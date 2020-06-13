/
/
mclean
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM
124 Apartments for rent in McLean, VA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
North Central
30 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,619
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,446
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Tysons East
8 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8358 Alvord St.
8358 Alvord Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2572 sqft
Charming & Tastefully Trendy Renovated 4BR home in Langley HS pyramid - Private corner lot backing to trees in prime real estate location of sought-after McLean! EYE CANDY merges with ELEGANCE*SWEET RENOVATION*Hundreds of thousands of $$$ in
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1426 Layman St.
1426 Layman Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1426 Layman St.
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6707 WEMBERLY WAY
6707 Wemberly Way, McLean, VA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautiful Home on almost 1 Acre Lot located in Sought After Langley Forest Neighborhood. Walk into 2-story foyer that leads to Spacious floor plan. Gorgeous living Room with formal Fireplace & Magnificent Volume Ceiling with Collar-Tie Beams.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE
6528 Chesterfield Avenue, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2633 sqft
Fabulous close-in location for convenient commuting but there's plenty of green space on the 1/3 acre lot. Get ready to enjoy this quiet neighborhood in the Kent Gardens area of McLean.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6504 DIVINE ST
6504 Divine Street, McLean, VA
8 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spectacular family home w/ the LOCATION you want -- the SPACE you need in nearly 7000 sq ft! 8BRs, 6BAs, McLean Schools, CLOSE to D.C.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1709 GREAT FALLS STREET
1709 Great Falls Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
Great rental home, in convent location! Close to downtown McLean, parks, Tysons Corner, Routes 123, 66 and 495. Four levels, with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1111 KENSINGTON ROAD
1111 Kensington Road, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3365 sqft
Quality build all brick, four story, luxury townhome with elevator serving all levels. Gourmet Kitchen, granite counters, sub zero refrigerator, gas cook-top. 4 Fireplaces. Family Room with eating area off the Kitchen. 2 wet bars.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6615 IVY HILL DR
6615 Ivy Hill Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Location! Three bedroom single family house in the heart of McLean, with a large, private, fenced-in yard. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, and separate dining room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6923 POPPY DRIVE
6923 Poppy Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1152 sqft
An upgraded 3BR/2FB/1HB home with hardwood floors on main level. 2 gas fireplaces. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar that leads out to the carport. Sep. DR with built-in cabs. LR with high ceilings and gas FP.
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6900 FLEETWOOD RD #614
6900 Fleetwood Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
1939 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, 2 bath + den/office in the boutique building, THE SIGNET. 1865 SQ FT WITH 598 SQ FT TERRACE facing west. 3 garage spaces & storage included. So convenient to DC and walking to downtown McLean, yet only minutes to Tysons.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7333 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT
7333 Lewinsville Park Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2464 sqft
Beautiful, 3-level large town home well-located in McLean. +2,400 sq ft. Walk to Silver Line Metro and minutes from shops. Renovated and updated! Private landscaped brick patio for relaxing/BBQing. Spacious rooms with large closets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2120 GLENN SPRING COURT
2120 Glenn Spring Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1159 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: Conveniently located in McLean Gardens. 3 levels, 3 bdrms, 4 baths. Home is well maintained. Close to Falls Church Metro, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Schools. Two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2096 VAN TUYL PLACE
2096 Van Tuyl Place, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1822 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LUXURY BRIGHT END UNIT TH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, PARK LIKE SETTING, HIGH CEILING , LARGE SIZE BRS, IN LAW S UITE/ OFFICE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK BACK TO PARKLAND VERY PRIVATE, BASEMENT
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7737 BRIDLE PATH LN
7737 Bridle Path Lane, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Move-in ready rental in The Hunt waiting for you! 4 bedrooms on the upper level and a spacious lower level with walk-out. Updated kitchen with eat-in area and garage access. Great back yard with deck and screened in porch.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6315 MORI STREET
6315 Mori Street, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2128 sqft
Light-filled smartly renovated home in mature McLean neighborhood, One light to DC. Enter on wide slate steps to the marble foyer with shoe cabinet tucked in the wall.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7917 FALSTAFF RD
7917 Falstaff Road, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
Fabulous reduction on this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial with large yard in popular McLean Hamlet. Tenants finally gone and place is painted and ready for occupancy. Hardwood floors and main and upper levels, walkout basement.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7427 HALLCREST DR
7427 Hallcrest Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This Listing will be available May 1st. No Showings until then. Large brick TH with walkout lower level. Hardwood floors on main level with built in shelves and cabinets in living rm, Large light kitchen, lower level with bedroom and full bath.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7305 ELDORADO STREET
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1638 sqft
Lovely HALLCREST HEIGHTS, 3 Bedroom + Den or 4th Bedroom; 3.5 Bath Townhouse w/ 1 Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Additional Space, *Avail July 1, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT
6804 Montivideo Square Court, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great location! Just over a mile to WFC Metro; 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for McLean rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,020.
Some of the colleges located in the McLean area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McLean from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD