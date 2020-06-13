101 Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA

Moving to Manassas

Moving to Manassas doesn't require a whole lot of fuss, just be sure to bring with you all the important documents such as copies of your ID (because how else can you prove you are who you say you are), letters of reference, bank statements, a recent credit report, your rental history and a blank check for the deposit. To get a feel for the town, drive along Manassas Drive, which goes through most of the area.