/
/
merrifield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
349 Apartments for rent in Merrifield, VA📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Merrifield
31 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Merrifield
34 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!AWESOME CONDO WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS 1 parking in garage & 1 visitor parking. *NEAR DUNN LORING METRO, ALL COMMUTER ROUTES INCLUDING I-495, I-66, RT. 29 & RT.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2577 sqft
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2909 CEDAREST ROAD
2909 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2272 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK SFH CLOSE TO VIENNA & DC METRO **5BED 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2701 BELLFOREST COURT
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Great Location! 5 minute walk from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I495 and I66. Unit has updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new front loading washer/dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT
8181 Carnegie Hall Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
Beautiful two-level top floor Cameron model penthouse unit, 2 bedrooms and den (fully usable as third bedroom), 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings on main level.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2664 MANHATTAN PLACE
2664 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Bright & Sunny is this 2 level condo w/lots of windows and a fresh new look. Upon entering you will find the kitchen/living/dining areas all open for a large spacious living space with hardwood floors & gas fireplace.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3044 SILENT VALLEY DRIVE
3044 Silent Valley Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Lovely 3-level town-home with nice deck and fenced yard. Well maintained home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite and much more. Great community and convenient location off Rt 50.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A bright & freshly painted One bedroom/1 full bath for rent. This unit has it all- SS appliances, granite in the Kit. gas cooking, and garage parking with quiet court yard views... & great community amenities: Lg gym, basketball ct, bus.
1 of 70
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2710 BELLFOREST COURT
2710 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Few Steps to Dunn Loring Metro.. Enjoy Like City life with shops and restaurants around. Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths Hardwood in living/dining.. Kitchen with granite counter top, gas cooking.
1 of 48
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1656 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 1 mile of Merrifield
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
111 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Merrifield rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Merrifield area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Merrifield from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA