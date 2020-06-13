159 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA

This city of about 16,300 people, just a few minutes from the city of Richmond, is the typical suburb with a few quirks thrown into the mix. The central portion of the city is a National Historical District with its various Victorian homes dating from the 1800s. Once a farm town, in the 1900s it became the haven for people seeking to get away from the smog of Richmond, which had blossomed into an industrial hotspot. This small city of just 8.36 miles remains a popular destination for people who want a more relaxing setting than may typically be found in the larger cities nearby.