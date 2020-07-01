Apartment List
/
VA
/
cave spring
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:46 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Cave Spring, VA

📍

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3406 Kim Court B13
3406 Kim Court, Cave Spring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1074 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo in Stonehenge - Awesome 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Stonehenge with new wood flooring. Large living room and dining area. Kitchen with tile counters and backsplash. Full size stackable washer/dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
4119 Franklin Rd
4119 Franklin Road Southwest, Cave Spring, VA
Studio
$1,950
1600 sqft
This property was previously home to an in-home healthcare provider. Perfect for an insurance office, financial services, or any type of general office use, this charming office space has plenty of parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5400 The Peaks DR
5400 The Peaks Dr, Cave Spring, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5400 The Peaks DR in Cave Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Cave Spring
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 1 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$840
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
1941 Carlton Road SW
1941 Carlton Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2003 sqft
1941 Carlton Road SW Available 10/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Large Fenced Yard - More videos of this property can be found here: https://youtu.be/3AGz9CJrY7Q, https://youtu.be/1Tpq9Zywv7A, https://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2308 Wood Gate Lane
2308 Wood Gate Lane, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81.

1 of 39

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
1719 Blair RD SW
1719 Blair Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4500 sqft
Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
2022-2024 Laburnum Ave SW
2022 Laburnum Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
2022 Laburnum Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Grandin Court Duplex with Great Yard - HIGHLIGHTS * Great Location * Shared Fenced Yard * Two Levels of Living Space * Three Entrances * Hardwood Floors * Full Unfinished Basement AREA AMENITIES * Grandin
Results within 5 miles of Cave Spring
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
8 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$967
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
12 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$970
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
South Washington Heights
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1501 Wilson St.
1501 Wilson Street Southeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1421 sqft
Amazing Character 3 bedroom/1 bathroom Apartment - Enjoy this lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom large apartment ready for immediate occupancy! This apartment has amazinig character from the Living Room with fireplace (nonworking), beautiful original

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
South Roanoke
2422 Stephenson Ave SW
2422 Stephenson Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Charming South Roanoke Two Bedroom - HIGHLIGHTS * Great Location * Off-Street Parking * Hardwood Floors * Large Kitchen * Open Living Room AREA AMENITIES * Close to South Roanoke Dining and Shopping, Mill Mountain, and the Greenway * Near

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
900 sqft
Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE NOW** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11’ ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
330 South Market Street
330 South Market Street, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1237 sqft
House For Rent - New Listing! Located on a quiet street this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bungalow offers relaxed living on a generous back deck with easy walks to downtown. Bedrooms are all comfortable sized each with plenty of closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3469 Randall Drive
3469 Randall Drive, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
3469 Randall Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated Three Bedroom with Mountain Views - HIGHLIGHTS * Mountain Views * Country Setting * Updated Throughout * Eat-In Kitchen * Off-Street Parking * Well Water * Deck AREA AMENITIES * Convenient Access to

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Southwest
501 Allison Avenue Southwest - Apt. 1
501 Allison Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
680 sqft
Water and Sewer Included, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Wall to Wall Carpet, All Electric, On Site Laundry, Affordable old SW Location, Cable and Internet Ready, Close to Bus Line, Close to Highland Park Please call (888) 659-9596 to schedule a

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
6508 Suncrest Dr
6508 Suncrest Drive, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1392 sqft
6508 Suncrest Dr Available 08/01/20 Great Home on Secluded Lot with Mountain Views - HIGHLIGHTS * Wooded Lot * Mountain Views * Two Decks * Fireplace * Well Water * Paved Driveway * Updated Windows * Updated Appliances * Open Floor Plan * Minimal

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Roanoke
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.
City GuideCave Spring
The music composer James Bland in his salute to Virginia writes, “Carry me back to old Virginny, there’s where the cotton and the corn and tomatoes grow, there’s where the birds warble sweet in the springtime, there’s where this old darkey’s heart am long’d to go.”

Cave Spring, a part of Virginia, was named after a spring running from a cave. The spring joined with several familiar springs, which all flowed westward until reaching the bottom. This bottom was later called “Muddy Lick” because a part of the water contains salt in it and the animals would regularly gather and lick the salt in the mud. The city has a population of 24,922 residents (according to the 2010 census) and covers a great part of the Southwest County in Roanoke. Hence, Cave Spring comes under the covering of the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area. Cave Spring is reported by visitors and residents to be a wonderful place to settle down. The area proves to be a wonderful place for family and friends to get along. The city of Roanoke runs adjacent to Cave Spring and thus the community takes advantage of the bustling activities that regularly happens in Roanoke.

Get Ready to Move It Move It

Settling into another city has its own challenges and the same thing is applied to Cave Spring. However, it is not an impossible task to relocate there. If you are relocating with household articles, one of the first things you should consider when thinking of coming to Cave Spring is to locate a dwelling place that you can move into quickly. Unless of course you expect the moving truck to leave all your furniture on the sidewalk and that would not be very wise of you. Even if you have no household items to consider, you still need a place to move into quickly, unless you choose to stay with a friend for a while.

OK, so you need to locate a place before actually moving to Cave Spring. Right? You can call on the service of an apartments locator to assist you in finding somewhere to live. How do you find a locater? Easy. You can go online or use the phone book to locate one before you start the actual process of moving. Tell the locater what your preference is, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent, condo for rent or to you might want him or her to check out the furnished apartments in the area. You might also see it fit to take advantage of apartments with paid utilities and so you need to let the locator do some checking in this section as well.

Staying Fresh

Recreation at Cave Spring includes hiking, biking, camping and exploring the cave, skiing at Blue Ridge Mountain and following the Appalachian Trail as well as others. Other outdoor diversions include play grounds, parks, wilderness trails and streams.

Businesses

There are various businesses where you can shop for clothes, household articles and the latest technologies. Large businesses such as Advance Auto Parts, Carilion Health Care, GE, Toshiba and ITT all have made their home at Cave Spring. In addition, at nearby Brambleton Avenue there are dentists, medical clinics, a post office, a library, a funeral home, churches, salons, restaurants, car dealerships and much more.

Still looking for place to live? Why not settle at Cave Spring. The people there are friendly and the atmosphere is just right.

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cave Spring?
The average rent price for Cave Spring rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cave Spring?
Some of the colleges located in the Cave Spring area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cave Spring?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cave Spring from include Roanoke, Lynchburg, Salem, Forest, and Daleville.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VALynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VADaleville, VA
Radford, VALexington, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Christiansburg, VABlacksburg, VADanville, VAHollins, VA