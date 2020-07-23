/
fredericksburg county
Fredericksburg County
103 Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg County, VA
$
8 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,012
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
13 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
2 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
1 Unit Available
516-C Charlotte Street
516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1822 sqft
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2340 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
801 CAROLINE STREET
801 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Perfect downtown location! Beautifully renovated 2-3 bedroom apartment above Sammy T's restaurant! All wood floors throughout*Recessed lighting*High ceilings*3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den! Spacious rooms and light filled windows throughout*Gas
1 Unit Available
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.
1 Unit Available
601 HAWKE STREET
601 Hawke Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown historic Fredericksburg! Charming apartment with 1 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Features hardwood floors and covered rear porch. Available immediately. Single applicants must complete separate applications.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
1111 CAROLINE STREET
1111 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming historic 2nd floor apartment in downtown Fredericksburg. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with rear access to yard and gardens. Half a block to downtown's restaurants and shops! NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
209 HANOVER STREET
209 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN. 1BED/1BATH. NO PETS ALLOWED. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER AND TRASH. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SPECIALTY STORES AND THE RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER. Dominion Energy of Virginia for Electricity.
1 Unit Available
808 WOLFE STREET
808 Wolfe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1120 sqft
Beautiful colonial with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths in downtown Fredericksburg. Ceiling fans, built-in bookcases & wood floors. Front porch with swing, rear deck, shed and fenced rear yard. Convenient to VRE, restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1316 KENMORE AVENUE
1316 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry
1 Unit Available
1106 DOUGLAS STREET
1106 Douglas Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4483 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
606 CAROLINE STREET
606 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1150 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg City. Apartment is upstairs, over commercial unit. Features high ceilings, wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer provided as-is.
1 Unit Available
1114 Anderson St
1114 Anderson Street, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3130 sqft
Breathtaking open design. Huge Bedrooms upstairs with large open formal living and dining rooms. Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace . Main Level has Hardwood Floors through out and upstairs and basement has NEW CARPET. This home is a must see.
1 Unit Available
700 PRINCE EDWARD STREET
700 Prince Edward Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, One bedroom, one Bath top floor unit in downtown Fredericksburg. Water, sewer, trash, and gas included in rent! Sunroom off living area, very spacious!! Property does not have central air. Tenant can purchase and install window AC units.
1 Unit Available
1309 Yates Cir
1309 Yates Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4998 sqft
Almost New Elegant Colonial in sought after neighborhood! Easy Commute, close to schools and shopping. Gourmet kitchen, separate dining rm, library, laundry room, huge bedrooms and more! Apply at www..tailoredfitpropertymanagement.com
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Fredericksburg County start at $950/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Fredericksburg County area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Richmond, Alexandria, and Bethesda have apartments for rent.
