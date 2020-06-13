Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7002 Creighton Rd
7002 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished short term rental. All utilities are included, electric water, Internet. Also washer and dryer. (RLNE4828986)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7214 Snaffle Lane
7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7277 Jackson Ave
7277 Jackson Avenue, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
988 sqft
Bright, sunny and beautiful! 2 bed 1 bath available now - Charming 2 bedroom ranch now available in Mechanicsville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8092 Elm Dr
8092 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
Studio
$1,695
1300 sqft
Formally a dentist office with multiple small rooms and plenty of storage. there is a reception area, two small offices 2 bathrooms and exits out both sides of the building. Great location close to major roadways and the town of Mechanicsville.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9034 Annex Lane
9034 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2973 sqft
Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7961 Meadow Dr
7961 Meadow Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1686 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Home in Mechancisville! Hurry Don't Miss This Out - This beautiful home in Mechanicsville is available on May 1. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on a beautiful lot. Central heat and cooling. This definitely a gem.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7011 Evergreen Ln
7011 Evergreen Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
3 bedroom 2 bath home on one level. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Kitchen has adjacent dining area. Large deck with fenced backyard and shed. (RLNE5151297)
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicsville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
9374 Laurel Grove Rd.
9374 Laurel Grove Road, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Nice Brick Rancher features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room, formal dining room, kitchen with stove and refrigerator. New carpet, ceiling fans throughout, washer, and dryer. Also featuring a 204 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$809
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Sherwood Park
114 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Shockoe Bottom
23 Units Available
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Jackson Ward
17 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.

Median Rent in Mechanicsville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mechanicsville is $1,038, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,197.
Studio
$990
1 Bed
$1,038
2 Beds
$1,197
3+ Beds
$1,587
City GuideMechanicsville
"Virgil Caine is my name and I drove on the Danville train / 'Til so much cavalry came and tore up the tracks again / In the winter of '65, we were hungry, just barely alive / I took the train to Richmond that fell / It was a time I remember, oh, so well / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the bells were ringin' / The night they drove old Dixie down / And all the people were singin' / They went, 'Na, na, na, na, na, na...'" (-- The Band, "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down")

Loaded with history, all four seasons and a southern, family-friendly way, Mechanicsville, Virginia offers folks a contrivance free and easy going place. Just a few miles north of Richmond, MVille is a fairly suburban, nearly rural area on its way up. There are a whole host of other suburban amenities, like tasty local eateries (including a surprising selection of Asian foods) and an unusually high number of martial arts studios, but its easy to escape to the woods, the beach, or the big city with a little planning, so it suits just about everyone. Maybe that’s why housing values are skyrocketing? Either way, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about this place. Welcome home.

Confederate Country

People from all over the world are welcome to Mechanicsville, but Yanks should be warned, this is Confederate Country, where they honor the past by staging reenactments of important civil war battles (seven of which happened in the ville) and keeping the song of the south alive. Dont worry if you’re from the north that just means there’s plenty of tradition and a close-knit community, things families want anyway, and it doesn’t take long to find your place among them. If you’re a proud southerner, however, you’ll fit right in like a sock in a shoe. This is by no means the deep south, but having a bit of a drawl and an extra polite way about you will take you far. Make sure you hold that door open for others.

Planning a Move

Virginia has lots of to offer new residents, It’s rich with history, warm people and an exciting variety of entertainment, of both the indoor and outdoor sort. It also has four seasons, so heading south in the heat of summer or the dead of winter means taking some precautions. In the summer, that may just mean applying sunscreen and suffering the extra moisture of a humid area. But in the winter, plan for flurries of snow, bitter cold and difficult driving conditions. You’ll definitely need a car, by the way. Parts of Mechanicsville are pro-peds, but if youre not driving youre not really going anywhere but the corner store.

Planning the move in advance is also important. The vacancy rates run about average, but if you dont want to get stuck with a place thats less than ideal, or in a longer lease than you intended, make sure you start looking a few weeks in advance. At least the unemployment rate is low, so if you have yet to secure a job, you can probably attain one relatively quickly. Oh, and hopefully you want a rental home or property. Apartments of all sizes exist, especially in high rises closer to Richmond, but owners make up more than 80 percent of the housing here, so renters should opt for similar accommodations to fit in.

Neighborhoods

Mechanicsville isn’t huge, though it boasts a decent-sized population of around 36,000, but the neighborhoods around it and closer to Richmond offer some variability that the main town can’t always deliver. Theyre pretty similar, but those hoping for more singles, students or studios should pay attention to Highland Springs and Lakeside.

Mechanicsville: There are plenty of amenities here, and a stable housing market.

Chamberlayne: It’s a higher cost of living all around here, but with a better vacancy rate than Mville. There’s a nearby nursing college, big homes and a high-income population. It shows.

Highland Springs: Pay attention, renters! A lower cost of living, a more urban environment, and a fair amount of renters in studios - no wonder students like it. This is where the singles live.

Lakeside: Another inexpensive option, but with a a more walkable area. Older homes, but there are more renters.

Meet Virginia, she’s a beautiful land with a gorgeous climate and amenities to spare. The same is true of her inland town, Mechanicsville, which has oodles of straight-laced, hardworking types building all-American families amidst the arresting loveliness of the south. History, culture and education combine perfectly here, so gobble up some real estate before it gets out of reach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mechanicsville?
In Mechanicsville, the median rent is $990 for a studio, $1,038 for a 1-bedroom, $1,197 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,587 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mechanicsville, check out our monthly Mechanicsville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mechanicsville?
Some of the colleges located in the Mechanicsville area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, and Virginia Commonwealth University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mechanicsville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mechanicsville from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Williamsburg.

