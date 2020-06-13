212 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA📍
Leesburg, Virginia is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in America. The word picturesque perfectly describes the town with its antiquated look hiding a wealth of modern amenities. While the city has not forgotten its historic past, it nevertheless embraces the modern world and keeps a keen eye focused on the future. Residents here are treated to the best of both worlds in that their home offers them every amenity they could wish for along with the chance of enjoying quiet times. Be sure to take note of the beautiful gardens in the area; people here are very serious about their gardening, and you can quickly make friends by complimenting their blooming azaleas.
Renting in Leesburg is a pretty straightforward process that most people are used to by now. There are likely to be some slight differences between finding a house to rent and apartment complexes, but, overall, you should expect to fill out a rental application, undergo a basic credit check,and pay both first and last month's rent along with a security deposit. Depending on the home or complex, you may be asked for a pet deposit or pet rent as well. It's a relatively painless procedure that will have you in a new home fairly soon.
The city of Leesburg is just big enough to have some real neighborhoods, and this makes it nice for people who have a certain inclination. For example, people into gardening on a large scale thrive in neighborhoods with large yards and neighbors who are as plant obsessed as they are. And people with more of an inclination for history would probably really enjoy living in a converted house or brownstone. Whatever you are looking for, you will be sure to find an ideal setting in Leesburg.
Jackson Hole: Jackson Hole is a great neighborhood, but tough to get into. Most of the homes here have been owner-occupied for generations. Of course, the part of this neighborhood that meets up with water is especially cool. If you find a vacancy here, it won't last long, so don't sleep on it; a short nap will have to suffice.
Waterford: This is an area with mostly owner-occupied homes on large lots. If you are into gardening, this would be a great place for you to really let your green thumb loose. Of course, if you aren't into gardening, it would be a great area to throw killer lawn parties. Either way, if you see something here you like, you had better move fast before someone else grabs it.
Market: This is one of the best bets for finding apartment complexes in Leesburg, VA. This area has more newer construction than other areas, and there is a decent turnover rate. Just don't be too complacent; the great places always go fast, so don't take too long to make your decision.
Evergreen: If you are looking for something larger than two-bedroom apartments for rent, this might be the best place for you to look. The homes and apartments in this area tend to be larger than in other areas. Properties here are at a premium though; face it, everyone wants lots of closet space! Make your choice in a hurry, or someone else will be sticking their shoes in what should have been your dream closet.
Woodburn: This is primarily an owner-occupied residential area with few available rentals at any given time. Much of the neighborhood is taken up by parks and wooded areas, so if you are a big nature lover, this might be an ideal location for you. The rental properties here are large homes with yards, so be sure to consider the upkeep of a large yard when looking for a place.
Now that you have settled into your new digs and are ready to look around, where should you start? Let's talk weather, a topic that everyone gets around to at some point in conversation. Leesburg has great weather most of the year. There is quite a bit of rain, a bit of snow in the winter, and it gets hot in the summer. Most of the year, though, the weather here is pleasantly comfortable, so you can head out most of the time without being too concerned about it.
Restaurants
A great place to start your culinary exploration is at the Lightfoot Restaurant over on King Street. The marinated Cornish game hens are a local favorite, and the chipotle espresso marinade for them is divine. If you want something a bit more casual, try the lobster and shrimp pasta. To be on the safe side, you might want to get a reservation here, because this place is pretty popular. If you are looking for the best bratwurst you will ever eat outside Germany, head over to the Doener Bistro on Harrison Street. This German bistro has a lot to offer, but the bratwurst and beer are local favorites.
If all you are in the mood for is a burger and some fries, Leesburg has that covered in spades. Try the gourmet burger restaurant on Market Street, Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers, for the most incredible burgers you can imagine. If you can't find a burger here, then you seriously are beyond help! The restaurant also has a raspberry malt that is sweet perfection. There is beer too (!) that you can have with your burger and fries. You could have wine as well, but beer tastes so much better with a burger.
Various ethnic cuisines are also represented. Beyond the German bistro, there are French (The Eiffel Tower Cafe on Loudoun Street), Chinese (Jasmine Restaurant on South Street) and Italian (Palio Ristorante Italiano on Market Street) restaurants. You will naturally also find the typical fast-food places you are used to as well. One thing is certain -- you need never go hungry in Leesburg.
Bars and Pubs
Everyone needs a local watering hole. Even if you don't drink, you need a place to hang out with friends and chat while eating snacks. Leesburg understands this need, and there are plenty of local options. One of the best is The Downtown Saloon on King Street. This old-fashioned-on-the-outside-yet-modern-on-the-inside bar is a great place to gather with friends. If you are looking for something trendier, try The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille. This pub is the perfect place to be on game day. The food here is outstanding as well, and you really have to try the secret recipe crab cakes and old-world fish and chips.
Local Attractions
Every season in Leesburg has a festival, making it one of the coolest cities in America. In winter, you have the Holidays in Leesburg and Christmas Parade. Spring brings the Flower and Garden Festival. In summer, you will not want to miss the free public concerts or the Fourth of July party. Fall has the Halloween Parade and the Leesburg Airshow, with aerobatic demonstrations and skydivers, oh my.
There are a lot of local attractions, and tourism is a big deal in this city. Join the crowds now and then to explore your new home. There is the Oatlands Historic House and Gardens -- a mansion that is a blast from the past -- as well as numerous museums and battlefields.
If shopping is your favorite sport, the Historic Downtown area is filled with great shops and galleries just waiting for you to pay them a visit. While out shopping, be sure to take a turn toward the farmers' market for some of the best in local fruits and vegetables.
Those more into outdoor adventures will appreciate the Red Rock Wilderness overlook, a great place to go hiking and camping. Dogs are welcome here, so bring your furry friend along for the day. The Ida Lee Park is another great place for outdoor and indoor fun, with plenty of space to picnic and hike, pools for swimming and courts for tennis and basketball. You can even sign up for swimming and tennis lessons.
No matter what you choose to do, Leesburg probably has it covered. From shopping to hiking to just laying around enjoying the sun, it's all available to you in Leesburg, VA. All you have to do is step outside your door and join in on all the fun.