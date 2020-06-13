40 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, VA

The ‘Hoods of Roanoke Virginny

Like lots of cities nowadays, Roanoke is split up into the usual four quadrants of “never eat soggy waffles.” Well, wait a sec, that’s not truly accurate. It’s northeast, southeast, southwest and northwest. Within the quadrants are small communities, each with their own unique flavor. Real estate agents usually have the best info on a locale’s neighborhoods, so let’s use their lingo.

Northeast Roanoke Although there are lots of apartments here, it’s a fair hike to the freeway if you need to commute.

Belmont/Fallon Located on the southeast side of Roanoke, this is one of the city’s older ‘hoods and city mothers and fathers have spent a lot of money on revitalization projects. If you’re into architecture from the 1890s to 1950 you may enjoy living here. To help you narrow down your search, the zip code for this ‘hood is 24013.

Old Southwest Although the name of this hood may bring up images of New Mexico and salsa, it’s actually a very great neighborhood in Roanoke, VA. Just five minutes of driving from here puts you downtown. The Tower Shopping Center is located here.

Grandin Village/Raleigh Court The Grandin area is located in the southwest part of the city. Mainly, rentals consist primarily of single-family homes and condos. It’s a perfect fit for you if you like sidewalk restaurants and boutique shopping. There are a lot of smaller apartment complexes in this area.

Gilmer Gilmer is an older neighborhood in the northwest part of Roanoke. Here you’ll find some rather large apartment buildings as well as smaller complexes.

Downtown Roanoke Not many cities can boast that their downtown area is not only the ideal location for entertainment but living as well, but Roanoke most certainly can. Shop in cute little boutiques, have a dinner at a restaurant, listen to live blues and then head home to your loft, flat, walk-up or penthouse apartment.