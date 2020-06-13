Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM

422 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA

1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 Unit Available
6027 CURTIER DRIVE
6027 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1095 sqft
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn.

1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.

1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.

1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1862 sqft
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.

1 Unit Available
6511 COACHLEIGH WAY
6511 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1812 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome - backs to trees for privacy - 2 parking spots - wonderful community and mature landscaping. Large living area/open floor plan on main level. Gorgeous dark stained hardwoods on the main level.

1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.

1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .

1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.

1 Unit Available
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.

1 Unit Available
6030 KATELYN COURT
6030 Katelyn Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1876 sqft
Beautiful light and bright end unit brick townhome.

1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.

1 Unit Available
6419 Nice Place - 1
6419 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1885 sqft
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Former model, 2200+ sq ft 4 level garage TH w/3 bdrms each w/own full bath. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite & 42" cabinets. Main level hdwd flrs, crown moulding, chair rail, built in bookcase/ent ctr, interior sprinkler system.

1 Unit Available
6556 PARISH GLEBE LANE
6556 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1600 sqft
Fantastic well maintained town home in popular Island Creek. Nice open floor plan, hardwood floor. Huge kitchen with breakfast room with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walkout basement and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
London Park Apartments
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
City GuideFranconia
Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby.

Moving to Franconia

Franconia is an expensive place to live and move. Thats because it is a sleepy, quiet suburban area near Washington D.C., and it is a much nicer and safer place to call home than much of the big city. If you want to rent a home there, its possible its not all single family homes for purchase. However, renting is going to cost you average rent is well over the national average. While 75 percent of property is owned in Franconia, 25 percent is rented (and residential properties have about a 3 percent vacancy rate). There is annual residential turnover of 24 percent however, so if you look and don't find a place you like, there is a good chance that something will open up.

If you want to rent a studio apartment, you'll have to pay a pretty hefty rent to stay in Franconia. A four bedroom, however, won't cost too much more. On average, it's only a bit more than double the price of a studio. However, what you pay in price gets you a home somewhere that is nice, luxurious, and safe and for the areas around Washington D.C., those are all very valuable assets. Franconia is a neighborhood itself it doesn't have neighborhoods. But the farther north you go the closer you are to D.C., and the more expensive your rent is going to be.

Living in Franconia

If you live in Franconia, you re almost certainly leaving Franconia to go to work. So, you'll want to have a car if you need to get into Alexandria or Washington D.C. There are also buses in the city, as well as a car-sharing program, so if you don't have your own car or don't like to drive all the time, there are options for you. Choose Franconia if you don't mind living in a town where almost nothing happens. Home is supposed to be where you relax and rejuvenate anyway, and if thats the case, theres nowhere better or less distracting than Franconia, VA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Franconia?
The average rent price for Franconia rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,720.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Franconia?
Some of the colleges located in the Franconia area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Franconia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franconia from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

