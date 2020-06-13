409 Apartments for rent in Groveton, VA📍
Groveton, Virginia is a tiny town located outside of another small town, Alexandria, which is mostly just a commuter place for people who live in that big city nearby: Washington D.C. Residents of Groveton can enjoy some relaxing, suburban living nearby one of the biggest, most bustling and most important cities on the entire planet. With scenic sites, plenty of history, lots of amenities and attractions, and easy access to, well, everything anyone could want, it makes sense that nearly 15,000 people have decided to call this city home.
If you've decided that you want to look for apartments for rent in Groveton, then congratulations! This town is a great spot to find lots of rental homes, like two-bedroom apartments and duplexes for rent. Groveton is also a relatively affordable place to live, so you'll most likely be able to find just the right thing for your budget. If you're starting to plan a move, the first and most important thing to do is to prepare financially and logistically. Financially, to secure an apartment, you're going to need to make a deposit. The deposit is often twice as much as the monthly rent, or sometimes three times as much. Make sure you save up beforehand (especially since moving all your stuff can be expensive, too), since the only way to secure your dream home and make sure no one else snatches it out from under you is by putting down some money for it. If you're worried about your financial qualifications, consider applying with a guarantor. A guarantor can financially guarantee the apartment, showing the landlord that no matter what happens to the apartment, it and the rent will be paid for.
The next step to preparing a leasing application is gathering all the documents you'll need to apply. These documents prove your financial stability and that you're a good person to rent to. Some of the documents you'll need include tax returns, bank statements, proof of employment, pay stubs, proof of income, letters of reference from employers, letters of reference from former landlords, and letters of reference from personal acquaintances. Also, your potential landlord might do a credit check, so make sure your credit score is as good as you want it to be! All of these things can help prove to a management company that you're going to be an awesome tenant and always pay your rent on time (since you are, right?).
The next step to prepare for a move is to research a bit about the area. What is the weather like there? Is it easy to get around? Does it offer access to the amenities and businesses you need? If you do some research about Groveton, you'll learn that the weather is pretty temperate year round, although it gets warm in the height of the summer and chilly in the height of the winter. However, it's usually nice enough to be comfortable when walking around outside looking for a home for rent in Groveton.
While Groveton is a small town, it does have smaller areas within it, each with a different community, appearance, convenience factor, and more. If you want to make sure you don't waste time looking at places that you wouldn't actually be happy living in, check out the information below. It can help you determine if you're choosing the right Groveton neighborhood and that you'll be happy with the area you end up in.
Southern Groveton: Like greenery and room to roam around? This is the neighborhood you're going to want to call home. Southern Groveton is the furthest neighborhood in town from Washington D.C., so it lacks some of the hustle and bustle of Northern Groveton. It is also home to Huntley Meadows Park, a beautiful green space with plenty of places to run around and play. You'll find the biggest properties here, so it's not the best place to look for studio apartments, but definitely a great spot to look for rental homes.
Northern Groveton: The northern half of Groveton is closest to Alexandria. It has tons of residential properties, with lots of suburban-feeling streets and homes. Jefferson Manor Park is also found in this area. You don't need a car to get around here. You can just hop on the Huntington Avenue Metro Station, which picks up at the northern tip of town.
Life in Groveton is quiet and suburban. That's surprising, though, since it's remarkably close to one of the biggest and busiest cities in the country. In Groveton, you can enjoy nice, residential living. Streets here mostly have single-family homes and lovely apartment buildings, and the town has all the amenities you could want: restaurants, shops, stores, business, etc. The town is very quaint with lots of parks. Jefferson Manor Park is a great place to have a picnic, while Stoneybrooke Park is a place in town where you can play sports outside. One of the biggest draws to Groveton is Huntley Meadows Park, which is large and has water running through it. At Huntley Meadows Park, you can roam around the more than 1,500 acres of land, which is packed with forests, wildflower meadows, and wetlands. Birdwatching aficionados will love the wildlife, as well as anyone who likes spotting creatures like beavers, frogs, herons, and more. The park is also home to an historic old house built by Thomas Francis Mason, which you can tour to get a feel of the local history.
Yes, most people in Groveton commute into Washington D.C., and many have a car to do that. However, you don't have to have one. The town has the super-convenient metro and you can get back and forth everyday by train -- convenient and eco-friendly! If you do like to drive, the commute is only about 18 minutes, and living in Groveton offers you easy, direct access to I-295 going north.