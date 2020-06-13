/
/
tuckahoe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
204 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, VA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1669 sqft
Tuckahoe - Charming 1960's brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout, master with en-suite bath with shower, 2 other bedrooms with full hall bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2213 Mendota Dr.
2213 Mendota Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1045 sqft
2213 Mendota Dr. Available 08/01/20 Classic Brick Ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in West End - Conveniently located brick ranch in Cavalier Park is ready to be your home. This home has a renovated kitchen and bath.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
10303 Collinwood Dr
10303 Collinswood Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2496 sqft
10303 Collinwood Dr Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Godwin School District! - This gorgeous four bedroom, three full bathroom, single family home is located in Richmond's prestigious West End and the highly sought after Godwin High School
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2006 Marroit Road
2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS. This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tuckahoe Village West
1 Unit Available
2216 Ashcreek Drive
2216 Ashcreek Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2216 Ashcreek Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 1! - Come see this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath & 2 half-bath townhouse located in the West End.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Pine Edge Lane
1709 Pine Edge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom transitional in highly sought after west end Henrico location.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9514 Gayton Road
9514 Gayton Road, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2228 sqft
Great space, fantastic location in Henrico’s West End. Schools close, restaurants , shopping, and much more. Ready for move in with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is privacy fenced with detached shed, patio and great landscaping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1304 St Michaels Lane
1304 Saint Michaels Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
What a great rental house! Charming two bedroom cottage features a nice living room, updated kitchen and bath, plus laundry room with a washer and dryer. The large fenced yard includes a storage shed. Available June 1, 2020.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
7716 Dobbin Rd,
7716 Dobbin Road, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
Great 2bed 1 bath Ranch, kitchen with dishwasher,living room dining room. hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer. gas forced heat and central Air. fenced back yard..
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2215 Brightmoor Court
2215 Brightmoor Court, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
$1450/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 2 half baths.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
718 Timken Drive
718 Timken Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1102 sqft
718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9203 Fisk Rd
9203 Fisk Road, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated Cape style home located in the Farmington subdivision in Henrico County. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, Den and a fenced back yard with a shed.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2240 sqft
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tuckahoe rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Tuckahoe area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tuckahoe from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Short Pump.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA