Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM
163 Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3555 Grand Forks Blvd
3555 Grand Forks Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
3555 Grand Forks Blvd Available 09/01/20 3555 Grand Forks Blvd - Don't miss out on this beautiful 1500+ sq ft three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home with single car garage in Laurel Park! This spacious home offers loads of sunlight, a
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2756 Gatewood Cir
2756 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2688 Gatewood Cir
2688 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
2688 Gatewood Cir Available 08/01/20 2BR Townhome Available NOW End Unit, Hollymead Sq - --Hollymead Square end unit townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2728 Gatewood Cir
2728 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2728 Gatewood Cir Available 07/10/20 3 BR Townhome, Hollymead Area, End Unit - -- Hollymead Square end unit townhome --Next to Hollymead Elementary School & Sutherland Middle School --Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails --Hollymead Pond access
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2673 Gatewood Cir
2673 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th *A video tour will be coming soon! This 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
3205 South Chesterfield Ct
3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2663 sqft
3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2382 Abington Drive
2382 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1670 sqft
2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes +
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2745 Gatewood Cir
2745 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1850 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2732 Gatewood Cir
2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2732 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2708 Gatewood Cir
2708 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2708 Gatewood Cir Available 06/16/20 3 BR Townhome Hollymead Area - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood walking
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2697 Aldersgate Way
2697 Aldersgate Way, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
2697 Aldersgate Way Available 07/01/20 LUXURY Townhome ~4 Br-3 Ba~Det Garage~ 10-15 mins North 29 - Luxury brickfront Townhome with detached 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
2034 Heather Glen Road
2034 Heather Glen Road, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1397 sqft
2034 Heather Glen Road Available 07/15/20 2034 Heather Glen Rd - Single family home on corner lot in Forest Lakes North. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2413 Abington Drive
2413 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom for Rent in a shared living space This location is conveniently located for quick access to the airport, shopping, dining, and downtown Charlottesville.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1822 Charles Court - 1
1822 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available June 10, 2020, this Hollymead 2 bedroom and 1.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1665 RAVENS PL
1665 Ravens Place, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1276 sqft
Hollymead //Rt 29 North single family home , One level living 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, All new paint and carpet,new kitchen , nice level yard, storage building, off street parking.Hollymead, Sutherland and Albemarle.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
521 CADDY ALLEY
521 Caddy Aly, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1996 sqft
Brand new home-never lived in and ready for immediate occupancy just minutes from NGIC, hollymead Town Center and Charlottesville. This bright spacious end unit formal model townhome is ready for occupancy.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2106 LOCKWOOD DR
2106 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1622 sqft
Sunny, like new town home for lease in desired Abington subdivision. Hollymead town center and Starbucks are conveniently within walking distance. In close proximity to NGIC. Easy access to UVA and downtown. BUS TO UVA FOR EMPLOYEES.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2170 LOCKWOOD DR
2170 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available February 1 for flexible lease terms - short or long.
1 of 54
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2042 Lockwood Drive
2042 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1622 sqft
2042 Lockwood Drive - Kick off the season in this beautiful 1,622 sqft townhome! This 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
The average rent price for Hollymead rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
Some of the colleges located in the Hollymead area include James Madison University, and Piedmont Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hollymead from include Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Woodstock, Culpeper, and Lake of the Woods.