Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court bbq/grill courtyard green community hot tub lobby online portal

Located within walking distance to the Van Dorn Street Metro and with direct access to the Beltway, Reserve at Eisenhower apartments in Alexandria, VA, offer both convenience and class. Our spacious Reserve at Eisenhower apartments feature island kitchens, in-home washers and dryers, over-sized closets and high-end finishes throughout. Enjoy the rooftop tennis court, 24-hour fitness center, pool and picnic areas. Residents of our Reserve at Eisenhower can also take advantage of our clubhouse and 24-hour business center with free Wi-Fi. We are just minutes away from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment in Old Town Alexandria and Kingstowne Shopping Center.