/
/
manassas county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
238 Apartments for rent in Manassas County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
10 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1200 sqft
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
1 of 51
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
9563 Oakenshaw Drive
9563 Oakenshaw Drive, Manassas, VA
Studio
$3,150
9563 Oakenshaw Drive Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful Single Family Home in Historic Manassas City! 5 Bed/3 1/2 Bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9804 Grant Ave
9804 Grant Avenue, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bright, Recently Renovated TH, 2 BR 1.5 BA in great location ! New kitchen, windows, floors, roof, bathrooms, wood floors, freshly painted, fully fenced back yard with a shed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9555 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9555 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
THIS IS UNIT 303! COMFORTABLE ONE BEDRM CONDO W/ BALCONY & PRIVACY. LARGE BEDROOM W/ WALK-IN CLOSET. BIG SPACIOUS FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, LARGE DINING AREA AND LARGE SEPARATE LIVING RM. $50.00 MOVE IN FEE DUE TO COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION AT MOVE IN.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9601 GARDEN STREET
9601 Garden Street, Manassas, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
ACCEPTING SIGHT UNSEEN APPLICATIONS - 1 LEVEL AFFORDABLE LIVING!! 4 BEDROOM RAMBLER AVAILABLE AUGUST 7.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9250 NIKI PLACE
9250 Niki Place, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
851 sqft
2nd level 2 bedroom 1 full bath unit**Sun-room **Great location, private yet convenient to shopping,schools, VRE & airport** Wood burning fireplace in Living Room**
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manassas
9551 S HALL TERRACE
9551 South Hall Terrace, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
3BR/2.5BA townhouse for rent in historic Manassas.Easy commuter access.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10160 STRAWFLOWER LN
10160 Strawflower Lane, Manassas, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10160 STRAWFLOWER LN in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.
1 of 15
Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
Results within 1 mile of Manassas County
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
29 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
23 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
22 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
42 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1371 sqft
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive
10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,097
1904 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Manassas Virginia - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Manassas Virginia. This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms is suited in a new development of Bradley Square.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10364 PLUM TREE COURT
10364 Plum Tree Court, Buckhall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4192 sqft
This is a home that truly has it all. Main floor bedroom. Full bathrooms on all 3 levels (4 full baths total). 2 story living room with stone fireplace. Family room with wet bar. Den. Office. Formal dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8534 GENERAL WAY
8534 General Way, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPOINTMENT ONLY, BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT CONDO FOR SINGLE OF TWO PERSON, END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 1 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATHROOM, LAUNDRY SET WASHER AND DRYER AND KITCHENETTE COUNTER WITH GATED FENCE AND BOTH SIDE GATED ENTRY WITH LONG SIDE -WALK LEADS TO
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Manassas County area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VABull Run, VASudley, VAManassas Park, VAYorkshire, VABuckhall, VALinton Hall, VA