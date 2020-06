212 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, VA

Neighborhoods in Leesburg

The city of Leesburg is just big enough to have some real neighborhoods, and this makes it nice for people who have a certain inclination. For example, people into gardening on a large scale thrive in neighborhoods with large yards and neighbors who are as plant obsessed as they are. And people with more of an inclination for history would probably really enjoy living in a converted house or brownstone. Whatever you are looking for, you will be sure to find an ideal setting in Leesburg.

Jackson Hole: Jackson Hole is a great neighborhood, but tough to get into. Most of the homes here have been owner-occupied for generations. Of course, the part of this neighborhood that meets up with water is especially cool. If you find a vacancy here, it won't last long, so don't sleep on it; a short nap will have to suffice.

Waterford: This is an area with mostly owner-occupied homes on large lots. If you are into gardening, this would be a great place for you to really let your green thumb loose. Of course, if you aren't into gardening, it would be a great area to throw killer lawn parties. Either way, if you see something here you like, you had better move fast before someone else grabs it.

Market: This is one of the best bets for finding apartment complexes in Leesburg, VA. This area has more newer construction than other areas, and there is a decent turnover rate. Just don't be too complacent; the great places always go fast, so don't take too long to make your decision.

Evergreen: If you are looking for something larger than two-bedroom apartments for rent, this might be the best place for you to look. The homes and apartments in this area tend to be larger than in other areas. Properties here are at a premium though; face it, everyone wants lots of closet space! Make your choice in a hurry, or someone else will be sticking their shoes in what should have been your dream closet.

Woodburn: This is primarily an owner-occupied residential area with few available rentals at any given time. Much of the neighborhood is taken up by parks and wooded areas, so if you are a big nature lover, this might be an ideal location for you. The rental properties here are large homes with yards, so be sure to consider the upkeep of a large yard when looking for a place.