Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:51 PM

381 Apartments for rent in Arlington, VA

Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
22 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,791
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Crystal City Shops
27 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,645
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
North Highland
4 Units Available
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
Luxury, garden-style apartments just minutes from George Washington Memorial Parkway. Bright one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private parking. In-unit laundry and balconies are available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Penrose
10 Units Available
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,528
1147 sqft
Siena Park Apartments offer luxury amenities like a concierge, billiards and rooftop grilling area. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and near Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia. Gorgeous apartments with premium design features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
32 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,142
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,780
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Columbia Forest
22 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Lyon Village
19 Units Available
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,042
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,001
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1147 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Lyon Village
31 Units Available
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1081 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,168
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Lyon Village
50 Units Available
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,307
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Aurora Highlands
13 Units Available
Lofts 590
590 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1139 sqft
Impressively modern apartments within walking distance to the shops at Pentagon Row. Loft residences with luxury details like granite counters, exposed HVAC, and spacious walk-in closets. Community garden, pool, playground, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Bluemont
15 Units Available
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Penrose
18 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Lyon Village
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,808
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1135 sqft
High-rise living conveniently located near Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington County. Units have fireplace, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. Concierge. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Clarendon - Courthouse
21 Units Available
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1038 sqft
Recently renovated units feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Close proximity to Courthouse Metro Station. Within walking distance of weekend farmer's market, dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units. Pool, hot tub, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Crystal City Shops
3 Units Available
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,896
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1195 sqft
Modern urban living with a quaint and welcoming ambiance. Located within walking distance of retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and transit lines. Reserved garage parking and a courtyard overlooking Washington, DC.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Lyon Park
12 Units Available
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1328 sqft
Located minutes from Georgetown, Clarendon's Metro, and Arlington Blvd. Outdoor amenities include hiking and jogging trails, resort-style pool, grilling stations, and above-ground courtyard with theatre.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Bluemont
14 Units Available
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,084
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,966
1139 sqft
Stunning high-rise with rooftop pool, terrace and parking garage. Units have W/D, granite counters, patio/balcony and bright interiors. Close to Ballston-MU Station, buses and I-66. Shopping and entertainment just steps away.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Arlington Ridge
216 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,362
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
$
Nauck
26 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,247
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
83 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lyon Village
9 Units Available
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning luxury apartments in a prime location in the Clarendon neighborhood. Two buildings with underground parking garages, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units have laundry and private patio/balcony.

Median Rent in Arlington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Arlington is $1,841, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,127.
Studio
$1,753
1 Bed
$1,841
2 Beds
$2,127
3+ Beds
$2,805
City GuideArlington
Just across the Potomac River, sits a city filled with old colonial homes and steeped in American history. Arlington, Virginia may be known for the Pentagon and the National Cemetery but beyond the tourist attractions and landmarks, it is a bustling, hip city.

When starting out in this new city, there is something cozy, yet cool, about Arlington. Tree-lined streets lend themselves to high-rise apartments as well as colonial-inspired homes. Boutiques and trendy eateries share the same sidewalk as restaurants and neighbors here exchange conversation on bike paths as well as the Metro.

Cost of living: Rent can be a bit pricey but those moving should consider Arlington’s proximity to D.C., its abundance of culture and the ability to commute using the Metro, which can save on a car payment/insurance. It is also a good walking city, so what you pay in rent, you save on transportation because you can walk to dinner, shopping and entertainment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods

Arlington is, in a sense, the best of both worlds. For those looking to play just as hard as they work, this is the city for you. While Arlington is an urban environment thanks to its distance to D.C. and its large population, it is still very much a suburb at its core. Taking the best parts of city life and mixing them with the simplicity of suburban bliss, there is a block and a home for every potential resident. The general makeup of D.C.’s little sister city is a treasure trove of older two-story, single-family homes, high rise condos, townhomes and luxury apartments.

Here we have the best areas of Arlington for you to choose from. Just simply close your eyes and point.

Ballston/Virginia Square: Has its own Metro stop and its mixture of townhomes and older homes. Home to new condos, near N. Randolph Street or N. Quincy Street near Liberty Center. Ballston boasts a number of parks, restaurants and bars, as well as its own mall, making it a perfect spot for active residents. From street fairs to ice skating rinks, there is always something to do in this area of Arlington.

