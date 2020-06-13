123 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA📍
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 48
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 61
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 41
1 of 30
It would be easy to assume that a place with a name like South Riding is famous for its horses, especially in Virginia, where the equestrian arts truly rule. But while it isn't hard to find equestrian farms, riding competitions and training on South Riding's outskirts, its name is actually meant to reflect the community's comfortable suburban lifestyle. The planned community of South Riding, otherwise known as South Riding Proprietary, takes its name from a fictitious community in England that epitomized upscale, comfy British living. That may seem like a strange concept to import to American suburban living, but South Riding's city-within-a-city concept has succeeded in creating a community in which residents have just about everything (beer, restaurants, museums, tennis -- whatever floats their boat) at their fingertips.
Determine Your Dream Setting
Are you a golfer with a preference for limited shopping trips? Or do you prefer to be close to the store and other amenities? Are you looking for sprawling digs or places that rent condos? Pitch your tent in the setting that fits your preferences.
Don't Want to Drive? No Problem.
You'll probably need a car in some cases, but the truth is, you can reach many destinations by public transit or taxi. The Metrorail, which connects with Washington D.C. as well as numerous other large metropolitan areas, stops in Vienna, east of South Riding. Ditch your car at its facility or connect by bus from home.
Check It Out with a Rental
Not sure if this is for you? There are house rentals from time to time in South Riding. You may be able to rent month-to-month or with a lease. This way, you can bolt if the area chaps your khakis.
South Riding was designed with luxury in mind. From its eclectic beginning patterned after the British blockbuster novel South Riding, it has always been tailored for the better-than-average experience (mediocre doesn't have a chance here). Its present owners, Toll Brothers, designed the development to include just about every kind of residence, from apartments to sprawling five-bedroom New England-style houses. Since suburban living isn't complete without recreational facilities, the community also has a tournament-level golf course and a wide span of recreational options at its multipurpose community center.
Northern Section of South Riding: North residents have the advantage of easy access to the Lee Jackson Memorial Highway (Route 50), the local thoroughfare into Washington D.C. and all points in between. That said, anyone who has commuted to Washington D.C. from Virginia knows there is no such thing as an easy morning drive on Route 50. Many an alternate route has been devised just to avoid that torture, but it still offers direct links to the capital. Well-designed tightly knit communities framed by wide thoroughfares within South Riding make it easy to get to the store, park or to the highway. The northern section of the community includes a variety of parks and recreational facilities salted throughout the area.
For those who prefer to live in something smaller than a four- or five-bedroom house, The Abbey and The Devon properties, in north South Riding, are where you would go to rent an apartment. Both offer a variety of floor plans, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to three. For shopping, the Eastgate Marketplace serves the northeast section of the community while the newly constructed South Riding Market Square, with commercial offices as well as stores, is located at the northwest corner of South Riding. The condominium community Amberlea of South Riding is adjacent to the mall and is one of the newer places to get rid of the cash burning a hole in your pocket.
Southern Section of South Riding: Braddock Road parallels Route 50 on a northwest-southeast axis, creating a southern boundary to the community. Clusters of cul-de-sacs surrounded by golf greens predominate, with names like Elk Lick Road (seriously?), Flyaway Court and Pampering Lane. The private South Riding Golf Club weaves through this area, with 18 different courses ranging in difficulty from par 3 to par 5. They are structured so residents can literally step out of their homes onto their favorite green. It's a private club, but open to the public for some things. Rivers and small lakes dot the courses, upping the challenge for the average golfer who may not be expecting to play over both. However, they also subtract from the suburban feel of a large development and create a closer ambiance for the neighborhood. Southern South Riding does not have the malls that are present at the opposite end of the development (oh, the horror!). Residents in this area have swapped the convenience of a nearby shopping center for the attractiveness of green spaces, golf courses and small neighborhoods nestled among attractive settings.
The multipurpose center in northwest South Riding is your one-stop for everything recreation. It's a huge facility, with just about every kind of class or activity available, and it's open year round. South Riding also has a wide selection of private services that offer classes and workshops on everything from music to art.
South Riding is just intimate enough to make it homey. Still, you're living in a goldmine of attractions and activities, so be sure to take advantage of them. Close locations and activities include the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center Annex), right next door in Chantilly; Leesburg, VA, a historic city from the Civil War era that's located north of South Riding; and ample opportunities for horseback riding -- what's a move to Virginia without some serious time on the trail? Take a ride through some of Virginia's backcountry. Equestrian centers can be found within a few miles of South Riding. Bring an apple.