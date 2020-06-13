Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:31 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA

Coliseum Central
Hampton Roads Center
Buckroe Beach
Willow Oaks
Farmington
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Buckroe Beach
7 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Coliseum Central
25 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Hampton Roads Center
14 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Coliseum Central
10 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Pheobus
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Phoebus
151 Old Buckroe Rd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Woodlands Golf Course. Elegant yet modern apartments fully fitted out with in-unit laundry facilities, balconies and fireplaces. Tenants have access to an on-site gym and swimming pool.
Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Pheobus
Contact for Availability
Hampton Harbor
8 Hampton Harbor Ave, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Welcome to Hampton Harbor Apartments our community of spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartments in Hampton, Virginia. You will love coming home to the comfort and convenience of your new Hampton home.
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
Willow Oaks
2 Units Available
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
314 Pacific Dr
314 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Wow - Just gorgeous! - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated community just minutes from Interstates, Nasa, Langley AFB, and Peninsula Town Center. Completely renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buckroe Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Bayview Court^^
1 Bayview Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1208 sqft
2BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse - 2BR/2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH EXTRA SPACE FOR SITTING AREA OR OFFICE AREA. EACH BEDROOM HAS FULL PRIVATE BATHROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Oaks
1 Unit Available
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive Available 06/16/20 70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
128 Pine Creek Drive
128 Pine Creek Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2508 sqft
128 Pine Creek Drive Available 08/31/20 128 Pine Creek Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - Spacious home in desirable Fox Hill. Large rooms, open family room / kitchen / eat-in area. Stainless steel appliances, built-in desk in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coliseum Central
1 Unit Available
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.

Median Rent in Hampton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hampton is $886, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,067.
Studio
$882
1 Bed
$886
2 Beds
$1,067
3+ Beds
$1,489
City GuideHampton
In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.

This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.

With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you.

Neighborhoods:

Deciding where to live in Hampton is as easy as deciding how close to the shoreline you wish to live. The neighborhoods here are offer something for every renter. Though many of the older communities feature historic buildings, Victorian homes and cottages, newer, urbanized areas have also popped up. It’s important to note that no matter where you choose to call home here in Hampton, you’ll have fresh air and a view.

Buckroe Beach: If your heart is set on living in on or at the beach, make Buckroe your new home. Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Buckroe is full of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes (which vary in size) that are just steps away from the shoreline. Living here also means always having something to do, as Buckroe is known for its festivals and activities.

Elizabeth Lakes: One of the most coveted neighborhoods in Hampton, the houses here are single-family and range in size (mostly 4 bedrooms). Apartments are available here and very affordable. If you are searching for a friendly place to call home, complete with parades, Elizabeth Lakes is the place for you.

Phoebus: A historic neighborhood (it says so in the National Register of Historic Places), Phoebus was kind of “adopted” by Hampton. After all, Hampton answers to no one and makes its own rules, so why not bring another town into the mix? Phoebus today is being restored to preserve its history and “old-timey” appeal. The downtown area features restaurants, shops, local businesses, a historic hotel. Living here means living amongst some of the greatest history in Virginia. It also means taking your pick between single-family homes (some built as far back as 1892) and apartments (most featuring hardwood floors).

Fox Hill: This Hampton town was home to some of the area’s first settlers. With plenty of room to roam and fantastic views, Fox Hill is the perfect place to call home. Here, your neighbors are friendly and the homes are diverse. Choose from a beach cottage or a cozy apartments homes. Fox Hill is also very affordable for a “beach town” and is close to Langley Air Force Base.

Downtown: Calling itself an “urban waterfront village,” Downtown Hampton has really come into its own in recent years. Everything you can possibly need is located within walking distance in this quaint little area. And if you need directions, no worries. The village even has its own iPod walking tour! Living here puts residents right in the heart of town. Centrally located to the Business District and some of the city’s best shopping, Downtown Hampton is a coveted residential area. Marinas and museums coexist among custom built townhomes, apartments and historic houses.

Transportation: Because of its location, Hampton is home to bridges (Hampton-Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel), which residents have to use to get around town. It is possible to avoid bridges and to use local highways (U.S. 17, 258 and 60), and residential side streets to get around Hampton and the Hampton Roads area.

If public transportation is more your speed then head on down to the Hampton Transit Center. Here, you can hail a cab, hop on the bus or take the Amtrak to a surrounding city (or all the way north). They’ve really thought of everything in Hampton!

What’s Really Happening in Hampton? So, you’ve gotten the neighborhood overview. You are enamored with the local scenery. What else do you need to convince you to make the move? We thought you’d never ask.

There is always something to do here. Hampton offers residents an abundance of activity options. Spend a day at Buckroe Beach, hit the tennis courts. At night you can catch a show at the Hampton Coliseum or grab a drink downtown.

Thanks to a long and storied history, there is always something new to learn, and it’s a great place to move for history buffs.

The weather here allows you to experience all four seasons. It will rain, it will snow, you will be able to get a sunburn…er, tan.

Think you have what it takes to become part of Hampton’s ever-growing population? Do you like living in close proximity to fresh seafood? Then head home to Hampton.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hampton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hampton Rent Report. Hampton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hampton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hampton rent trends were flat over the past month

Hampton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hampton stand at $887 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,067 for a two-bedroom. Hampton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hampton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hampton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hampton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hampton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hampton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,067 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Hampton.
    • While Hampton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hampton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hampton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hampton?
    In Hampton, the median rent is $882 for a studio, $886 for a 1-bedroom, $1,067 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,489 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hampton, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Hampton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hampton include Coliseum Central, Hampton Roads Center, Buckroe Beach, Willow Oaks, and Farmington.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hampton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hampton area include Hampton University, Thomas Nelson Community College, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hampton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hampton from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

