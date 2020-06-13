119 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA📍
This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.
With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you.
Deciding where to live in Hampton is as easy as deciding how close to the shoreline you wish to live. The neighborhoods here are offer something for every renter. Though many of the older communities feature historic buildings, Victorian homes and cottages, newer, urbanized areas have also popped up. It’s important to note that no matter where you choose to call home here in Hampton, you’ll have fresh air and a view.
Buckroe Beach: If your heart is set on living in on or at the beach, make Buckroe your new home. Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Buckroe is full of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes (which vary in size) that are just steps away from the shoreline. Living here also means always having something to do, as Buckroe is known for its festivals and activities.
Elizabeth Lakes: One of the most coveted neighborhoods in Hampton, the houses here are single-family and range in size (mostly 4 bedrooms). Apartments are available here and very affordable. If you are searching for a friendly place to call home, complete with parades, Elizabeth Lakes is the place for you.
Phoebus: A historic neighborhood (it says so in the National Register of Historic Places), Phoebus was kind of “adopted” by Hampton. After all, Hampton answers to no one and makes its own rules, so why not bring another town into the mix? Phoebus today is being restored to preserve its history and “old-timey” appeal. The downtown area features restaurants, shops, local businesses, a historic hotel. Living here means living amongst some of the greatest history in Virginia. It also means taking your pick between single-family homes (some built as far back as 1892) and apartments (most featuring hardwood floors).
Fox Hill: This Hampton town was home to some of the area’s first settlers. With plenty of room to roam and fantastic views, Fox Hill is the perfect place to call home. Here, your neighbors are friendly and the homes are diverse. Choose from a beach cottage or a cozy apartments homes. Fox Hill is also very affordable for a “beach town” and is close to Langley Air Force Base.
Downtown: Calling itself an “urban waterfront village,” Downtown Hampton has really come into its own in recent years. Everything you can possibly need is located within walking distance in this quaint little area. And if you need directions, no worries. The village even has its own iPod walking tour! Living here puts residents right in the heart of town. Centrally located to the Business District and some of the city’s best shopping, Downtown Hampton is a coveted residential area. Marinas and museums coexist among custom built townhomes, apartments and historic houses.
Transportation: Because of its location, Hampton is home to bridges (Hampton-Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel), which residents have to use to get around town. It is possible to avoid bridges and to use local highways (U.S. 17, 258 and 60), and residential side streets to get around Hampton and the Hampton Roads area.
If public transportation is more your speed then head on down to the Hampton Transit Center. Here, you can hail a cab, hop on the bus or take the Amtrak to a surrounding city (or all the way north). They’ve really thought of everything in Hampton!
What’s Really Happening in Hampton? So, you’ve gotten the neighborhood overview. You are enamored with the local scenery. What else do you need to convince you to make the move? We thought you’d never ask.
There is always something to do here. Hampton offers residents an abundance of activity options. Spend a day at Buckroe Beach, hit the tennis courts. At night you can catch a show at the Hampton Coliseum or grab a drink downtown.
Thanks to a long and storied history, there is always something new to learn, and it’s a great place to move for history buffs.
The weather here allows you to experience all four seasons. It will rain, it will snow, you will be able to get a sunburn…er, tan.
Think you have what it takes to become part of Hampton’s ever-growing population? Do you like living in close proximity to fresh seafood? Then head home to Hampton.
June 2020 Hampton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month
Hampton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Hampton.
- While Hampton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.