Clarendon/Courthouse: The “county seat” of Arlington, the Courthouse area is made-up of businesses, as well as condos, townhomes, apartments and co-op housing. The neighborhood does indeed gets its name from the government building that occupies most of its area. Day time hustle and bustle is typical as commuters and government workers make their way around town. This area is home to a variety of bars and restaurants and is a great spot for individuals who want a bit of “downtown” life, as it often plays host to farmers markets and parades.

Arlington Ridge: This area consists mainly of older homes (built in 1920s and 1930s), with yards. Nestled on tree-lined streets, these homes are larger single-family dwellings (3-5 bedrooms), often colonial-style, and have a history. This area is the ideal place for those looking for a bit of suburbia. There are also a few luxury apartment complexes to choose from in the area. The neighborhood can be fairly costly (a one bedroom apartment starts at $1500/month). It is also only a short walk to “downtown” areas like Crystal City/Pentagon.

Crystal City: A unique part of the city, the appeal of Crystal City is that it bridges together work and play. One of the more cost effective areas of Arlington, Crystal City connects office buildings with apartments through an underground corridor. Residents here virtually never have to leave “home” to eat, shop, work and/or exercise. In fact, some of the apartments here offer rooftop fitness areas. An “underground city”, Crystal City also features an underground shopping mall.

Lyons Village: A quaint neighborhood between Clarendon and Ballston, Lyons Village boasts single-family homes, built in the 1920s. Many of the homes in this area have well-sized yards and gardens, as well as 3-5 bedroom floor plans. A reasonably priced neighborhood, perfect for morning jogs or bike rides, Lyons Village also offers townhomes and garden-style apartments for those looking for a smaller place to call home.

Many apartments here offer upgraded amenities including washer/dryer in the unit, fireplaces, on-site shopping and dry cleaners. Each complex has something to offer so shop around for which amenities you prefer.

Metro cards, HOVs and Bicycles – Oh, my!

Commuting in Arlington is simply a way of life. Whether you’re walking, biking or carpooling to work, odds are there is a small to medium-sized commute in your everyday schedule – but the beauty of the commute in Arlington is that it can be done fairly easily. Although traffic around the Arlington/DC area (Interstate 395 and Interstate 66) can be a bit of a nightmare (average commute times between 30-45 minutes), HOV lanes and carpool lanes are a useful and popular tool. In addition, Arlington is home to eleven of thirty-three Metro stops, which makes living here and working elsewhere very convenient. It is also very easy to walk, take the bus, the Virginia Railway commuter train or commute via bicycle. For frequent travelers, the city is home to Ronald Reagan Airport, one of the nation’s best and most popular airports.

Weather

The climate in Arlington allows for residents to experience all four seasons. Spring and fall here are pleasant with temperatures mild enough to enjoy the outdoors and the changing leaves. Summer is fairly warm, with July being the most brutal. Winter here gets a bit cold, with January being the coldest month of the year. Temperatures can soar to the upper 90s in July. Dress accordingly for the commute during the summer, as the Metro can get crowded and warm.

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents decline sharply over the past month

Arlington rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,127 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arlington

    As rents have increased marginally in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arlington is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $2,127 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Arlington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Arlington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Arlington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Arlington Renter Survey

    Here’s how Arlington ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    A
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Arlington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Arlington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."

    Key Findings in Arlington include the following:

    • Arlington renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Arlington were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime, public transit, social life and recreational activities, which all received A+ scores.
    • The one area of concern to Arlington renters is affordability, which received a grade of F.
    • Arlington millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+.
    • Arlington earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Washington, DC (A-), Alexandria (A), Silver Spring (A) and Rockville (A+).
    • Arlington did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Chicago (B-) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Arlington is very expensive, but there are lots of young people around and it’s a walkable city." -Kelley F.
    • "Arlington is rich in things to do and people to meet. The only complaint I have is that it is so expensive to live here." -Alex W.
    • "I love the walkability! I love that even though it’s city life, you might bump into neighbors and friends while you’re walking." -Melanie J.
    • "Traffic is horrible and the cost of living is so high. But it’s a safe area with lots to do within walking distance." -Annastasia M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Arlington?
    In Arlington, the median rent is $1,753 for a studio, $1,841 for a 1-bedroom, $2,127 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,805 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arlington, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington include Ballston Virginia Square, Crystal City Shops, Radnor Fort Myer Heights, Aurora Highlands, and Clarendon Courthouse.
    How pet-friendly is Arlington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Arlington received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Arlington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Arlington received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Arlington?
    Arlington renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Arlington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Arlington?
    Arlington renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Arlington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Arlington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Arlington area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Arlington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arlington from include Washington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, Rockville, and Bethesda.

