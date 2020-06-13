105 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

How did the Bailey family get all that money, you may be asking? Through a traveling circus business! In fact, the original Bailey's traveling circus was later incorporated into the modern Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus. George Bailey famously designed a traveling hippopotamus tank that could be used to transport the circus' prized hippo to shows in different American towns. The Baileys bought up the land at Bailey's Crossings with the original intent to winter their circus animals, but in later years they became successful farmers and ranchers and sold the metaphorical family circus ring.