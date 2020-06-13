/
/
daleville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Daleville, VA📍
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Daleville
81 Units Available
Daleville Town Center
65 Town Center St, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1128 sqft
Located close to recreational opportunities in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Daleville
Contact for Availability
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1375 sqft
The Reserve at Daleville offers new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in an amenity-filled community, conveniently located just minutes from downtown Botetourt County restaurants, businesses, and medical offices.
Results within 5 miles of Daleville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Preston Park
Contact for Availability
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6139 Carolina TRL
6139 Carolina Trail, Hollins, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 Bath home for rent in North Roanoke County. Property is 3000 sq ft and features eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6500 Carefree Ln - Apt. 15
6500 Carefree Lane Northwest, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
6500 Carefree Lane Unit 15 These were originally for the Piedmont pilots...nice, well laid out, and roomy. Behind sliding glass door is a large covered patio with overhang that keeps it dry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
58 Dove CT
58 Dove Court, Botetourt County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
Beautiful two story home for rent! The entry level features kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room, gas log fireplace, Hardwood floors & 1/2 bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hollins
1 Unit Available
7117 Dallas RD
7117 Dallas Road, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Hollins available now. Kitchen equipped with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and water.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hollins
1 Unit Available
7002 Peters Creek RD
7002 Peters Creek Road Northwest, Hollins, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Spacious remodeled 1 bedroom apartment situated over business in walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This place is great for person wanting to run a business from home zoned commercial.
Results within 10 miles of Daleville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Miller Court-Arrowood
22 Units Available
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Jefferson
12 Units Available
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$972
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
12 Units Available
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
South Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
140 Gretchen Ct.
140 Gretchen Court, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
131 Southampton Dr
131 Southampton Drive, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - 3 bed 2 1/2 bath full basement very spacious and very roomy comes with fridge, stove dishwasher , small pet allowed, no utilities included a must see. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5848958)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11 ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Vinton
1 Unit Available
716 Dale Avenue - 3
716 Dale Avenue, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Lower level brand new unit, total remodel, no carpet tile and plank flooring. Granite countertops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances stove, fridge, dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups. All electric heat and central air.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Vinton
1 Unit Available
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Daleville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Daleville area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.