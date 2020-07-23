/
orange county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
44 Apartments for rent in Orange County, VA📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
368 PIEDMONT STREET
368 Piedmont Street, Orange, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
4584 sqft
Renovated Townhouse for Rent offers 2 bedrooms 1 full bath 1 Half bath private parking. Sorry ,NO PETS!Lawn care is included in Rent .Showing by Appointment only . Rental Insurance is required.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
203 HARPER DR
203 Harper Drive, Orange, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TERRACE LEVEL APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE. aVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. NO PETS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7392 ZACHARY TAYLOR HIGHWAY
7392 Zachary Taylor Highway, Orange County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600~no exceptions. No smoking. Ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful brick home (half a duplex) has a brick wood burning fireplace, all hardwood floors, a GARAGE and a huge storage room in addition to the 3 br 2ba.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
113 W Main Street - 2nd Floor
113 W Main St, Orange, VA
Studio
$2,850
3400 sqft
COMMERCIAL BUILDING. Great professional office space for lease on Main Street in downtown Orange, VA right next to County Courthouse, Restaurants and Shopping! Landmark building and the pride of downtown Orange.
1 of 1
Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Fairway Dr
300 Fairway Drive, Lake of the Woods, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
300 Fairway Dr - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath all brick rambler with tons of parking and new carpet throughout! (RLNE5192357)
Results within 5 miles of Orange County
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
52 OAK TERRACE DR
52 Oak Terrace Drive, Greene County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2024 sqft
Convenient Ruckersville location! 2 story Colonial offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with garage. Pets considered. Good rental history, credit check, and references required.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
124 FOX RIDGE LN
124 Fox Ridge Ln, Greene County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2220 sqft
Great property, terrific location. One level living, with partially finished basement for extra storage & living space. Open floor plan, situated on a large level lot, in a quiet subdivision, just over the Greene County line.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2032 ELM TREE CT
2032 Elm Tree Ct, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1691 sqft
Ready to go like new construction. Beautiful townhome with neutral finishes and lots of natural light. Spacious open floor plan.Large eat-in kitchen with island.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
706 HOLLY HILL DR
706 Holly Hill Drive, Greene County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2824 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Laundry on First Floor, Mostly Finished Basement with Rec Room and Full Bath, 2 Car Garage and Deck on .25 acres in Holly Hill Subdivision.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
355 N. JAMES MADISON HWY.
355 James Madison Highway, Madison County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5900 sqft
Enjoy pastoral/mountain views from this remodeled and very unique home with 4000+ sq. ft. upstairs, 2 bedrooms w/ full baths, HUGE living room/dining area with wood stove, patio in center of house, family room with screened porch.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4577 Stony Point Road
4577 Stony Point Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2090 sqft
Beautiful Country Home Less Than 11 Miles From NGIC and Pantops! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th *The interior and exterior of the home was freshly painted Fall 2018 and newer kitchen appliances were installed.
1 of 13
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8336 SEMINOLE TRL
8336 Seminole Trail, Madison County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3840 sqft
Beautiful large brick farm house with views...4 large bedrooms, full chefs kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, dinning room,hardwood floors,large ceramic baths, gas heat, new hvac systems, new paint,minutes to shopping and dining $2300 .
1 of 11
Last updated April 29 at 10:15 PM
1 Unit Available
11434 MITCHELL
11434 Mitchell Rd, Culpeper County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great deal!! Remodeled one bedroom with bonus room that could be used as an office/guest room. Full basement apartment with full kitchen, full bathroom and private entrance.
1 of 12
Last updated May 1 at 05:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12905 DUBIN DR
12905 Dubin Drive, Lake Wilderness, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
AVAILABLE MAY 15. SERENITY AND COMFORT FOUND IN THIS CHARMING SPLIT-FOYER LOCATED IN AMENITY-FILLED LAKE WILDERNESS.
Results within 10 miles of Orange County
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,358
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
351 JUDGES RD
351 Judges Road, Greene County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1880 sqft
Large kitchen, stainless appliances, gas stove, hardwood floors, wired for internet, low utility costs, large basement, easy walk to several shops, grocery store, Post Office, bank, and schools. Views and lawn goes down to the lake.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Raintree
1012 Wildmere Place
1012 Wildmere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2356 sqft
1012 Wildemere Place - Amazing convenience with this 4 bedroom 2.5 single family home in Raintree. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, yet quick access to Rio Road and Route 29. Large, unfinished basement great for storage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/27/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 27th This 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2752 Gatewood Cir
2752 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
2752 Gatewood Cir Available 08/13/20 Sutherland & Hollymead School District Townhome Available - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2728 Gatewood Cir
2728 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
3 BR Townhome, Hollymead Area, End Unit - -- Hollymead Square end unit townhome --Next to Hollymead Elementary School & Sutherland Middle School --Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails --Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing -- Close to
