159 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA📍
Go ahead and check out the apartments for rent in Bon Air. There are a few things you'll find present here. The area is welcoming and the historic charm, especially of the downtown area, is something of note (though it may not be for those ultra-modern professionals looking for a loft to rent.) There's plenty of families here and easier qualifications for moving into the region. You'll need good employment, a steady amount of income, and decent credit qualifications, but overall this once-resort area is easy to fall in love with without spending all that much to do so.
Even as a small area, there are various neighborhoods located throughout the area worth exploring. If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Bon Air, consider just how well these neighborhoods fit.
Chippenham Forest: An area of about 724 homes, it is your typical suburban area. You will find apartments here, though not hi rise apartment buildings. You will find good schools and a neighborhood with home rentals and condo rentals.$$$$
Huguenot: This city is more affluent and larger. It has about 5200 homes and comprises the most of the city. You will find homes for rent here, as well as duplex rentals and apartments. Overall a combination of commercial and residential components, it has easy access into Richmond, too.$$
Midlothian: Another large area with more than 9000 homes, this component of the city offers a lower income scale for investors. If you plan to find an apartment here, plan to choose from modern apartments and those that are charming components of historic homes.$$
Oxford: Oxford is a popular area but smaller with only about 725 homes. It's mostly residential, with mostly homes, but a few homes for rent are here, too.$$$
This city of about 16,300 people, just a few minutes from the city of Richmond, is the typical suburb with a few quirks thrown into the mix. The central portion of the city is a National Historical District with its various Victorian homes dating from the 1800s. Once a farm town, in the 1900s it became the haven for people seeking to get away from the smog of Richmond, which had blossomed into an industrial hotspot. This small city of just 8.36 miles remains a popular destination for people who want a more relaxing setting than may typically be found in the larger cities nearby.