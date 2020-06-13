Apartment List
VA
dale city
154 Apartments for rent in Dale City, VA

Hillendale
1 Unit Available
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.

Forestdale
1 Unit Available
3542 Forestdale Ave
3542 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
928 sqft
One Level Rambler with Large Back Yard. - Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 1 level rambler located minutes from Prince William County Parkway and I-95.

Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.

Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13769 RAYWOOD COURT
13769 Raywood Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1408 sqft
Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout.

Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.

Kirkdale
1 Unit Available
13491 KEYTONE ROAD
13491 Keytone Road, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN 5 BEDROOM WITH 3 FULL BATHS, SCREENED IN PORCH, LARGE DECK, FULLY FENCED IN REAR YARD WITH SHED***TERRIFIC CLEARED FLAT YARD****SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WOOD BURNING STOVE IN WALK-OUT REC.

1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.

Evansdale
1 Unit Available
14814 ELMWOOD DR
14814 Elmwood Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market.

Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
14188 CUDDY LOOP
14188 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath with bonus room condo for rent in the heart of Woodbridge. Condo features new stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer in condo, dining area, living room with bonus room off the living area, decking backing to woods for privacy.

Queensdale
1 Unit Available
12969 QUEEN CHAPEL ROAD
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.

Lindendale
1 Unit Available
13712 LYNHURST DRIVE
13712 Lynhurst Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1726 sqft
Great two level home with newer carpet, paint, kitchen, driveway on fenced corner lot. Large bedroom entry level with full bath. 3 comfy bedrooms upstairs with one bath. Eat in kitchen and butcher block island. LR w/built in book shelves.

Forestdale
1 Unit Available
14495 FILARETE STREET
14495 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1810 sqft
Remodel 3 level and 2 main entrances townhouse.

Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14806 BRYAN COURT
14806 Bryan Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome Home! Charming brick front 2 level townhouse on quite street! Freshly painted!! Split foyer, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, large living room, and walk out basement with fully fenced in yard backing to trees. All bedrooms on upper level.

1 Unit Available
5362 SATTERFIELD DRIVE
5362 Satterfield Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2453 sqft
You'll love this Pottery Barn style home w/a cool, hip vibe! Filled w/custom paint, new carpet, & trendy laminate plank flooring, this sundrenched col offers gleaming granite ctrs & SS appls, dramatic vaulted ceilings, tiered deck, & 3 beautifully

Forestdale
1 Unit Available
14206 FULLERTON ROAD
14206 Fullerton Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Foyer home on large lot , fenced level backyard with storage shed. Home features upgraded neutral w/w carpet on upper level and beautiful hardwood floors on lower level.

Trentdale
1 Unit Available
12986 TERMINAL WAY
12986 Terminal Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1947 sqft
Great 3 level townhouse available in the heart of Woodbridge for Rent. Comes with Great Basement, full bathroom. 2 Master Bedrooms on upper level plus an additional bedroom. A lot of space.

Queensdale
1 Unit Available
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.

1 Unit Available
14154 CUDDY LOOP
14154 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Location, Location AND beautifully updated ground level home just waiting for you! Light and bright with lots of sunlight. While it's still a little chilly out, cozy up to your gas fireplace in your spacious family room.

Ridgedale
1 Unit Available
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
13571 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1761 sqft
Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom.

1 Unit Available
14913 WHITTIER LOOP
14913 Whittier Loop, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2352 sqft
Welcome Home! Large 3 level end unit TH w/ fully fenced back yard. HUGE eat in Kitchen features HW floors, island, 42in cabs, and desk. Living room is sun filled & bright. Master suite w/ luxury bath.

1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.

Forestdale
1 Unit Available
3914 FINDLEY ROAD
3914 Findley Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1222 sqft
Completely remodeled late 2016 house for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Dale City, near Quantico. New kitchen with ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.

Kerrydale
1 Unit Available
13323 KERRYDALE ROAD
13323 Kerrydale Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1732 sqft
***NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 FULL BATHS******SPACIOUS DECK***FIREPLACE***GREAT LOCATION***CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING!
City GuideDale City
"The friendliest little city around!" (Dale City Motto)

Named for the hills and dales of the Virginia Piedmont area where this town is located, Dale City is home to about 65,000 people. In a cute (if potentially confusing) approach to nomenclature, each of the neighborhoods in the city end in "-dale."

