101 Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA📍
If you love American History and living within 30 miles of the nation's capital, then finding apartments for rent in Manassas Park could be your valentine. When you're looking for apartments to rent, Manassas Park has a bevy of options. This suburban city in the greater Washington, DC area pretty much has it all.
Moving to Manassas doesn't require a whole lot of fuss, just be sure to bring with you all the important documents such as copies of your ID (because how else can you prove you are who you say you are), letters of reference, bank statements, a recent credit report, your rental history and a blank check for the deposit. To get a feel for the town, drive along Manassas Drive, which goes through most of the area.
There are quite a few subdivisions in Manassas Park and each neighborhood has something unique to offer. The following are just a few highlights from a city with fantastic places to live.
Blooms Crossing: Blooms Crossing is a popular option for commuters. Full of townhouses and single-family houses, Blooms Crossing is very close to a train station and major county roads and interstates.
Belmont Station: With West Carondelet Drive as its main thoroughfare, Belmont Station is an attractive choice for townhomes and apartment rentals. Tree-lined streets and nearby schools help keep this residential community at the top of many people's wish lists.
Haverhill: Haverhill has the distinction of being the first apartment community built in Manassas Park. Whether you're looking for 1 bedroom apartments, or need a 2 bedroom apartment for rent for more space, you can find it in Haverhill.
Mosby Ridge: This Manassas Park neighborhood has diverse housing options. You can find apartments for rent, or go bigger and find a townhome or single-family house.
Transportation Options
One of the reasons Manassas Park is a great place to find an apartment or other rental property is its great connectivity to neighboring communities and job hubs in Washington. If you want to ditch the car, it's just as easy to jump on a bus or train. A VRE train station is nearby, within a mile of most Manassas Park neighborhoods. Grab a seat and head to DC for historic sightseeing, or head south to artsy Fredericksburg for some hipster fun. The PRTC bus line is another form of public transit that runs throughout Prince William County, including multiple stops in Manassas Park.
Activities
Golf
General's Ridge Golf Course is one of the top-tier spots for golfing in the entire Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. An expansive, 18-hole range, General's Ridge takes its majestic name from nearby Civil War sites. On any given day, you can find golf enthusiasts teeing off and enjoying the day.