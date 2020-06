159 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA

Go ahead and check out the apartments for rent in Bon Air. There are a few things you'll find present here. The area is welcoming and the historic charm, especially of the downtown area, is something of note (though it may not be for those ultra-modern professionals looking for a loft to rent.) There's plenty of families here and easier qualifications for moving into the region. You'll need good employment, a steady amount of income, and decent credit qualifications, but overall this once-resort area is easy to fall in love with without spending all that much to do so.