106 Apartments for rent in Belmont, VA📍
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20020 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20020 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,2.5 BA End Unit Town Home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed lighting.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20089 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE
20089 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3514 sqft
Absolutely stunning 'Richmond" model w/sunroom & loaded w/upgrades*Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & custom moulding throughout*Grmt kitchen w/upgraded cabinets,granite,stainless appl,lrg center island,rear strcse & light filled sunroom*Upper lvl
1 Unit Available
Belmont
43266 BALTUSROL TERRACE
43266 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3098 sqft
Bright and sunny end-unit townhome in a gated community backing to a golf course. Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, island & hardwood floors.
Verified
15 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20655 Southwind Ter
20655 Southwind Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1631 sqft
Due to Covid-19 it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Wearing a face mask is required.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE
43580 Popes Creek Square, Lansdowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3315 sqft
Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20382 FARMGATE TERRACE
20382 Farmgate Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
2142 sqft
Ready to Move on NOW. Professionally cleaned, pressure washed, New Carpet throughout. WELCOME HOME TO THIS FABULOUS TOWNHOUSE, 3 BED 2.
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19469 PROMENADE DRIVE
19469 Promenade Drive, Lansdowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1306 sqft
Like new, steam cleaned carpets look brand new, granite counter tops in kitchen with island, gorgeous cabinets, new fridge on the way, new washer and dryer on the way, balcony overlooking beautiful neighborhood, large master bedroom with double
1 Unit Available
Belmont Greene
20245 MACGLASHAN TERRACE
20245 Macglashan Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Please excuse the boxes. The tenants are moving! Beautiful Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo with large Attached 2 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
43761 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE
43761 Stubble Corner Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new 4 Levels Townhouse in a fully improved area of Ashburn city. Three bedrooms,Three &half Bath, Two car garages. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances between Dining and Living room with access to Balcony.
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
43175 BUTTERMERE TERRACE
43175 Buttermere Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2328 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathroom town home in sought-after Ashburn Farm. 3 finished levels with a 2-story bump-out. Open living area for entertaining. Sunny kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space & cabinetry.
Verified
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified
36 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,649
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
38 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Belmont area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belmont from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
