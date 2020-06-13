212 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA

Living in Leesburg

Now that you have settled into your new digs and are ready to look around, where should you start? Let's talk weather, a topic that everyone gets around to at some point in conversation. Leesburg has great weather most of the year. There is quite a bit of rain, a bit of snow in the winter, and it gets hot in the summer. Most of the year, though, the weather here is pleasantly comfortable, so you can head out most of the time without being too concerned about it.

Restaurants

A great place to start your culinary exploration is at the Lightfoot Restaurant over on King Street. The marinated Cornish game hens are a local favorite, and the chipotle espresso marinade for them is divine. If you want something a bit more casual, try the lobster and shrimp pasta. To be on the safe side, you might want to get a reservation here, because this place is pretty popular. If you are looking for the best bratwurst you will ever eat outside Germany, head over to the Doener Bistro on Harrison Street. This German bistro has a lot to offer, but the bratwurst and beer are local favorites.

If all you are in the mood for is a burger and some fries, Leesburg has that covered in spades. Try the gourmet burger restaurant on Market Street, Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, for the most incredible burgers you can imagine. If you can't find a burger here, then you seriously are beyond help! The restaurant also has a raspberry malt that is sweet perfection. There is beer too (!) that you can have with your burger and fries. You could have wine as well, but beer tastes so much better with a burger.

Various ethnic cuisines are also represented. Beyond the German bistro, there are French (The Eiffel Tower Cafe on Loudoun Street), Chinese (Jasmine Restaurant on South Street) and Italian (Palio Ristorante Italiano on Market Street) restaurants. You will naturally also find the typical fast-food places you are used to as well. One thing is certain -- you need never go hungry in Leesburg.

Bars and Pubs

Everyone needs a local watering hole. Even if you don't drink, you need a place to hang out with friends and chat while eating snacks. Leesburg understands this need, and there are plenty of local options. One of the best is The Downtown Saloon on King Street. This old-fashioned-on-the-outside-yet-modern-on-the-inside bar is a great place to gather with friends. If you are looking for something trendier, try The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille. This pub is the perfect place to be on game day. The food here is outstanding as well, and you really have to try the secret recipe crab cakes and old-world fish and chips.

Local Attractions

Every season in Leesburg has a festival, making it one of the coolest cities in America. In winter, you have the Holidays in Leesburg and Christmas Parade. Spring brings the Flower and Garden Festival. In summer, you will not want to miss the free public concerts or the Fourth of July party. Fall has the Halloween Parade and the Leesburg Airshow, with aerobatic demonstrations and skydivers, oh my.

There are a lot of local attractions, and tourism is a big deal in this city. Join the crowds now and then to explore your new home. There is the Oatlands Historic House and Gardens -- a mansion that is a blast from the past -- as well as numerous museums and battlefields.

If shopping is your favorite sport, the Historic Downtown area is filled with great shops and galleries just waiting for you to pay them a visit. While out shopping, be sure to take a turn toward the farmers' market for some of the best in local fruits and vegetables.

Those more into outdoor adventures will appreciate the Red Rock Wilderness overlook, a great place to go hiking and camping. Dogs are welcome here, so bring your furry friend along for the day. The Ida Lee Park is another great place for outdoor and indoor fun, with plenty of space to picnic and hike, pools for swimming and courts for tennis and basketball. You can even sign up for swimming and tennis lessons.

No matter what you choose to do, Leesburg probably has it covered. From shopping to hiking to just laying around enjoying the sun, it's all available to you in Leesburg, VA. All you have to do is step outside your door and join in on all the fun.