Last updated June 13 2020

101 Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA

Bloom Crossing
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.

1 Unit Available
360 KIRBY STREET
360 Kirby Street, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath. Has sun room to enjoy a nice cup of coffee. Kitchen with island. Close to shopping and dining.
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.

1 Unit Available
8188 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8188 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1934 sqft
FRESHLY NEW PAINTED**FABULOUS 3-LEVEL TOWNHOME IN CONVENIENT COMMUTER LOCATION**NEW PAINTTHROUGHOUT**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS**SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/UPGRADED APPLIANCES**DESIGNER FEATURES &ELEGANT TRIM PACKAGE**NEW DECK WILL BE BUILT**FENCED REAR YARD**LUX

1 Unit Available
9563 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9563 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom penthouse with vaulted ceilings. Unit has updated cabinets, granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer. The property backs to treed area. Very private and peaceful. Excellent location.

1 Unit Available
7497 PRINCESS CAROL COURT
7497 Princess Carol Court, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Enjoy this top floor condo that is available now. Carpet and vinyl in the kitchen. Unit backs to wooded lot. Laundry room is on site of this community, but not in the individual unit.

1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.

1 Unit Available
8393 BUTTRESS LANE
8393 Buttress Lane, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
750 sqft
Cozy 1BR, 1BA condo w/ private balcony. Backs to woods, quick access to Rt. 28, VRE, Old Town. Walking distance to new Signal Hill shops, pergo flooring, lots of light. Laundry in unit. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets.

1 Unit Available
8178 Peakwood Court
8178 Peakwood Court, Yorkshire, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Surrounded by luxurious spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, youâll find endless possibilities that reflect your active lifestyle. Choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes that fit your needs and desires.

1 Unit Available
7422 BOUNDARY AVENUE
7422 Boundary Avenue, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
700 sqft
RIGHT HALF of the duplex is approximately 700 sq.ft. ONLY right side is for rent. Freshly painted interior, fenced yard both front and back, great driveway can hold several cars. No smoking. No pets. Appointment required with current tenant.
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
City GuideManassas Park
Manassas Park has a marked place in American History and is home to two historic sites: The Louisiana Brigade Winter Camp and Conner House.

If you love American History and living within 30 miles of the nation's capital, then finding apartments for rent in Manassas Park could be your valentine. When you're looking for apartments to rent, Manassas Park has a bevy of options. This suburban city in the greater Washington, DC area pretty much has it all.

Moving to Manassas

Moving to Manassas doesn't require a whole lot of fuss, just be sure to bring with you all the important documents such as copies of your ID (because how else can you prove you are who you say you are), letters of reference, bank statements, a recent credit report, your rental history and a blank check for the deposit. To get a feel for the town, drive along Manassas Drive, which goes through most of the area.

Where to Live

There are quite a few subdivisions in Manassas Park and each neighborhood has something unique to offer. The following are just a few highlights from a city with fantastic places to live.

Blooms Crossing: Blooms Crossing is a popular option for commuters. Full of townhouses and single-family houses, Blooms Crossing is very close to a train station and major county roads and interstates.

Belmont Station: With West Carondelet Drive as its main thoroughfare, Belmont Station is an attractive choice for townhomes and apartment rentals. Tree-lined streets and nearby schools help keep this residential community at the top of many people's wish lists.

Haverhill: Haverhill has the distinction of being the first apartment community built in Manassas Park. Whether you're looking for 1 bedroom apartments, or need a 2 bedroom apartment for rent for more space, you can find it in Haverhill.

Mosby Ridge: This Manassas Park neighborhood has diverse housing options. You can find apartments for rent, or go bigger and find a townhome or single-family house.

Living in Manassas

Transportation Options

One of the reasons Manassas Park is a great place to find an apartment or other rental property is its great connectivity to neighboring communities and job hubs in Washington. If you want to ditch the car, it's just as easy to jump on a bus or train. A VRE train station is nearby, within a mile of most Manassas Park neighborhoods. Grab a seat and head to DC for historic sightseeing, or head south to artsy Fredericksburg for some hipster fun. The PRTC bus line is another form of public transit that runs throughout Prince William County, including multiple stops in Manassas Park.

Activities

You can fill a day's agenda just by hanging out at Signal Bay Park. Hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, performance space, soccer and softball field are all there for your enjoyment. If you're more in the mood for a tackle box than a tackle sport, there's a nice fishing spot there, too. The kicker for this ultimate hangout spot is the water park. Signal Bay Waterpark is 27,000 square feet of aquatic amusement. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, people from all over Northern Virginia flock to Signal Bay, splashing around to beat the heat and have some fun. Lucky for Manassas Park residents, the waterpark is located right within city boundaries.

Golf

General's Ridge Golf Course is one of the top-tier spots for golfing in the entire Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. An expansive, 18-hole range, General's Ridge takes its majestic name from nearby Civil War sites. On any given day, you can find golf enthusiasts teeing off and enjoying the day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Manassas Park?
The average rent price for Manassas Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Manassas Park?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Manassas Park include Bloom Crossing.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Manassas Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Manassas Park area include Washington Adventist University, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Manassas Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manassas Park from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

