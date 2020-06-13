148 Apartments for rent in Chester, VA

Tips for Renting in Chester

Most businesses and residential neighborhoods in Chester have been built within the last few decades, although they are often interspersed with historical houses and buildings, many of which are reportedly haunted. Wrexham Hall, for example, was built in the late 1700s by Captain Archibald Walthall, and the ghost of his daughter Susannah continues to haunt the building’s grounds, or so they say. But have no fear; you need not worry about renting a haunted apartment, because most rental units in Chester are fairly new and assumedly ghost-free. With Chester’s somewhat low vacancy rate of 4.4 percent, however, you will need to be somewhat strategic in finding the perfect home or apartment to rent. Plan to begin looking for apartments at least 2 months prior to moving from your current home.