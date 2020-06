181 Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA

"Pretty little thing, sometimes you gotta look up and let the world see all the beauty that you're made of. 'Cause the way you hang your head, nobody can tell you're my Virginia bluebell, my Virginia bluebell." (-- Miranda Lambert, "Virginia Bluebell")

Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles.