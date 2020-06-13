141 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA📍
1 of 44
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 2
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 4
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 41
Loaded with history, all four seasons and a southern, family-friendly way, Mechanicsville, Virginia offers folks a contrivance free and easy going place. Just a few miles north of Richmond, MVille is a fairly suburban, nearly rural area on its way up. There are a whole host of other suburban amenities, like tasty local eateries (including a surprising selection of Asian foods) and an unusually high number of martial arts studios, but its easy to escape to the woods, the beach, or the big city with a little planning, so it suits just about everyone. Maybe that’s why housing values are skyrocketing? Either way, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about this place. Welcome home.
People from all over the world are welcome to Mechanicsville, but Yanks should be warned, this is Confederate Country, where they honor the past by staging reenactments of important civil war battles (seven of which happened in the ville) and keeping the song of the south alive. Dont worry if you’re from the north that just means there’s plenty of tradition and a close-knit community, things families want anyway, and it doesn’t take long to find your place among them. If you’re a proud southerner, however, you’ll fit right in like a sock in a shoe. This is by no means the deep south, but having a bit of a drawl and an extra polite way about you will take you far. Make sure you hold that door open for others.
Virginia has lots of to offer new residents, It’s rich with history, warm people and an exciting variety of entertainment, of both the indoor and outdoor sort. It also has four seasons, so heading south in the heat of summer or the dead of winter means taking some precautions. In the summer, that may just mean applying sunscreen and suffering the extra moisture of a humid area. But in the winter, plan for flurries of snow, bitter cold and difficult driving conditions. You’ll definitely need a car, by the way. Parts of Mechanicsville are pro-peds, but if youre not driving youre not really going anywhere but the corner store.
Planning the move in advance is also important. The vacancy rates run about average, but if you dont want to get stuck with a place thats less than ideal, or in a longer lease than you intended, make sure you start looking a few weeks in advance. At least the unemployment rate is low, so if you have yet to secure a job, you can probably attain one relatively quickly. Oh, and hopefully you want a rental home or property. Apartments of all sizes exist, especially in high rises closer to Richmond, but owners make up more than 80 percent of the housing here, so renters should opt for similar accommodations to fit in.
Mechanicsville isn’t huge, though it boasts a decent-sized population of around 36,000, but the neighborhoods around it and closer to Richmond offer some variability that the main town can’t always deliver. Theyre pretty similar, but those hoping for more singles, students or studios should pay attention to Highland Springs and Lakeside.
Mechanicsville: There are plenty of amenities here, and a stable housing market.
Chamberlayne: It’s a higher cost of living all around here, but with a better vacancy rate than Mville. There’s a nearby nursing college, big homes and a high-income population. It shows.
Highland Springs: Pay attention, renters! A lower cost of living, a more urban environment, and a fair amount of renters in studios - no wonder students like it. This is where the singles live.
Lakeside: Another inexpensive option, but with a a more walkable area. Older homes, but there are more renters.
Meet Virginia, she’s a beautiful land with a gorgeous climate and amenities to spare. The same is true of her inland town, Mechanicsville, which has oodles of straight-laced, hardworking types building all-American families amidst the arresting loveliness of the south. History, culture and education combine perfectly here, so gobble up some real estate before it gets out of reach.