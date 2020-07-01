39 Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA📍
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 52
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 39
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 9
Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called “Muddy Lick” because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke.
Settling into another city has its own challenges and the same thing is applied to Cave Spring. However, it is not an impossible task to relocate there. If you are relocating with household articles, one of the first things you should consider when thinking of coming to Cave Spring is to locate a dwelling place that you can move into quickly. Unless of course you expect the moving truck to leave all your furniture on the sidewalk and that would not be very wise of you. Even if you have no household items to consider, you still need a place to move into quickly, unless you choose to stay with a friend for a while.
OK, so you need to locate a place before actually moving to Cave Spring. Right? You can call on the service of an apartments locator to assist you in finding somewhere to live. How do you find a locater? Easy. You can go online or use the phone book to locate one before you start the actual process of moving. Tell the locater what your preference is, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent, condo for rent or to you might want him or her to check out the furnished apartments in the area. You might also see it fit to take advantage of apartments with paid utilities and so you need to let the locator do some checking in this section as well.
Recreation at Cave Spring includes hiking, biking, camping and exploring the cave, skiing at Blue Ridge Mountain and following the Appalachian Trail as well as others. Other outdoor diversions include play grounds, parks, wilderness trails and streams.
There are various businesses where you can shop for clothes, household articles and the latest technologies. Large businesses such as Advance Auto Parts, Carilion Health Care, GE, Toshiba and ITT all have made their home at Cave Spring. In addition, at nearby Brambleton Avenue there are dentists, medical clinics, a post office, a library, a funeral home, churches, salons, restaurants, car dealerships and much more.
Still looking for place to live? Why not settle at Cave Spring. The people there are friendly and the atmosphere is just right.