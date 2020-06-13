181 Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA

Houses and Apartments for Rent in Lorton

Lorton is your typical New English settlement in that its architecture has been heavily influenced both by Victorian standards and modern American trades. In this city, you can find Victorian brick terrace houses, modern square-topped terrace houses, and stand-alone bungalows. Since most of the southeastern part of the city is a wildlife reserve, the homes are located in the northeastern section.

Living in Lorton isn't easy on the pocketbook, but what did you expect getting to live next to nature and, of course, living in a place with a city name that sounds so rich. Try saying Lorton with a British accent, and you will see what we mean. But if you're willing to pay the price, rental apartments, houses, and terrace houses in Lorton are all available for your living pleasure.