Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Beverly Hills
12 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Towne
1 Unit Available
437-B Three Creeks Court
437 Three Creeks Ct, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
437-B Three Creeks Court - Enjoy living in a quiet cul-de-sac. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is available in May. Located in the New Towne Subdivision. Sorry, no pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniels Hill
1 Unit Available
103 Willow St
103 Willow Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$595
672 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bath house! Avail now! - Two bedroom, one bath single level house in Lynchburg on dead end street. House has AEP power and Lynchburg City water. Baseboard heat and window unit AC which you would need to bring your own.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306
102 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath Cornerstone Apartment - $945/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this updated Cornerstone apartment featuring large rooms, a private balcony, and a master suite for $945/month.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 07/08/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3101 Link Road #43
3101 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview Heights
1 Unit Available
1729 Texas Ave.
1729 Texas Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$675
913 sqft
3 BR, 1 bath in Lynchburg! - 3 BR, 1 BA single family home. Home features one level living with open floor plan, , stove, refrigerator, Separate laundry closet with washer & dryer, off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4854022)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
2914 Langhorne Rd.
2914 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$595
2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniels Hill
1 Unit Available
812 Rivermont Ave
812 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed - 1 Bath Single-Family Home - Rent this extremely cozy two bedroom home on Rivermont, just down the road from downtown Lynchburg! The home contains large rooms, new floors, fresh paint, and plenty of other updates completed last year.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
618 Taylor St.
618 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$845
1450 sqft
618 Taylor St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
103 Capital St. #204
103 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
103 Capital St. #204 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Condo available in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available in Cornerstone. Great location! Within walking distance to local restaurants, parks, gyms and much much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
204 Wadsworth St.
204 Wadsworth Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1142 sqft
Miller Park - South - School Zones -Elementary School: RS PAYNE ELEMENTARY -Middle School: PL DUNBAR MIDDLE -High School: E C GLASS HIGH Call today to schedule a viewing of this property at DFG Leasing, 434-455-2777. (RLNE2635101)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Leesville Road Unit 803
716 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
Windsor Place Townhomes Unit 803 - This is a spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Recently painted! Just around the corner from shops, restaurants and Richmond Highway (Hwy 460). Call for an appointment today (434) 455-2777. (RLNE1993318)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306
2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2009 Lakeside Dr. #306 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome. Great Location! - This 3 Level Townhome, near the University of Lynchburg, is ready for someone to make it their home. Each Bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Montview
1 Unit Available
128 Montview Forest Rd
128 Montview Forest Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
946 sqft
128 Montview Forest Rd Available 07/01/20 Walk to Liberty Campus - Beautiful two Bedroom one bath just yards from Liberty Campus!! Tucked away in Montview Forest but close to Everything!! Laminate Flooring on the first floor and Carpeting upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
302 7th St
302 7th St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
645 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Flat! $895/month - Live directly off of Church St in the heart of downtown Lynchburg in a fully-renovated flat/apartment for $895/month! The one bedroom / one bathroom apartment features brand new kitchen and bathroom remodels,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Creekview Court
127 Creekview Court, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1430 sqft
Lovely Home All on one Level - This cute, well-maintained house is located off Forest Road, private setting. All one-level living. Living room with wood flooring. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Dining area.

Median Rent in Lynchburg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lynchburg is $711, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $884.
Studio
$644
1 Bed
$711
2 Beds
$884
3+ Beds
$1,198
City GuideLynchburg
Dang Union Invaders

Lynchburg, Virginia, is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and all 75,000 inhabitants will tell you what makes this place special is that the War of Northern Aggression isn’t over. Lynchburg retains the dubious designation as the only city in the south that never fell to the Union during the Civil War, but these days it’s mostly talk and people are generally of the friendly, southern, front-porch sitting variety. Lynchburg has a lot to offer besides 19th century American history, however: from inexpensive row homes to elegant mansions to renovated warehouses, Lynchburg rental options are its real southern treasure. So, slow down and wait a minute, or as they say, "hold your ‘tater," (yes, they really say that) because this guide has the local Lynchburg lover’s best advice on renting around the City of Seven Hills.

