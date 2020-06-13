Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

41 Apartments for rent in Salem, VA

Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2308 Wood Gate Lane
2308 Wood Gate Lane, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1044 Highland Rd
1044 Highland Road, Salem, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,675
1673 sqft
Salem Schools, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - Enjoy this lovely spacious home with 1673 square feet with 3 floors, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Last updated April 4
Ridge Wood Park
1 Unit Available
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 1 mile of Salem
Last updated June 12
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)

Last updated April 4
Peachtree-Norwood
1 Unit Available
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Salem
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
Miller Court-Arrowood
19 Units Available
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Last updated June 12
South Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

Last updated June 13
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4705 Cordell Drive, SW
4705 Cordell Drive, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1755 sqft
3 Level Split with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths in Hidden Valley School District - Fabulous 3 level split in SW County. Hidden Valley school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and two baths.

Last updated June 13
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11 ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5400 The Peaks DR
5400 The Peaks Dr, Cave Spring, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5400 The Peaks DR in Cave Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4119 Franklin Rd
4119 Franklin Road Southwest, Cave Spring, VA
Studio
$2,000
1600 sqft
This property was previously home to an in-home healthcare provider. Perfect for an insurance office, financial services, or any type of general office use, this charming office space has plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6500 Carefree Ln - Apt. 15
6500 Carefree Lane Northwest, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
6500 Carefree Lane Unit 15 These were originally for the Piedmont pilots...nice, well laid out, and roomy. Behind sliding glass door is a large covered patio with overhang that keeps it dry.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!

Last updated June 13
Melrose-Rugby
1 Unit Available
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath unit. http://www.fiahomesroanoke.com to submit an application or schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13
Preston Park
1 Unit Available
5135 Williamson Road - 2
5135 Williamson Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,200
1647 sqft
Auto Garage / Warehouse for Lease! Lift in place, plenty of room for storage. Email for details!
Results within 10 miles of Salem
Last updated June 13
South Jefferson
12 Units Available
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$967
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Last updated June 13
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).

Median Rent in Salem

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Salem is $698, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $890.
Studio
$582
1 Bed
$698
2 Beds
$890
3+ Beds
$1,217
City GuideSalem
Salem, Virginia

Annexing itself from other Roanoke area cities in 1967, the City of Salem is independent in many ways. It does things its own way and takes care of its own city utilities. A few other things add to that charm, as well. For instance, its location between the Alleghany and Blue Ridge Mountains offers residents stunning views. Its historical downtown gives residents a peek into the past. Residents will also find quality living at downright cheap prices in Salem (7% less than U.S. average!). Feel free to read on for useful info and some amazing apartment rentals in Salem.

Spacious apartments are aplenty throughout the city of Salem. Whether you are looking for a simple one-bedroom or a luxury two-bedroom apartment to rent, there are several appealing options—you may even have trouble choosing. When we say spacious,we mean it. Even one-bedroom apartments in Salem offer about 700 square feet of living space. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments are just as roomy and perfect for roommates, families, or those who just need a little more room to move around.

Salem apartments are also bursting with amazing amenities. Renting an apartment in Salem means access to fitness centers, pools, playground, washer-dryer connections/washer-dryer rentals, paid utilities (water, sewer, trash), balconies, and parking. More upscale, or luxury, apartments in Salem (at places such as Salem Wood or Chateau Riviera) will feature a washer and dryer in every rental, eat-in kitchen, picnic areas, jogging trails and car wash areas.

As for move-in fees and discounts, the first thing you should know is that it pays to work at certain employers in town, as some companies (city, school board employees, etc.) are offered discounts on rent. A move-in fee will depend on the size of the apartment. For pet owners, Salem isn’t short on pet-friendly apartments, though there are certain restrictions to comply with. A pet deposit is also required and some communities have a mature pet policy (so leave all immature pets behind!) and a strict no reptile or ferret rule.

It’s important to note that Salem is much more than just a small city where you can score an inexpensive apartment (though that’s key). It is also a very charming, progressive town. Once you’re here, take the time to step out of your Salem apartment and get to know your surroundings… and maybe even your neighbors! Now scour our listings and find the perfect spot in Salem. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Salem?
In Salem, the median rent is $582 for a studio, $698 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,217 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Salem, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Salem?
Some of the colleges located in the Salem area include Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Salem?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salem from include Roanoke, Forest, Daleville, Radford, and Lexington.

