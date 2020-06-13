67 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA

Seven Hills Area

The first neighborhoods sprung up on the hills around John Lynch's ferry landing. These historic neighborhoods are full of old brick row houses, restored-mansion duplexes and apartments, as well as remodeled warehouse lofts. These first seven hills and their neighborhoods are College, Daniel’s Diamond, Federal, Franklin, Garland, and White Rock. The neighborhoods surrounding this area are also steeped in history, but have also gone through a cultural renaissance and created a more "downtown" atmosphere:

Rivermont A neighborhood on the river, full of old 19th Century homes, community kindness reminiscent of better times, and an awesome little spot called The Ellington, where you can catch great live blues, rock, and jazz.

City Center The place to see live music, art, theater, and historic buildings on the James River. Be sure to get your fresh food from the Community Market, housed in the Old City Armory.

Winston Ridge Farther south, this area has low cost, old rentals, convenient access to the city center, and two neighborhood parks.

Tyreeanna A hermit's haven close to the city center, with few residences, lots of woodsy areas, but some air traffic noise from Falwell Airport.