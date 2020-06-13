181 Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA📍
Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles.
Lorton is your typical New English settlement in that its architecture has been heavily influenced both by Victorian standards and modern American trades. In this city, you can find Victorian brick terrace houses, modern square-topped terrace houses, and stand-alone bungalows. Since most of the southeastern part of the city is a wildlife reserve, the homes are located in the northeastern section.
Living in Lorton isn't easy on the pocketbook, but what did you expect getting to live next to nature and, of course, living in a place with a city name that sounds so rich. Try saying Lorton with a British accent, and you will see what we mean. But if you're willing to pay the price, rental apartments, houses, and terrace houses in Lorton are all available for your living pleasure.