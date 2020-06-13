Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

181 Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9589 HAGEL CIRCLE
9589 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
966 sqft
Price reduction and Available cute and cozy home please feel free to stop by to view. Please follow all COVID 19 precautions mask and shoe covers are required to enter.Property Available NOW....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9571 Hagel Cir
9571 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bright charming townhouse terrace convenient to fort belvoir easy to commute i-95 ,a lot of surrounding green space you mus conveniently close to transportation options such as metro, bus or vre . You must see ! ! (RLNE5840207)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8554 Barrow Furnace Ln
8554 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WALKOUT BASEMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 266921 Large Basement for rent in Lorton, VA. Asking Rent: $,1400/Month it includes all utilities including Wifi. It has one bed room, one full bath and large living room space.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8409 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT
8409 Chaucer House Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2308 sqft
Commuters dream. Great location . Community pool, exercise room, party room. Close to Fort Belvoir . 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Gallery kitchen. Granit counter tops. Available June, 1st, 2020

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8439 KIRBY LIONSDALE DRIVE
8439 Kirby Lionsdale Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2618 sqft
Brand new carpets and dishwasher just installed. New microwave and dishwasher coming on June 13th. Dutch oven replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced about 2 years ago. Immaculate!Located in Lorton Valley Community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9520 MOOREGATE COURT
9520 Mooregate Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1320 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY- -24 hr advance notice-3 ADULTS-NO CHILDREN FOR EACH SHOWING-MUST WEAR MASKS-NO SHOWINGS TO ANYONE WITH SIGNS OF ILLNESS*Property is presently tenant occupied-**Pictures from earlier listing when vacant! *Bright clean 3 BR,2 BA TH

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9531 HAGEL CIRCLE
9531 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9531 HAGEL CIRCLE in Lorton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7463 LONE STAR ROAD
7463 Lone Star Road, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1180 sqft
Recently Renovated 3 Story End Unit Townhouse with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great deck and fenced in yard. Minutes to Ft. Belvoir, Route 1, Fairfax County Parkway. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Cats ok, vouchers are accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3403 sqft
Backs to Parkland! Available for occupancy. 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home on prime lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8015 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET
8015 Samuel Wallis Street, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2308 sqft
Spacious 4 Level Wide Town home, 4 BRS, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE
8509 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3320 sqft
Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7973 ALMEDA COURT
7973 Almeda Court, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2620 sqft
NO PETS! Available July 1, 2020. Great Location....... close to Ft Belvoir, NGA, I-95, VRE. This Beautiful Large Single Family Home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9676 HAGEL CIRCLE
9676 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
2 Level Townhouse style Condo. Offers 2 Bedrooms & 1 Full bath. Brand New Granite Counter Top in Kitchen & Brand New Sink. New Dishwasher. Fresh Painted Kitchen Cabinets. Wall to Wall Carpet. Neutral Color Paint. Plenty of Windows for Natural Light.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9574 INVERARY COURT
9574 Inverary Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
Great corner house. 3 Bed/2 bathroom located directly behind the Lorton marketplace. Perfectly tucked away from the highway noise yet minutes away from I-95 and VRE.
Results within 1 mile of Lorton
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.

Median Rent in Lorton

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lorton is $1,556, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,797.
Studio
$1,481
1 Bed
$1,556
2 Beds
$1,797
3+ Beds
$2,370
City GuideLorton
"Pretty little thing, sometimes you gotta look up and let the world see all the beauty that you're made of. 'Cause the way you hang your head, nobody can tell you're my Virginia bluebell, my Virginia bluebell." (-- Miranda Lambert, "Virginia Bluebell")

Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles.

Houses and Apartments for Rent in Lorton

Lorton is your typical New English settlement in that its architecture has been heavily influenced both by Victorian standards and modern American trades. In this city, you can find Victorian brick terrace houses, modern square-topped terrace houses, and stand-alone bungalows. Since most of the southeastern part of the city is a wildlife reserve, the homes are located in the northeastern section.

Living in Lorton isn't easy on the pocketbook, but what did you expect getting to live next to nature and, of course, living in a place with a city name that sounds so rich. Try saying Lorton with a British accent, and you will see what we mean. But if you're willing to pay the price, rental apartments, houses, and terrace houses in Lorton are all available for your living pleasure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lorton?
In Lorton, the median rent is $1,481 for a studio, $1,556 for a 1-bedroom, $1,797 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,370 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lorton, check out our monthly Lorton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lorton?
Some of the colleges located in the Lorton area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lorton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lorton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

