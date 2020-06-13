Apartment List
VA
leesburg
Last updated June 13 2020

212 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
31 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Leesburg Country Club
7 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available July 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Loudoun St SW 3
206 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 Loudoun St Unit 3 - Property Id: 169548

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
106 B FORT EVANS
106 Fort Evans Rd SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Newly renovated condo, new kitchen and appliances, new master bath shower, new carpeting, draperies ITs Perfect !! vacant and ready. Ground Floor with Patio and storage Pool is 50 feet out your door !

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
806 RUST DRIVE NE
806 Rust Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2050 sqft
Gorgeous home, updated kitchen, appliances, window treatments, railings and more. Home boasts open space, fully finished walk out basement, spacious deck backing to open space. Convenient to parks, schools, community pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
326 CALDWELL TERRACE SE
326 Caldwell Terrace SE, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,549
2860 sqft
Two Car Garage Townhouse in Leesburg. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath, 3 Level Bump. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
967 RHONDA PLACE SE
967 Rhonda Place Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2914 sqft
Welcome home to this impeccably maintained spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath set in the heart of Leesburg, minutes from shopping/dining and entertainment. Featuring a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with an island.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2090 sqft
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1129 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE
1129 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1003 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN POPULAR & CONVENIENT FOX CHASE! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEWER WINDOWS,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1130 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE
1130 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
Fantastic lower level condo. There are no stairs to access this property! Bright, spacious living with a granite kitchen & granite bath with upgraded fixtures. Assigned parking right out of the front door. Pool on premises.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
862 ROCKFORD SQUARE NE
862 Rockford Square Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2690 sqft
Like new! Beautiful new hardwood floors on main level. Newer carpet on upper & lower levels. Gourmet kitchen w/ double oven, gas cook top, breakfast nook, island & tons of counter space. Three large bedrooms up top.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
119 FORT EVANS ROAD SE
119 Fort Evans Road Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
899 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Fox Chapel at Tudor Knolls, Carpet was replaced last year. BLDG is SECURED from 7pm to 7am requires residents to use key fob to gain entryProcessing fee of $50 per adult made payable to Hamilton Management LLC.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE
816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4137 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1005 THEMIS STREET SE
1005 Themis Street, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
4296 sqft
Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
241 LOUDOUN STREET SW
241 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1210 sqft
Walkability !!! Walk to work, restaurants, brewery, parks, courthouse, coffee shops and more. Close to WO&D trail, walk to Friday live concert on the green, or the Tally Ho, maybe stop at the wine bar or the new concina on market.

Median Rent in Leesburg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Leesburg is $1,790, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,067.
Studio
$1,704
1 Bed
$1,790
2 Beds
$2,067
3+ Beds
$2,727
City GuideLeesburg
One of the top-selling books in the Image of America series is the one that focuses on the historic town of Leesburg, VA. It even mentions the extremely popular local Haunted Walking Tours. And, you know, political ghosts can be even scarier in the afterlife.

Leesburg, Virginia is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. The word picturesque perfectly describes the town with its antiquated look hiding a wealth of modern amenities. While the city has not forgotten its historic past, it nevertheless embraces the modern world and keeps a keen eye focused on the future. Residents here are treated to the best of both worlds in that their home offers them every amenity they could wish for along with the chance of enjoying quiet times. Be sure to take note of the beautiful gardens in the area; people here are very serious about their gardening, and you can quickly make friends by complimenting their blooming azaleas.

Moving to Leesburg

Renting in Leesburg is a pretty straightforward process that most people are used to by now. There are likely to be some slight differences between finding a house to rent and apartment complexes, but, overall, you should expect to fill out a rental application, undergo a basic credit check,and pay both first and last month's rent along with a security deposit. Depending on the home or complex, you may be asked for a pet deposit or pet rent as well. It's a relatively painless procedure that will have you in a new home fairly soon.

Neighborhoods in Leesburg

The city of Leesburg is just big enough to have some real neighborhoods, and this makes it nice for people who have a certain inclination. For example, people into gardening on a large scale thrive in neighborhoods with large yards and neighbors who are as plant obsessed as they are. And people with more of an inclination for history would probably really enjoy living in a converted house or brownstone. Whatever you are looking for, you will be sure to find an ideal setting in Leesburg.

Jackson Hole: Jackson Hole is a great neighborhood, but tough to get into. Most of the homes here have been owner-occupied for generations. Of course, the part of this neighborhood that meets up with water is especially cool. If you find a vacancy here, it won't last long, so don't sleep on it; a short nap will have to suffice.

Waterford: This is an area with mostly owner-occupied homes on large lots. If you are into gardening, this would be a great place for you to really let your green thumb loose. Of course, if you aren't into gardening, it would be a great area to throw killer lawn parties. Either way, if you see something here you like, you had better move fast before someone else grabs it.

