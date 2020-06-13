40 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, VA📍
Roanoke is one of those nice, medium-sized cities that you never hear bad stuff about. With a population of just over 92 thousand, Roanoke oozes southern charm and boasts of a big, beautiful mountain range that you may have heard of: The Blue Ridge Mountains. The cost of living is lower than other parts of the state.
Roanoke could use somebody like you so it’s a darn good thing you’re planning on renting an apartment and settling in. Let’s get your apartment search up and running.
Like lots of cities nowadays, Roanoke is split up into the usual four quadrants of “never eat soggy waffles.” Well, wait a sec, that’s not truly accurate. It’s northeast, southeast, southwest and northwest. Within the quadrants are small communities, each with their own unique flavor. Real estate agents usually have the best info on a locale’s neighborhoods, so let’s use their lingo.
Northeast Roanoke Although there are lots of apartments here, it’s a fair hike to the freeway if you need to commute.
Belmont/Fallon Located on the southeast side of Roanoke, this is one of the city’s older ‘hoods and city mothers and fathers have spent a lot of money on revitalization projects. If you’re into architecture from the 1890s to 1950 you may enjoy living here. To help you narrow down your search, the zip code for this ‘hood is 24013.
Old Southwest Although the name of this hood may bring up images of New Mexico and salsa, it’s actually a very great neighborhood in Roanoke, VA. Just five minutes of driving from here puts you downtown. The Tower Shopping Center is located here.
Grandin Village/Raleigh Court The Grandin area is located in the southwest part of the city. Mainly, rentals consist primarily of single-family homes and condos. It’s a perfect fit for you if you like sidewalk restaurants and boutique shopping. There are a lot of smaller apartment complexes in this area.
Gilmer Gilmer is an older neighborhood in the northwest part of Roanoke. Here you’ll find some rather large apartment buildings as well as smaller complexes.
Downtown Roanoke Not many cities can boast that their downtown area is not only the ideal location for entertainment but living as well, but Roanoke most certainly can. Shop in cute little boutiques, have a dinner at a restaurant, listen to live blues and then head home to your loft, flat, walk-up or penthouse apartment.
If you land in town without a car, the Valley Metro bus system is happy to haul you around. If you live or work downtown, you may want to take the Starline Trolley, which runs along Jefferson Street to Carilon Memorial Hospital, with lots of stops along the way.
Look for hot and humid weather from May through October and get ready to really cook in mid-summer when temps can reach 110 degrees. There’s lots of sunshine but also plenty of rain and wind.
Roanokers love their city for the very low cost of living, the fact that you can get to anywhere in the city within 15 minutes, and the mountain views.
Welcome home to Roanoke. Settle into your apartment and discover your new hometown. We hear the southern charm is contagious. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Roanoke Rent Report. Roanoke rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roanoke rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Roanoke rents held steady over the past month
Roanoke rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Roanoke stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Roanoke's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Roanoke, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Roanoke rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Roanoke, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Roanoke is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Roanoke's median two-bedroom rent of $871 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% rise in Roanoke.
- While Roanoke's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Roanoke than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Roanoke.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.