123 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA

Neighborhoods in South Riding

South Riding was designed with luxury in mind. From its eclectic beginning patterned after the British blockbuster novel South Riding, it has always been tailored for the better-than-average experience (mediocre doesn't have a chance here). Its present owners, Toll Brothers, designed the development to include just about every kind of residence, from apartments to sprawling five-bedroom New England-style houses. Since suburban living isn't complete without recreational facilities, the community also has a tournament-level golf course and a wide span of recreational options at its multipurpose community center.

Northern Section of South Riding: North residents have the advantage of easy access to the Lee Jackson Memorial Highway (Route 50), the local thoroughfare into Washington D.C. and all points in between. That said, anyone who has commuted to Washington D.C. from Virginia knows there is no such thing as an easy morning drive on Route 50. Many an alternate route has been devised just to avoid that torture, but it still offers direct links to the capital. Well-designed tightly knit communities framed by wide thoroughfares within South Riding make it easy to get to the store, park or to the highway. The northern section of the community includes a variety of parks and recreational facilities salted throughout the area.

For those who prefer to live in something smaller than a four- or five-bedroom house, The Abbey and The Devon properties, in north South Riding, are where you would go to rent an apartment. Both offer a variety of floor plans, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to three. For shopping, the Eastgate Marketplace serves the northeast section of the community while the newly constructed South Riding Market Square, with commercial offices as well as stores, is located at the northwest corner of South Riding. The condominium community Amberlea of South Riding is adjacent to the mall and is one of the newer places to get rid of the cash burning a hole in your pocket.

Southern Section of South Riding: Braddock Road parallels Route 50 on a northwest-southeast axis, creating a southern boundary to the community. Clusters of cul-de-sacs surrounded by golf greens predominate, with names like Elk Lick Road (seriously?), Flyaway Court and Pampering Lane. The private South Riding Golf Club weaves through this area, with 18 different courses ranging in difficulty from par 3 to par 5. They are structured so residents can literally step out of their homes onto their favorite green. It's a private club, but open to the public for some things. Rivers and small lakes dot the courses, upping the challenge for the average golfer who may not be expecting to play over both. However, they also subtract from the suburban feel of a large development and create a closer ambiance for the neighborhood. Southern South Riding does not have the malls that are present at the opposite end of the development (oh, the horror!). Residents in this area have swapped the convenience of a nearby shopping center for the attractiveness of green spaces, golf courses and small neighborhoods nestled among attractive settings.