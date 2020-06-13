Apartment List
/
VA
/
roanoke
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
12 Units Available
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Jefferson
11 Units Available
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$972
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$870
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Miller Court-Arrowood
19 Units Available
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Preston Park
Contact for Availability
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
South Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11 ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hollins Center
1 Unit Available
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1395 sqft
Lovely home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1520 Eastern Ave NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Peachtree-Norwood
1 Unit Available
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Melrose-Rugby
1 Unit Available
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath unit. http://www.fiahomesroanoke.com to submit an application or schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Preston Park
1 Unit Available
5135 Williamson Road - 2
5135 Williamson Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,200
1647 sqft
Auto Garage / Warehouse for Lease! Lift in place, plenty of room for storage. Email for details!
Results within 1 mile of Roanoke

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
140 Gretchen Ct.
140 Gretchen Court, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2308 Wood Gate Lane
2308 Wood Gate Lane, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo in Southwest Roanoke County - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo ready for immediate move in! Enjoy the convenience of living in Southwest County, I-581 and I-81.

Median Rent in Roanoke

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Roanoke is $683, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $871.
Studio
$569
1 Bed
$683
2 Beds
$871
3+ Beds
$1,191
City GuideRoanoke
Roanoke, Virginia

Roanoke is one of those nice, medium-sized cities that you never hear bad stuff about. With a population of just over 92 thousand, Roanoke oozes southern charm and boasts of a big, beautiful mountain range that you may have heard of: The Blue Ridge Mountains. The cost of living is lower than other parts of the state.

Roanoke could use somebody like you so it’s a darn good thing you’re planning on renting an apartment and settling in. Let’s get your apartment search up and running.

The ‘Hoods of Roanoke Virginny

Like lots of cities nowadays, Roanoke is split up into the usual four quadrants of “never eat soggy waffles.” Well, wait a sec, that’s not truly accurate. It’s northeast, southeast, southwest and northwest. Within the quadrants are small communities, each with their own unique flavor. Real estate agents usually have the best info on a locale’s neighborhoods, so let’s use their lingo.

Northeast Roanoke Although there are lots of apartments here, it’s a fair hike to the freeway if you need to commute.

Belmont/Fallon Located on the southeast side of Roanoke, this is one of the city’s older ‘hoods and city mothers and fathers have spent a lot of money on revitalization projects. If you’re into architecture from the 1890s to 1950 you may enjoy living here. To help you narrow down your search, the zip code for this ‘hood is 24013.

Old Southwest Although the name of this hood may bring up images of New Mexico and salsa, it’s actually a very great neighborhood in Roanoke, VA. Just five minutes of driving from here puts you downtown. The Tower Shopping Center is located here.

Grandin Village/Raleigh Court The Grandin area is located in the southwest part of the city. Mainly, rentals consist primarily of single-family homes and condos. It’s a perfect fit for you if you like sidewalk restaurants and boutique shopping. There are a lot of smaller apartment complexes in this area.

Gilmer Gilmer is an older neighborhood in the northwest part of Roanoke. Here you’ll find some rather large apartment buildings as well as smaller complexes.

Downtown Roanoke Not many cities can boast that their downtown area is not only the ideal location for entertainment but living as well, but Roanoke most certainly can. Shop in cute little boutiques, have a dinner at a restaurant, listen to live blues and then head home to your loft, flat, walk-up or penthouse apartment.

Things to Know to Become a Local Really Quick

If you land in town without a car, the Valley Metro bus system is happy to haul you around. If you live or work downtown, you may want to take the Starline Trolley, which runs along Jefferson Street to Carilon Memorial Hospital, with lots of stops along the way.

Look for hot and humid weather from May through October and get ready to really cook in mid-summer when temps can reach 110 degrees. There’s lots of sunshine but also plenty of rain and wind.

Roanokers love their city for the very low cost of living, the fact that you can get to anywhere in the city within 15 minutes, and the mountain views.

Welcome home to Roanoke. Settle into your apartment and discover your new hometown. We hear the southern charm is contagious. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report. Roanoke rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roanoke rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report. Roanoke rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roanoke rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Roanoke rents held steady over the past month

Roanoke rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Roanoke stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Roanoke's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Roanoke, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Roanoke rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Roanoke, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Roanoke is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Roanoke's median two-bedroom rent of $871 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Roanoke.
    • While Roanoke's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Roanoke than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Roanoke.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Roanoke?
    In Roanoke, the median rent is $569 for a studio, $683 for a 1-bedroom, $871 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,191 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Roanoke, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Roanoke?
    Some of the colleges located in the Roanoke area include Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Virginia Western Community College, Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, and Liberty University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Roanoke?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roanoke from include Lynchburg, Salem, Forest, Daleville, and Radford.

    Similar Pages

    Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
    Roanoke Apartments with ParkingRoanoke Dog Friendly Apartments
    Roanoke Pet Friendly Places