hanover county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:37 AM
176 Apartments for rent in Hanover County, VA
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
Ashland Towne Square
204 Kings Arms Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashland Towne Square in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
8213 Center Path Lane
8213 Center Path Lane, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1529 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Rutland available now! Featuring Large family room combo overlooking into Kitchen, providing island, black whirlpool appliances, pantry, half bath and two closets.
14019 West Patrick Henry Road
14019 West Patrick Henry Road, Hanover County, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1248 sqft
This home is known as the "Pungo House" built in the 1930's and moved here to its rural setting. It is a unique home featuring a living room and kitchen downstairs with bedroom and bath upstairs. Basement has washer and dryer.
145 Arlington Square
145 Arlington Square, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Freshly painted townhouse with brand new carpet and a brand new HVAC system that will help keep utility bills low. Fenced in back yard, all appliances included and HOA fees included in the rent. Vacant and available immediately.
7429 Leaf Fall Way
7429 Leaf Fall Way, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1688 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to rent in the 55+ community of Cherry Grove! Very low maintenance End unit, One story condo with hardwood floors from the entrance through the kitchen and living room.
6366 Lakeway Dr
6366 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
6366 Lakeway Dr Available 08/01/20 Mechanicsville Ranch - Nice 3 bed 2 bath brick ranch located off 360, house has central ac and is heated by oil nice hardwood floors separate dining room, large living room nice back yard Drive by and call Joe to
7048 Hall Ct
7048 Hall Court, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Please apply online at www.greatrichmondrentals.
7102 Foxbernie Cir
7102 Foxbernie Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Reserve this home today with $200 Available 8.1.2020 Leasing office address 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.
8947 Ringview Drive
8947 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mechanicsville's Cool Spring West Available July 1st! - Beautiful townhome with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms in the quiet community of Cool Spring West, ready July 1st! Convenient location off of 301
210 Randolph St
210 Randolph Street, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -ac unit included -electric heat -stove & fridge included -good size bedrooms -living room -off street parking Reserve this unit today with just $200 down LEASING OFFICE ADDRESS : 3209 Ellwood Ave
9364 N Rinker Drive
9364 North Rinker Drive, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1624 sqft
Beautiful Mechanicsville Home for Rent - Gorgeous 1600+ square foot home for rent in Mechanicsville with easy access to 95 and 295.
8470 Dell Ray Drive
8470 Dell-Ray Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Vinyl Sided Ranch near Atlee/ Rutland - Lovely 2 bedroom home in Mechanicsville within walking distance to Washington-Henry Elementary School! Nice sized living room, den with fireplace (could be 3rd bedroom), dining room & kitchen! Stove,
7002 Creighton Rd
7002 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished short term rental. All utilities are included, electric water, Internet. Also washer and dryer. (RLNE4828986)
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
6393 Shedd's Lake Road, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1556 sqft
Spacious Four Bedroom Mechanicsville Home Available Mid July - Located just off Creighton Road with easy access to 295 and nearby highways, this home features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms all on one level.
8869 Seaycroft Dr.
8869 Seaycroft Drive, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2462 sqft
8869 Seaycroft Dr. Available 08/03/20 Cool Spring West - 4 BR's and 3 Full Bath Craftsman with Attached Garage - Gorgeous Gourmet Grand Craftsman Style Home in Cool Spring West Subdivision in Hanover.
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.
17299 Dogwood Trail Road
17299 Dogwood Trail Road, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2700 sqft
Looking for a sublet to move into September 1st! Enjoy beautiful surroundings in this updated 3 Bedroom 3.
410
410 Arlington Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
685 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey luxury home Sojourn Stylish 1 Bedroom Arlington
7961 Meadow Dr
7961 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1686 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Home in Mechancisville! Hurry Don't Miss This Out - This beautiful home in Mechanicsville is available on May 1. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on a beautiful lot. Central heat and cooling. This definitely a gem.
7011 Evergreen Ln
7011 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
3 bedroom 2 bath home on one level. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Kitchen has adjacent dining area. Large deck with fenced backyard and shed. (RLNE5151297)
Wyndham
5900 Shirebrook Drive
5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2228 sqft
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake.
