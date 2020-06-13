141 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsville, VA

Planning a Move

Virginia has lots of to offer new residents, It’s rich with history, warm people and an exciting variety of entertainment, of both the indoor and outdoor sort. It also has four seasons, so heading south in the heat of summer or the dead of winter means taking some precautions. In the summer, that may just mean applying sunscreen and suffering the extra moisture of a humid area. But in the winter, plan for flurries of snow, bitter cold and difficult driving conditions. You’ll definitely need a car, by the way. Parts of Mechanicsville are pro-peds, but if youre not driving youre not really going anywhere but the corner store.

Planning the move in advance is also important. The vacancy rates run about average, but if you dont want to get stuck with a place thats less than ideal, or in a longer lease than you intended, make sure you start looking a few weeks in advance. At least the unemployment rate is low, so if you have yet to secure a job, you can probably attain one relatively quickly. Oh, and hopefully you want a rental home or property. Apartments of all sizes exist, especially in high rises closer to Richmond, but owners make up more than 80 percent of the housing here, so renters should opt for similar accommodations to fit in.