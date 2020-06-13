119 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

Neighborhoods:

Deciding where to live in Hampton is as easy as deciding how close to the shoreline you wish to live. The neighborhoods here are offer something for every renter. Though many of the older communities feature historic buildings, Victorian homes and cottages, newer, urbanized areas have also popped up. It’s important to note that no matter where you choose to call home here in Hampton, you’ll have fresh air and a view.

Buckroe Beach: If your heart is set on living in on or at the beach, make Buckroe your new home. Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Buckroe is full of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes (which vary in size) that are just steps away from the shoreline. Living here also means always having something to do, as Buckroe is known for its festivals and activities.

Elizabeth Lakes: One of the most coveted neighborhoods in Hampton, the houses here are single-family and range in size (mostly 4 bedrooms). Apartments are available here and very affordable. If you are searching for a friendly place to call home, complete with parades, Elizabeth Lakes is the place for you.

Phoebus: A historic neighborhood (it says so in the National Register of Historic Places), Phoebus was kind of “adopted” by Hampton. After all, Hampton answers to no one and makes its own rules, so why not bring another town into the mix? Phoebus today is being restored to preserve its history and “old-timey” appeal. The downtown area features restaurants, shops, local businesses, a historic hotel. Living here means living amongst some of the greatest history in Virginia. It also means taking your pick between single-family homes (some built as far back as 1892) and apartments (most featuring hardwood floors).

Fox Hill: This Hampton town was home to some of the area’s first settlers. With plenty of room to roam and fantastic views, Fox Hill is the perfect place to call home. Here, your neighbors are friendly and the homes are diverse. Choose from a beach cottage or a cozy apartments homes. Fox Hill is also very affordable for a “beach town” and is close to Langley Air Force Base.

Downtown: Calling itself an “urban waterfront village,” Downtown Hampton has really come into its own in recent years. Everything you can possibly need is located within walking distance in this quaint little area. And if you need directions, no worries. The village even has its own iPod walking tour! Living here puts residents right in the heart of town. Centrally located to the Business District and some of the city’s best shopping, Downtown Hampton is a coveted residential area. Marinas and museums coexist among custom built townhomes, apartments and historic houses.

Transportation: Because of its location, Hampton is home to bridges (Hampton-Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel), which residents have to use to get around town. It is possible to avoid bridges and to use local highways (U.S. 17, 258 and 60), and residential side streets to get around Hampton and the Hampton Roads area.

If public transportation is more your speed then head on down to the Hampton Transit Center. Here, you can hail a cab, hop on the bus or take the Amtrak to a surrounding city (or all the way north). They’ve really thought of everything in Hampton!

What’s Really Happening in Hampton? So, you’ve gotten the neighborhood overview. You are enamored with the local scenery. What else do you need to convince you to make the move? We thought you’d never ask.

There is always something to do here. Hampton offers residents an abundance of activity options. Spend a day at Buckroe Beach, hit the tennis courts. At night you can catch a show at the Hampton Coliseum or grab a drink downtown.

Thanks to a long and storied history, there is always something new to learn, and it’s a great place to move for history buffs.

The weather here allows you to experience all four seasons. It will rain, it will snow, you will be able to get a sunburn…er, tan.

Think you have what it takes to become part of Hampton’s ever-growing population? Do you like living in close proximity to fresh seafood? Then head home to Hampton.