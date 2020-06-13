384 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, VA📍
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 36
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 38
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 41
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 34
Sure, Idylwood was set up to accommodate commuters, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the culture department. Spread out on a 2.8 mile stretch of northern Virginia’s totally essential, occasionally congested Route 7, Idylwood is nestled perfectly in between Tysons Corner (home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls) and Falls Church, a beautiful D.C. suburb with some of the best food in the area. So while residents may have easy access to one the of east coast’s most stimulating cities, they hardly need to stray from their own block to find an incredible collection of German bakeries and Italian restaurants, not to mention the abundance of fantastic, luxury brands.
Rental housing in Idylwood is easy to find, and often includes some of the most beautiful homes you can find. Many of the properties have three or even four bedrooms, while they may let you feel like you’re living in the lap of luxury, it’s rare that they break the $2,000 a month mark. And for those willing to live a little more in the thick of it, luxury condos are abundant, and definitely a popular choice for the city’s professional population. And as more and more government employees have sought refuge in northern Virginia, the prevalence of one and two bedroom apartments for rent in the area has grown, with apartment complexes like Tysons Glen and Fairfax Towers offering truly flexible leases as low as $1,354 per month.
While northern Virginia is known for its car-clogged highways, living in Idylwood does let you avoid those commuting nightmares. Instead of sitting in traffic for endless hours, ditch your car and jumping on Metro’s Orange line for quick and reliable access to the inner workings of D.C. Or, if it’s a Saturday afternoon and you find yourself looking for excellent shopping, coffee, and cupcakes, get off at the Foggy Bottom stop for a leisurely stroll over into Georgetown, the riverside, cobblestoned neighborhood right at the Virginia-Washington border. Many will line up for hours on end to get into Georgetown Cupcake, star of TLC’s DC Cupcakes, but avoid the crowds and head over to the equally delicious Baked and Wired, where a traditional cappuccino and a flapjack cupcake will be ready in under five minutes. What more could you want out of life?
Life in northern Virginia is fun, fast paced, and filled with an unimaginably wide variety of experiences. Idylwood lets you take a step back from city life without giving up city energy and conveniences. You could spend a lifetime trying to make your way through the various bars, boutiques, and parks that populate the region, but with Idylwood as a home base, the task is suddenly so much easier.