linton hall
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
151 Apartments for rent in Linton Hall, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Bristow Village
1 Unit Available
11680 CAMP JONES COURT
11680 Camp Jones Court, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4513 sqft
Over 4500 fin/sf 4BR,3.5BA on a Cul-de-Sac1/4 are lot. Finished English Basement. Gourmet Kitchen, Maple Cabinet, Corian counter, Down-Drft/ 5 Burner. Mast Bath urge 12x12 tile and whirlpool jet.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lanier Farms
1 Unit Available
8423 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT
8423 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4027 sqft
Agilent exterior and formal interior single family home that contains about 6,027 sq ft and was built in 2005.6 Bedrooms and 4 Baths. Available for rent. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8243 CRACKLING FIRE DRIVE
8243 Crackling Fire Drive, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3339 sqft
4br/4ba home in Brookside/Rocky Run listed at $2800! Pets accepted! 3 finished levels tucked away yet so close to everything! Don't miss out on this amazing first time rental.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
5140 sqft
Available July 1st.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lanier Farms
1 Unit Available
8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT
8497 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4172 sqft
Back on market. The BEST in Bristow. Beautiful home with two story family Rm, shining HW floor at a tranquil cul-de-sac with trees and composite deck with fence. Over 4100sft living area at 3 levels.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12075 SERENITY PLACE
12075 Serenity Place, Linton Hall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3704 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath SFH in the Patriot HS pyramid on a quiet cul-de-sac, Spacious open floor plan. Two story entryway and a formal living and dining room on either side.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bridlewood
1 Unit Available
13660 SHIRE PL
13660 Shire Place, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Super convenient location and backs up to common green area. 3BR, 3.5BA (Full bath on lower level), RR, Den, Large Kitchen, Deck. Shows great! ** NO SMOKERS. NO CATS ** Small dogs considered on a Case by Case basis.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3182 sqft
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
12321 JARROW LANE
12321 Jarrow Lane, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1849 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12321 JARROW LANE in Linton Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Independence
1 Unit Available
8738 PHIPPS FARM WAY
8738 Phipps Farm Way, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2517 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8738 PHIPPS FARM WAY in Linton Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Linton Hall
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Linton Hall
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,386
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Somerset
20 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Linton Hall rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,490.
Some of the colleges located in the Linton Hall area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Linton Hall from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