The Little Things

In a city like Lynchburg with little in the way of metropolitan pleasures, it's the little things that count, so make sure your new home is in a neighborhood that tickles your fancy. There are great areas with scenic drives through woodsy hills, along mountain ridges, and through historic neighborhoods. There are places where you can feel a strong sense of community in the local restaurants, bars, markets, bookstores, and in the streets. There are typical suburban areas, typical urban areas, college-kid neighborhoods and neighborhoods for the hermit-minded where you will see more trees than people. So, stick around and I'll tell you a tale of the neighborhoods in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Seven Hills Area

The first neighborhoods sprung up on the hills around John Lynch's ferry landing. These historic neighborhoods are full of old brick row houses, restored-mansion duplexes and apartments, as well as remodeled warehouse lofts. These first seven hills and their neighborhoods are College, Daniel’s Diamond, Federal, Franklin, Garland, and White Rock. The neighborhoods surrounding this area are also steeped in history, but have also gone through a cultural renaissance and created a more "downtown" atmosphere:

Rivermont A neighborhood on the river, full of old 19th Century homes, community kindness reminiscent of better times, and an awesome little spot called The Ellington, where you can catch great live blues, rock, and jazz.

City Center The place to see live music, art, theater, and historic buildings on the James River. Be sure to get your fresh food from the Community Market, housed in the Old City Armory.

Winston Ridge Farther south, this area has low cost, old rentals, convenient access to the city center, and two neighborhood parks.

Tyreeanna A hermit's haven close to the city center, with few residences, lots of woodsy areas, but some air traffic noise from Falwell Airport.

The North

Peakland A neighborhood of families, retirees, and college students with exercise addictions. You will see lots of runners here, from sunrise to sunset. Culture seekers can find many artsy and educational events at the Randolph College campus, as well as some unique performances at the college's weekly No Shame Theatre.

Boonsboro Pricey, beautiful, and quiet, this area is perfect for people who just want to simmer down and enjoy the simple life. Horseback-riding students can get their fix at the Randolph Riding Center nearby. Also, be sure to check out The Farm Basket on Langhorne Road for gifts, food, and gardening goods.

Forest Hill An affordable neighborhood spotted with shopping centers, big, beautiful parks, and suburban homes.

Blue Ride Farms Another affordable neighborhood, with small rental homes and newer apartments.

The West

West Lynchburg A great spot for college students, with Lynchburg College, College Lake, and the large Blackwater Park nearby. Sports fans can catch games at Lynchburg Stadium.

Fort Hill An older suburban area, with walkable streets and lots of college students and families. Lynchburg College is nearby. Miller Park Pool is also close, with a big pool, waterslide, and a mushroom waterfall.

Montview Hardly ever a vacancy here, with lots of nice smaller houses and townhomes in an affordable, and walkable neighborhood. With mostly college students renting here, your best bet at finding a vacant apartment will be during the summer breaks.

Timberlake Located along Timberlake Road, this neighborhood has some great, down-home, neighborly bars and restaurants. The Neighbors Place has fine music, fine brews, and finer dining. The Restoration Family Cafe provides live music and worship services.

Beechwood Hills The most pleasantly boring suburban neighborhood around.

Amtrak-ability abounds

Like many cities in the U.S., getting around Lynchburg is much easier with a car. However, in more central neighborhoods, the bus service (GLTC) can be convenient for commuting. Students at the myriad local universities can also benefit from the GLTC, with a shuttle bus service on the Liberty University campus. Intercity commuters are in luck, with convenient passenger rail and bus services at the Kemper Street Station. Skip the traffic and take the Amtrak Crescent to New York City or New Orleans. For you Boston commuters, you can always take the Amtrak Virginia, which also provides daily round-trips. Those with cars will have few issues with traffic within the city. Your biggest challenge will be driving those hills in the snow and rain, which is every bit as fun as it sounds. Also, try to keep your eyes on the road and not those breathtaking mountain views.

Bills, bills, bills

Virginia's cold winters and hot summers can run up an electric bill above $300, easily. Especially in those beautifully restored mansion-apartments and warehouses, the bills can skyrocket. So, when getting excited about an inexpensive apartment in a beautiful historic building, be sure to budget in the extra money you will be paying for heat and air conditioning.

Enjoy the Easy Life

If a quiet and peaceful, community-minded hometown isn't sounding appealing yet, well then, I guess it's just a Lynchburg thing. It’s not an urban paradise, but it’s no slouch in the entertainment department either. You’re sure to find what you’re after in Lynchburg, whether it’s a noisy diner, mountain hike, or just an affordable spot to call home after a long day of Civil War reenactments. Lynchburg has got something for everyone (except Yankees) so come on down and start pounding that pavement in search of your new home sweet home!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lynchburg?
In Lynchburg, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $711 for a 1-bedroom, $884 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,198 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lynchburg, check out our monthly Lynchburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lynchburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Lynchburg area include Central Virginia Community College, Liberty University, Longwood University, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lynchburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lynchburg from include Roanoke, Forest, Farmville, Daleville, and Lexington.

