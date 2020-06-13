41 Apartments for rent in Salem, VA

Salem, Virginia

Annexing itself from other Roanoke area cities in 1967, the City of Salem is independent in many ways. It does things its own way and takes care of its own city utilities. A few other things add to that charm, as well. For instance, its location between the Alleghany and Blue Ridge Mountains offers residents stunning views. Its historical downtown gives residents a peek into the past. Residents will also find quality living at downright cheap prices in Salem (7% less than U.S. average!). Feel free to read on for useful info and some amazing apartment rentals in Salem.

Spacious apartments are aplenty throughout the city of Salem. Whether you are looking for a simple one-bedroom or a luxury two-bedroom apartment to rent, there are several appealing options—you may even have trouble choosing. When we say spacious,we mean it. Even one-bedroom apartments in Salem offer about 700 square feet of living space. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments are just as roomy and perfect for roommates, families, or those who just need a little more room to move around.

Salem apartments are also bursting with amazing amenities. Renting an apartment in Salem means access to fitness centers, pools, playground, washer-dryer connections/washer-dryer rentals, paid utilities (water, sewer, trash), balconies, and parking. More upscale, or luxury, apartments in Salem (at places such as Salem Wood or Chateau Riviera) will feature a washer and dryer in every rental, eat-in kitchen, picnic areas, jogging trails and car wash areas.

As for move-in fees and discounts, the first thing you should know is that it pays to work at certain employers in town, as some companies (city, school board employees, etc.) are offered discounts on rent. A move-in fee will depend on the size of the apartment. For pet owners, Salem isn’t short on pet-friendly apartments, though there are certain restrictions to comply with. A pet deposit is also required and some communities have a mature pet policy (so leave all immature pets behind!) and a strict no reptile or ferret rule.

It’s important to note that Salem is much more than just a small city where you can score an inexpensive apartment (though that’s key). It is also a very charming, progressive town. Once you’re here, take the time to step out of your Salem apartment and get to know your surroundings… and maybe even your neighbors! Now scour our listings and find the perfect spot in Salem. Happy hunting!