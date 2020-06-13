422 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA

Moving to Franconia

Franconia is an expensive place to live and move. Thats because it is a sleepy, quiet suburban area near Washington D.C., and it is a much nicer and safer place to call home than much of the big city. If you want to rent a home there, its possible its not all single family homes for purchase. However, renting is going to cost you average rent is well over the national average. While 75 percent of property is owned in Franconia, 25 percent is rented (and residential properties have about a 3 percent vacancy rate). There is annual residential turnover of 24 percent however, so if you look and don't find a place you like, there is a good chance that something will open up.

If you want to rent a studio apartment, you'll have to pay a pretty hefty rent to stay in Franconia. A four bedroom, however, won't cost too much more. On average, it's only a bit more than double the price of a studio. However, what you pay in price gets you a home somewhere that is nice, luxurious, and safe and for the areas around Washington D.C., those are all very valuable assets. Franconia is a neighborhood itself it doesn't have neighborhoods. But the farther north you go the closer you are to D.C., and the more expensive your rent is going to be.