and Chester have apartments for rent.
