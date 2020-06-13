123 Apartments for rent in South Riding, VA

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3434 sqft
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25334 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25334 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42997 BEACHALL STREET
42997 Beachhall Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2050 sqft
4 Levels!! Beautiful South Riding TH with lots of space inside and out. Too many upgrades to list. Hardwood floors throughout. 4th story loft with fireplace. Luxury Masterbath with upgraded tile, Walk-in closets & generous additional Bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4427 sqft
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
25238 ORCHARD VIEW TERRACE
25238 Orchard View Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1827 sqft
Excellent Carpets and new paint.large Master Suite .Beautiful 3bed room 2.5 bathrooms in the East Gate sub-division your new home. Community Clubhouse, Community Pool and Playground.Excellent condition .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
43553 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43553 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Well cared & maintained 4 beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 car garage sun filled end row townhouse. Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, large kitchen with breakfast nook, tall cabinets and granite countertop.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42758 SHALER STREET
42758 Shaler Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2148 sqft
Appointments only, please call lister. Fabulous Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 BathsPlus 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Family Room Off Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2790 sqft
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42916 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42916 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1880 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1, 2020 MOVE-IN DATE. Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.55 bath, 1 car garage townhouse in South Riding. Main level with spacious living room, separate dining area, and new laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
43600 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43600 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2984 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Town-home w 4 bed + 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage. Sun filled! Amazing upgrades include hardwood floors, open floor plan, crown molding, large kitchen! Upgraded cabinets and granite Counter Tops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42695 NEWCOMER TERRACE
42695 Newcomer Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2283 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42728 ROLLING ROCK SQUARE
42728 Rolling Rock Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2217 sqft
Bright, sunny end unit * Mid level, side entry * Hardwoods on the main level * Living room/dining room combination * Large kitchen/family room with access to deck * Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters * Master suite with

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25117 BRODIE TERRACE
25117 Brodie Terrace, South Riding, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1656 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25117 BRODIE TERRACE in South Riding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
43567 WHITE CAP TERRACE
43567 White Cap Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3389 sqft
Virtual Tour at - https://photos.app.goo.gl/EbF7nar1V1PAKndy7 Walk to Park and ride !!! One of the LARGEST town home Stanford model in east gate with 3,389 sq ft. Luxury at it best, Gorgeous inside, open layout, with all 3 level bump out.

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42995 ASTELL STREET
42995 Astell Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1740 sqft
Bright townhome for rent. Available 7-3-2020. Walking distance to shopping in South Riding. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Main level with living room and kitchen which opens to fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43022 SPYDER PLACE
43022 Spyder Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2104 sqft
Plan ahead-move in no earlier than August 1, 2020.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43195 KATAMA SQUARE
43195 Katama Square, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1967 sqft
4 BR and 3.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42979 GOLF VIEW DRIVE
42979 Golf View Drive, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2428 sqft
Great Opportunity is knocking.. NV Rothchild model with spectacular sunset & Golf Course views .Location! Location! Location! - right on the golf Couse. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen w/island breakfast area w/view to Golf Course.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42813 PILGRIM SQUARE
42813 Pilgrim Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2178 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Gorgeous Townhome and End Unit in Chantilly. Extremely close to shopping and seconds from a beautiful golf course. 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen w/ a breakfast nook. Gas Fireplace in family room.
City GuideSouth Riding
"Oh, lovely world,' thought Sarah, in love with life and all its varied richness." _ Winifred Holtby author, from the novel South Riding

It would be easy to assume that a place with a name like South Riding is famous for its horses, especially in Virginia, where the equestrian arts truly rule. But while it isn't hard to find equestrian farms, riding competitions and training on South Riding's outskirts, its name is actually meant to reflect the community's comfortable suburban lifestyle. The planned community of South Riding, otherwise known as South Riding Proprietary, takes its name from a fictitious community in England that epitomized upscale, comfy British living. That may seem like a strange concept to import to American suburban living, but South Riding's city-within-a-city concept has succeeded in creating a community in which residents have just about everything (beer, restaurants, museums, tennis -- whatever floats their boat) at their fingertips.

