Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
10548 Ashburn Rd
10548 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
This Ranch Style Home has 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with hardwood floors, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
11001 Ashburn Road
11001 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2640 sqft
4 bedroom, BonAir home over 2600 sq feet!!!! - Dont miss out on this home with lots of beautiful updates!!! This Tri-Level home features a side entry from the paved drive that is perfect for extra storage/laundry room/workshop and a mud room, this

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9212 Groundhog Dr.
9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2304 sqft
9212 Groundhog Dr. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Four Level Townhome - This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Brighton Green
1 Unit Available
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jahnke
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Huguenot
14 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
8619 Claypool Road
8619 Claypool Road, Manchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
8619 Claypool Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Home in Midlothian - 8619 Claypool Road is a beautiful and spacious Contemporary style 2-story home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
411 Pocono Drive
411 Pocono Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1680 sqft
Transitional Home In James River High School District! - This transitional home is loaded with space. Upstairs there are hardwood floors throughout. There is a large living room, a spacious eat in kitchen, a sun room and three large bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hioaks
8 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Manchester
42 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Bon Air means "good air," and it was named by rich Richmond residents who used the town as a retreat destination from the big city.
Moving to Bon Air
Go ahead and check out the apartments for rent in Bon Air. There are a few things you'll find present here. The area is welcoming and the historic charm, especially of the downtown area, is something of note (though it may not be for those ultra-modern professionals looking for a loft to rent.) There's plenty of families here and easier qualifications for moving into the region. You'll need good employment, a steady amount of income, and decent credit qualifications, but overall this once-resort area is easy to fall in love with without spending all that much to do so.

Neighborhoods in Bon Air
Even as a small area, there are various neighborhoods located throughout the area worth exploring. If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Bon Air, consider just how well these neighborhoods fit.

Chippenham Forest: An area of about 724 homes, it is your typical suburban area. You will find apartments here, though not hi rise apartment buildings. You will find good schools and a neighborhood with home rentals and condo rentals.$$$$

Huguenot: This city is more affluent and larger. It has about 5200 homes and comprises the most of the city. You will find homes for rent here, as well as duplex rentals and apartments. Overall a combination of commercial and residential components, it has easy access into Richmond, too.$$

Midlothian: Another large area with more than 9000 homes, this component of the city offers a lower income scale for investors. If you plan to find an apartment here, plan to choose from modern apartments and those that are charming components of historic homes.$$

Oxford: Oxford is a popular area but smaller with only about 725 homes. It's mostly residential, with mostly homes, but a few homes for rent are here, too.$$$

Moving to Bon Air
This city of about 16,300 people, just a few minutes from the city of Richmond, is the typical suburb with a few quirks thrown into the mix. The central portion of the city is a National Historical District with its various Victorian homes dating from the 1800s. Once a farm town, in the 1900s it became the haven for people seeking to get away from the smog of Richmond, which had blossomed into an industrial hotspot. This small city of just 8.36 miles remains a popular destination for people who want a more relaxing setting than may typically be found in the larger cities nearby.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Bon Air?
The average rent price for Bon Air rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bon Air?
Some of the colleges located in the Bon Air area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bon Air?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bon Air from include Richmond, Petersburg, Chester, Short Pump, and Colonial Heights.

