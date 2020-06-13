422 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA📍
Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby.
Franconia is an expensive place to live and move. Thats because it is a sleepy, quiet suburban area near Washington D.C., and it is a much nicer and safer place to call home than much of the big city. If you want to rent a home there, its possible its not all single family homes for purchase. However, renting is going to cost you average rent is well over the national average. While 75 percent of property is owned in Franconia, 25 percent is rented (and residential properties have about a 3 percent vacancy rate). There is annual residential turnover of 24 percent however, so if you look and don't find a place you like, there is a good chance that something will open up.
If you want to rent a studio apartment, you'll have to pay a pretty hefty rent to stay in Franconia. A four bedroom, however, won't cost too much more. On average, it's only a bit more than double the price of a studio. However, what you pay in price gets you a home somewhere that is nice, luxurious, and safe and for the areas around Washington D.C., those are all very valuable assets. Franconia is a neighborhood itself it doesn't have neighborhoods. But the farther north you go the closer you are to D.C., and the more expensive your rent is going to be.
If you live in Franconia, you re almost certainly leaving Franconia to go to work. So, you'll want to have a car if you need to get into Alexandria or Washington D.C. There are also buses in the city, as well as a car-sharing program, so if you don't have your own car or don't like to drive all the time, there are options for you. Choose Franconia if you don't mind living in a town where almost nothing happens. Home is supposed to be where you relax and rejuvenate anyway, and if thats the case, theres nowhere better or less distracting than Franconia, VA.