Moving to South Riding

Determine Your Dream Setting

Are you a golfer with a preference for limited shopping trips? Or do you prefer to be close to the store and other amenities? Are you looking for sprawling digs or places that rent condos? Pitch your tent in the setting that fits your preferences.

Don't Want to Drive? No Problem.

You'll probably need a car in some cases, but the truth is, you can reach many destinations by public transit or taxi. The Metrorail, which connects with Washington D.C. as well as numerous other large metropolitan areas, stops in Vienna, east of South Riding. Ditch your car at its facility or connect by bus from home.

Check It Out with a Rental

Not sure if this is for you? There are house rentals from time to time in South Riding. You may be able to rent month-to-month or with a lease. This way, you can bolt if the area chaps your khakis.

Neighborhoods in South Riding

South Riding was designed with luxury in mind. From its eclectic beginning patterned after the British blockbuster novel South Riding, it has always been tailored for the better-than-average experience (mediocre doesn't have a chance here). Its present owners, Toll Brothers, designed the development to include just about every kind of residence, from apartments to sprawling five-bedroom New England-style houses. Since suburban living isn't complete without recreational facilities, the community also has a tournament-level golf course and a wide span of recreational options at its multipurpose community center.

Northern Section of South Riding: North residents have the advantage of easy access to the Lee Jackson Memorial Highway (Route 50), the local thoroughfare into Washington D.C. and all points in between. That said, anyone who has commuted to Washington D.C. from Virginia knows there is no such thing as an easy morning drive on Route 50. Many an alternate route has been devised just to avoid that torture, but it still offers direct links to the capital. Well-designed tightly knit communities framed by wide thoroughfares within South Riding make it easy to get to the store, park or to the highway. The northern section of the community includes a variety of parks and recreational facilities salted throughout the area.

For those who prefer to live in something smaller than a four- or five-bedroom house, The Abbey and The Devon properties, in north South Riding, are where you would go to rent an apartment. Both offer a variety of floor plans, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to three. For shopping, the Eastgate Marketplace serves the northeast section of the community while the newly constructed South Riding Market Square, with commercial offices as well as stores, is located at the northwest corner of South Riding. The condominium community Amberlea of South Riding is adjacent to the mall and is one of the newer places to get rid of the cash burning a hole in your pocket.

Southern Section of South Riding: Braddock Road parallels Route 50 on a northwest-southeast axis, creating a southern boundary to the community. Clusters of cul-de-sacs surrounded by golf greens predominate, with names like Elk Lick Road (seriously?), Flyaway Court and Pampering Lane. The private South Riding Golf Club weaves through this area, with 18 different courses ranging in difficulty from par 3 to par 5. They are structured so residents can literally step out of their homes onto their favorite green. It's a private club, but open to the public for some things. Rivers and small lakes dot the courses, upping the challenge for the average golfer who may not be expecting to play over both. However, they also subtract from the suburban feel of a large development and create a closer ambiance for the neighborhood. Southern South Riding does not have the malls that are present at the opposite end of the development (oh, the horror!). Residents in this area have swapped the convenience of a nearby shopping center for the attractiveness of green spaces, golf courses and small neighborhoods nestled among attractive settings.

Living in South Riding

The multipurpose center in northwest South Riding is your one-stop for everything recreation. It's a huge facility, with just about every kind of class or activity available, and it's open year round. South Riding also has a wide selection of private services that offer classes and workshops on everything from music to art.

South Riding is just intimate enough to make it homey. Still, you're living in a goldmine of attractions and activities, so be sure to take advantage of them. Close locations and activities include the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center Annex), right next door in Chantilly; Leesburg, VA, a historic city from the Civil War era that's located north of South Riding; and ample opportunities for horseback riding -- what's a move to Virginia without some serious time on the trail? Take a ride through some of Virginia's backcountry. Equestrian centers can be found within a few miles of South Riding. Bring an apple.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Riding?
The average rent price for South Riding rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,470.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Riding?
Some of the colleges located in the South Riding area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Riding?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Riding from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