Market: This is one of the best bets for finding apartment complexes in Leesburg, VA. This area has more newer construction than other areas, and there is a decent turnover rate. Just don't be too complacent; the great places always go fast, so don't take too long to make your decision.

Evergreen: If you are looking for something larger than two-bedroom apartments for rent, this might be the best place for you to look. The homes and apartments in this area tend to be larger than in other areas. Properties here are at a premium though; face it, everyone wants lots of closet space! Make your choice in a hurry, or someone else will be sticking their shoes in what should have been your dream closet.

Woodburn: This is primarily an owner-occupied residential area with few available rentals at any given time. Much of the neighborhood is taken up by parks and wooded areas, so if you are a big nature lover, this might be an ideal location for you. The rental properties here are large homes with yards, so be sure to consider the upkeep of a large yard when looking for a place.

Living in Leesburg

Now that you have settled into your new digs and are ready to look around, where should you start? Let's talk weather, a topic that everyone gets around to at some point in conversation. Leesburg has great weather most of the year. There is quite a bit of rain, a bit of snow in the winter, and it gets hot in the summer. Most of the year, though, the weather here is pleasantly comfortable, so you can head out most of the time without being too concerned about it.

Restaurants

A great place to start your culinary exploration is at the Lightfoot Restaurant over on King Street. The marinated Cornish game hens are a local favorite, and the chipotle espresso marinade for them is divine. If you want something a bit more casual, try the lobster and shrimp pasta. To be on the safe side, you might want to get a reservation here, because this place is pretty popular. If you are looking for the best bratwurst you will ever eat outside Germany, head over to the Doener Bistro on Harrison Street. This German bistro has a lot to offer, but the bratwurst and beer are local favorites.

If all you are in the mood for is a burger and some fries, Leesburg has that covered in spades. Try the gourmet burger restaurant on Market Street, Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, for the most incredible burgers you can imagine. If you can't find a burger here, then you seriously are beyond help! The restaurant also has a raspberry malt that is sweet perfection. There is beer too (!) that you can have with your burger and fries. You could have wine as well, but beer tastes so much better with a burger.

Various ethnic cuisines are also represented. Beyond the German bistro, there are French (The Eiffel Tower Cafe on Loudoun Street), Chinese (Jasmine Restaurant on South Street) and Italian (Palio Ristorante Italiano on Market Street) restaurants. You will naturally also find the typical fast-food places you are used to as well. One thing is certain -- you need never go hungry in Leesburg.

Bars and Pubs

Everyone needs a local watering hole. Even if you don't drink, you need a place to hang out with friends and chat while eating snacks. Leesburg understands this need, and there are plenty of local options. One of the best is The Downtown Saloon on King Street. This old-fashioned-on-the-outside-yet-modern-on-the-inside bar is a great place to gather with friends. If you are looking for something trendier, try The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille. This pub is the perfect place to be on game day. The food here is outstanding as well, and you really have to try the secret recipe crab cakes and old-world fish and chips.

Local Attractions

Every season in Leesburg has a festival, making it one of the coolest cities in America. In winter, you have the Holidays in Leesburg and Christmas Parade. Spring brings the Flower and Garden Festival. In summer, you will not want to miss the free public concerts or the Fourth of July party. Fall has the Halloween Parade and the Leesburg Airshow, with aerobatic demonstrations and skydivers, oh my.

There are a lot of local attractions, and tourism is a big deal in this city. Join the crowds now and then to explore your new home. There is the Oatlands Historic House and Gardens -- a mansion that is a blast from the past -- as well as numerous museums and battlefields.

If shopping is your favorite sport, the Historic Downtown area is filled with great shops and galleries just waiting for you to pay them a visit. While out shopping, be sure to take a turn toward the farmers' market for some of the best in local fruits and vegetables.

Those more into outdoor adventures will appreciate the Red Rock Wilderness overlook, a great place to go hiking and camping. Dogs are welcome here, so bring your furry friend along for the day. The Ida Lee Park is another great place for outdoor and indoor fun, with plenty of space to picnic and hike, pools for swimming and courts for tennis and basketball. You can even sign up for swimming and tennis lessons.

No matter what you choose to do, Leesburg probably has it covered. From shopping to hiking to just laying around enjoying the sun, it's all available to you in Leesburg, VA. All you have to do is step outside your door and join in on all the fun.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Leesburg?
In Leesburg, the median rent is $1,704 for a studio, $1,790 for a 1-bedroom, $2,067 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,727 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Leesburg, check out our monthly Leesburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leesburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Leesburg area include Hood College, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leesburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leesburg from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