Having trouble with Craigslist Dale City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Tips for Renting in Dale City

Nothing can make you feel safer than seeing military people out and about the city. And that’s exactly the typical scene you’ll encounter when you move to Dale City, VA, where many service men and women make a home. Predominantly a white-collar town, this area is one of the best places in the country to raise a family. It also helps that residents of this city are some of the most educated in the nation. Got your attention now? Let’s help you find the most suitable home this side of Virginia.

How Much Is The Rental Cost? If there’s one thing you need to know right off the bat, it’s that the rental cost in Dale City, although not on the same level as major cities, is leaning towards the expensive range compared to the rest of Virginia. That said, rental properties here have pretty variable rates, depending on the size of the apartment and the neighborhood.

What Types of Homes Are Available? The majority of the real estate properties here are row houses and high-rise apartments. Though there are single-family detached homes, they’re few and far between. The upside is that most real estate properties in this city are relatively new, so you can forget about the common challenges you’ll face with old homes. Still, you can certainly find more established homes within the city if that suits your fancy.

How Soon Is Too Soon To Start Looking? The time it would take to find an apartment in Dale City hugely depends on the neighborhood. There are some areas of the city with high vacancy rates, while some communities would require you to drive around a couple of (dozen) times before the perfect home present itself in your path. If you’re not particular about where you’ll stay as long as it’s within the city, you should give it a month or so to look for a place.

What Documents Do You Need? As in most other places, you’d need to present your proof of income, credit history, references, and pet’s records (if allowed) to start the rental application process. Be warned, some really stately and gated rental properties require you to be in a certain Gatsby-caliber income bracket before you can call the place home.

Dale City Neighborhoods

The neighborhood you choose can make all the difference when you’re looking for your own piece of paradise in Dale City. Whether you love affluence or you just want to live amongst ordinary folks, there’s definitely a neighborhood to suit your preference. To help you in your search, here’s a relative overview of the different communities of this city:

Cloverdale/Cordell Ave: To find apartments for rent in this area, you’ll need lady luck on your side. The demand in this neighborhood far outweighs the supply, so it may take you months on end to view one rental property in this area. If you manage to find one, however, you can rest assured that you’re in a safe neighborhood with a mid-range rental rate. $$

Dale Blvd./Mapledale: If you want to be in the company of wealthy neighbors, better find a place in this neighborhood. BMWs, Lexuses (Lexi?), and Mercedes are the cars that would typically grace the streets of this community, and it follows that housing options are at that luxurious level as well. But of course, prepare to pay the price for such opulence. $$$$$

Lindendale Rd./Mapledale Ave: Consisting mostly of single-family homes and townhouses, this neighborhood stands out since most residences were built between the 1970s and 1990s. So if architecture of that time period particularly interests you, you’ll be at home here. Unless your workplace is nearby, be prepared to contend with a long commute, though. $$$

Silverdale Dr./Saratoga Ln: If keeping up with the Jones’ is not a problem for you, you should find an apartment in this neighborhood. Being a college-friendly community, it also offers many amenities that are geared towards college students and undergrads. $$$$

Kerrydale Rd./Hamilton Dr: With the neighborhood’s 3.9% vacancy rate, it can take considerably more time than usual for you to find a suitable home in this area. But let not the numbers discourage you from looking for home rentals here. With the many charming attached and row houses in this community, your efforts could pay off big time--especially with all the money you'll save on rent. $

Dale Blvd./Birchdale Ave: If you want a safe, clean, and charming neighborhood without the flashiness of wealthy communities, this area is for you. With its abundance of attached homes and row houses, there must be furnished apartments that are right within your budget. $$

City Center: This neighborhood has a good mix of historic, established, and new houses. So if you're seeking a variety of housing options, head over to this neighborhood. With a slightly high vacancy rate of 11.3%, getting a good deal won’t be much of a problem. $$

The Dale City Lifestyle

This city is a typical suburban community with an ethnically-diverse population. That means you get a bit of everything in terms of restaurants, languages, and social culture. While real estate in this city is some of the most expensive in the country, it’s nothing like San Francisco or New York. And for sure, people here don’t get too wild compared to the big cities where nightlife can get a bit, er, colorful. If quiet living bores you to death, you shouldn’t be here. That said, this is not a city you should quickly overlook either. The steady influx of wealthy people, continued construction of houses, educated residents, thriving economy, and robust public transportation system makes Dale City a very progressive town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dale City?
The average rent price for Dale City rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dale City?
Some of the colleges located in the Dale City area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dale City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dale City from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

