Last updated June 13 2020

384 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Idylwood
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2431 Caron Ln.
2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2127 Hutchison Grove Ct
2127 Hutchison Grove Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1219 sqft
- 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH FIREPLACE AND DECK. LOTS OF SPACE. NEUTRAL DECOR. METRO BUS ON RT. 7, METRO NEARBY. (RLNE5849237)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1856 sqft
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place FAlls Church VA 22043. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, only steps to West Falls Church Metro. Desirable Open Concept Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Two Masters with deep walk-in closets, tray ceilings.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7302 PINECASTLE ROAD
7302 Pinecastle Road, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2183 sqft
Updated single family home in Falls Church near Tyson Corner. Walk to restaurants, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Starbucks and Giant. Great location walking distance to West Falls Metro and easy access to I-66/I-495/Dulles Toll-road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7360 LEE HIGHWAY
7360 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in Falls Church/Merrifield area. Large balcony with views of wooded area. Open floor plan offers modern versatile living space. Laminate Wood floors throughout. Lots of cabinets, closets and extra storage in basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7307 ROCKFORD DRIVE
7307 Rockford Drive, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2120 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Close to 66, 495, Tyson's, and Metro access! Quiet neighborhood off route 7 is ideal for commuters. Walkout basement to fenced yard. Kitchen has new stainless appliances - eat-in kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2134 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2134 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful townhouse filled with lots of natural light offers a spacious living area leading to the kitchen/dining space which is enhanced with wood floors and adorned with fireplace in the main level.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7011 FALLS REACH DRIVE
7011 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom one bath condo close to Tyson's Corner. Laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet, gas fireplace. One assigned parking space.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2139 DOMINION WAY
2139 Dominion Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3-LEVEL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS WITH LOFT. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM & BATHROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & LARGE DECK OFF LIVING ROOM. FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2300 PIMMIT DRIVE
2300 Pimmit Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
REDUCED, GREAT LOCATION,CLOSE TO , 495 BELTWAY, 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO WEST FALLS CHURCH METRO,WALKING DISTANCE TO, WHOLE FOOD, TRADERS JOE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Idylwood
9 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
City GuideIdylwood
A word of advice? Don’t get bogged down by city life in D.C.. Give yourself a little space and settle down in Idylwood, a gorgeous Virginia suburb less than 12 miles from the city.

Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands.

Finding Your House

Rental housing in Idylwood is easy to find, and often includes some of the most beautiful homes you can find. Many of the properties have three or even four bedrooms, while they may let you feel like you’re living in the lap of luxury, it’s rare that they break the $2,000 a month mark. And for those willing to live a little more in the thick of it, luxury condos are abundant, and definitely a popular choice for the city’s professional population. And as more and more government employees have sought refuge in northern Virginia, the prevalence of one and two bedroom apartments for rent in the area has grown, with apartment complexes like Tysons Glen and Fairfax Towers offering truly flexible leases as low as $1,354 per month.

Commuting the Commute

While northern Virginia is known for its car-clogged highways, living in Idylwood does let you avoid those commuting nightmares. Instead of sitting in traffic for endless hours, ditch your car and jumping on Metro’s Orange line for quick and reliable access to the inner workings of D.C. Or, if it’s a Saturday afternoon and you find yourself looking for excellent shopping, coffee, and cupcakes, get off at the Foggy Bottom stop for a leisurely stroll over into Georgetown, the riverside, cobblestoned neighborhood right at the Virginia-Washington border. Many will line up for hours on end to get into Georgetown Cupcake, star of TLC’s DC Cupcakes, but avoid the crowds and head over to the equally delicious Baked and Wired, where a traditional cappuccino and a flapjack cupcake will be ready in under five minutes. What more could you want out of life?

Living the Life

Life in northern Virginia is fun, fast paced, and filled with an unimaginably wide variety of experiences. Idylwood lets you take a step back from city life without giving up city energy and conveniences. You could spend a lifetime trying to make your way through the various bars, boutiques, and parks that populate the region, but with Idylwood as a home base, the task is suddenly so much easier.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Idylwood?
The average rent price for Idylwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,980.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Idylwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Idylwood area include Washington Adventist University, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Idylwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Idylwood from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

