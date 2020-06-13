154 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA

Tips for Renting in Dale City

Nothing can make you feel safer than seeing military people out and about the city. And that’s exactly the typical scene you’ll encounter when you move to Dale City, VA, where many service men and women make a home. Predominantly a white-collar town, this area is one of the best places in the country to raise a family. It also helps that residents of this city are some of the most educated in the nation. Got your attention now? Let’s help you find the most suitable home this side of Virginia.

How Much Is The Rental Cost? If there’s one thing you need to know right off the bat, it’s that the rental cost in Dale City, although not on the same level as major cities, is leaning towards the expensive range compared to the rest of Virginia. That said, rental properties here have pretty variable rates, depending on the size of the apartment and the neighborhood.

What Types of Homes Are Available? The majority of the real estate properties here are row houses and high-rise apartments. Though there are single-family detached homes, they’re few and far between. The upside is that most real estate properties in this city are relatively new, so you can forget about the common challenges you’ll face with old homes. Still, you can certainly find more established homes within the city if that suits your fancy.

How Soon Is Too Soon To Start Looking? The time it would take to find an apartment in Dale City hugely depends on the neighborhood. There are some areas of the city with high vacancy rates, while some communities would require you to drive around a couple of (dozen) times before the perfect home present itself in your path. If you’re not particular about where you’ll stay as long as it’s within the city, you should give it a month or so to look for a place.

What Documents Do You Need? As in most other places, you’d need to present your proof of income, credit history, references, and pet’s records (if allowed) to start the rental application process. Be warned, some really stately and gated rental properties require you to be in a certain Gatsby-caliber income bracket before you can call the place home.