Apartment List
/
VA
/
groveton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM

409 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3905 FLAGSTONE TERRACE
3905 Flagstone Terrace, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1403 sqft
Ready to move in! This beautifully remodeled rambler includes weekly lawn care. No more mowing the grass! This is a 4 BR/3BA single-family house with a large family room including a gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 TAVENNER LANE
7334 Tavenner Lane, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7334 Tavenner Lane #1A - 1
7334 Tavenner Ln, Groveton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great Location Large 1200 sqft 2 bed 2 bath 1st floor condo w/ private patio. Newer paint, newer carpet,newer stove. Updated eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors & granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom includes private bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
7026 QUANDER ROAD
7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1917 sqft
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
3410 COLLARD STREET
3410 Collard Street, Groveton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1537 sqft
Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6876 DEER RUN DRIVE
6876 Deer Run Drive, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1947 sqft
NO Pets/Good Credit. 3 level t/h w/2 balc. & a fenced yard. Windows galore let in loads of sunlight and magnificent views of the woods. Easy access to Huntley Meadows for bike/walking trails/ jogging path. Min.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1820 sqft
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Groveton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Rose Hill
15 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Huntington
53 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6316 Chimney Wood Court
6316 Chimney Wood Court, Rose Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Commuter's Dream in Alexandria w/ 2 master suites! - Property Id: 110645 AVAILABLE AUGUST 15 2020. You can have it all! Walk to shopping/metro and enjoy a glass of wine under the stars in your backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8230 Jepson Pl
8230 Jepson Place, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2696 sqft
8230 Jepson Pl Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Split Foyer Single Family Home in Alexandria - Renters Warehouse are proud to present this single family home with lots of room! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with finished walkout basement! Hardwood floors,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6608 POTOMAC AVENUE
6608 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit in the classic, highly coveted Belle View Condominiums. Walking distance to Belle View shopping center. Walking distance to GW parkway. Minutes to I-495, Old Town, Route 1, and Washington DC.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.
City GuideGroveton
"And later, if ever felt that I was getting swept away by the craziness of being in a band, well, I'd go back to Virginia." -Dave Grohl

Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home.

Moving to Groveton

If you've decided that you want to look for apartments for rent in Groveton, then congratulations! This town is a great spot to find lots of rental homes, like two-bedroom apartments and duplexes for rent. Groveton is also a relatively affordable place to live, so you'll most likely be able to find just the right thing for your budget. If you're starting to plan a move, the first and most important thing to do is to prepare financially and logistically. Financially, to secure an apartment, you're going to need to make a deposit. The deposit is often twice as much as the monthly rent, or sometimes three times as much. Make sure you save up beforehand (especially since moving all your stuff can be expensive, too), since the only way to secure your dream home and make sure no one else snatches it out from under you is by putting down some money for it. If you're worried about your financial qualifications, consider applying with a guarantor. A guarantor can financially guarantee the apartment, showing the landlord that no matter what happens to the apartment, it and the rent will be paid for.

The next step to preparing a leasing application is gathering all the documents you'll need to apply. These documents prove your financial stability and that you're a good person to rent to. Some of the documents you'll need include tax returns, bank statements, proof of employment, pay stubs, proof of income, letters of reference from employers, letters of reference from former landlords, and letters of reference from personal acquaintances. Also, your potential landlord might do a credit check, so make sure your credit score is as good as you want it to be! All of these things can help prove to a management company that you're going to be an awesome tenant and always pay your rent on time (since you are, right?).

The next step to prepare for a move is to research a bit about the area. What is the weather like there? Is it easy to get around? Does it offer access to the amenities and businesses you need? If you do some research about Groveton, you'll learn that the weather is pretty temperate year round, although it gets warm in the height of the summer and chilly in the height of the winter. However, it's usually nice enough to be comfortable when walking around outside looking for a home for rent in Groveton.

Neighborhoods in Groveton

While Groveton is a small town, it does have smaller areas within it, each with a different community, appearance, convenience factor, and more. If you want to make sure you don't waste time looking at places that you wouldn't actually be happy living in, check out the information below. It can help you determine if you're choosing the right Groveton neighborhood and that you'll be happy with the area you end up in.

Southern Groveton: Like greenery and room to roam around? This is the neighborhood you're going to want to call home. Southern Groveton is the furthest neighborhood in town from Washington D.C., so it lacks some of the hustle and bustle of Northern Groveton. It is also home to Huntley Meadows Park, a beautiful green space with plenty of places to run around and play. You'll find the biggest properties here, so it's not the best place to look for studio apartments, but definitely a great spot to look for rental homes.

Northern Groveton: The northern half of Groveton is closest to Alexandria. It has tons of residential properties, with lots of suburban-feeling streets and homes. Jefferson Manor Park is also found in this area. You don't need a car to get around here. You can just hop on the Huntington Avenue Metro Station, which picks up at the northern tip of town.

Living in Groveton

Life in Groveton is quiet and suburban. That's surprising, though, since it's remarkably close to one of the biggest and busiest cities in the country. In Groveton, you can enjoy nice, residential living. Streets here mostly have single-family homes and lovely apartment buildings, and the town has all the amenities you could want: restaurants, shops, stores, business, etc. The town is very quaint with lots of parks. Jefferson Manor Park is a great place to have a picnic, while Stoneybrooke Park is a place in town where you can play sports outside. One of the biggest draws to Groveton is Huntley Meadows Park, which is large and has water running through it. At Huntley Meadows Park, you can roam around the more than 1,500 acres of land, which is packed with forests, wildflower meadows, and wetlands. Birdwatching aficionados will love the wildlife, as well as anyone who likes spotting creatures like beavers, frogs, herons, and more. The park is also home to an historic old house built by Thomas Francis Mason, which you can tour to get a feel of the local history.

Yes, most people in Groveton commute into Washington D.C., and many have a car to do that. However, you don't have to have one. The town has the super-convenient metro and you can get back and forth everyday by train -- convenient and eco-friendly! If you do like to drive, the commute is only about 18 minutes, and living in Groveton offers you easy, direct access to I-295 going north.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Groveton?
The average rent price for Groveton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,860.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Groveton?
Some of the colleges located in the Groveton area include Washington Adventist University, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Prince George's Community College, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Groveton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Groveton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly Places