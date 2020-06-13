275 Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA

/
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4946 Trail Vista Ln
4946 Trail Vista Lane, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
PRESERVE AT WESTFIELDS - Tenant Credit - $1,000! Come take a look at this beautiful property, first time offered for lease. Four bedrooms with three bath. Rec room for relaxing. You will not be disappointed.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3791 LOUISE AVENUE
3791 Louise Avenue, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4320 sqft
Gorgeous single family in sought after school district** luxurious upgrades** Gourmet kitchen, upgraded cabinets , Pantry** Granite counters**Stainless Steel appliances** Hardwood floors on main and upper level** two car garage**luxurious
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4158 HAMLIN COURT
4158 Hamlin Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1056 sqft
Completely renovated two-level townhouse with hardwood floors, new paint. Bathrooms, kitchen upgraded, appliances, and new tile floor. New soaking tub, 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms with two reserved parking spaces in front of the townhome.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13812 BEAUJOLAIS COURT
13812 Beaujolais Court, Chantilly, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
884 sqft
Completely renovated from top to bottom this charming 2 bedroom townhome is move in ready.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE
4618 Fillingame Drive, Chantilly, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2526 sqft
3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4600 NORRIS COURT
4600 Norris Court, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5243 Braywood Dr
5243 Braywood Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
5243 Braywood Dr Available 08/01/20 Stunning and Spacious! - * STUNNING SPACIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL COL IN SULLY STATION! GOURMET KITCHEN * GLEAMING HARDWOODS * BUILT-INS * 2 STORY FOYER * CUSTOM PAINT * DECK OVERLOOKING TREED PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13222 GOOSE POND LN
13222 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with9ft ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3344 STONE HEATHER COURT
3344 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1654 sqft
Lovely townhouse in sought after Franklin Farms. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite. Stunning hardwood floors. Walk-out basement with fenced yard and deck.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3434 sqft
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3639 BUCKEYE COURT
3639 Buckeye Court, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
Available on 8/1. Rare 4 BR, 3.5 BA, townhome w/ walk-out basement backing to trees in Franklin Glen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14382 GRINGSBY COURT
14382 Grngsby Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
End unit townhouse on private court and close to common grounds. Neutral carpet on stairs and upper level. Main level wood-plank laminate flooring, living/dining room combination. Community pool is just a few blocks away.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13397 CONNOR DRIVE
13397 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1102 sqft
Immaculate 4th floor corner unit. 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths and a 3rd option/great office area in the spacious loft area. Hardwood floors, granite and beautiful stonework around the fireplace. Gorgeous upgrades throughout. Skylight streams n natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2082 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chantilly, the median rent is $1,863 for a studio, $1,956 for a 1-bedroom, $2,260 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,981 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chantilly, check out our monthly Chantilly Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chantilly area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chantilly from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
