Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

244 Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA

1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.

1 Unit Available
7582 DUNEIDEN LANE
7582 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. Lovely 3-level end unit townhouse. Bright and neutral. Main level entrance opens to Living/Dining/Kitchen. Superb large mid-level Master Suite w/luxury tub & shower bath + large walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
8354 SCOTLAND LOOP
8354 Scotland Loop, Sudley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2080 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4BR/3.5BA, 1 car garage end TH. This home has it all featuring brand new granite counter tops and subway back splash title in the modern open kitchen. The large island is the perfect for gathering.

1 Unit Available
10498 STONINGTON LANE
10498 Stonington Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1485 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fully Renovated End Unit with brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh new paint, new counters and tile. All floors above the ground. Washer/ Dryer on the bedroom level.
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,371
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.

1 Unit Available
8842 CHERRY OAK COURT
8842 Cherry Oak Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Top-to-Bottom Townhouse in a highly sought after Manassas community. Terrific 2-story 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM with fully Remodeled Kitchen with NEW Cabinets, Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.

1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.

1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....

1 Unit Available
7579 MARGATE COURT
7579 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
794 sqft
Spacious living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, dining room & baths. Ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both bedrooms. Rent includes water & sewer, plus POOL. Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance.

1 Unit Available
9153 STEVENS COURT
9153 Stevens Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, WITH NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS, BATHS WITH TUBS, VANITIES, TOILETS, PAINTING, LANDSCAPING, HVAC, ROOF. 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES.

1 Unit Available
8054 LISLE DRIVE
8054 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
Lovely condo convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Secured entrance, plenty of parking available. Condo is freshly painted, has large master bedroom with own bathroom and large walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.

1 Unit Available
8809 SUGARWOOD LANE
8809 Sugarwood Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1299 sqft
NO PETS!! Beautifully remodeled top to bottom! Two bedroom, two bath! New kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances! Remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile! Newer laminate flooring throughout! Great location - across from Prince Wm

1 Unit Available
7422 BOUNDARY AVENUE
7422 Boundary Avenue, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
700 sqft
RIGHT HALF of the duplex is approximately 700 sq.ft. ONLY right side is for rent. Freshly painted interior, fenced yard both front and back, great driveway can hold several cars. No smoking. No pets. Appointment required with current tenant.

1 Unit Available
8811 SUGARWOOD LANE
8811 Sugarwood Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
BEAUTIFUL OPEN AND SPACIOUS HOME CLOSE TO HOSPITAL! NEW APPLIANCES! TWO LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS!THIS IS A GREAT HOME AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! CLOSE TO ALL COMMUTER ROUTES AND OLD TOWN MANASSAS!!
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
City GuideSudley
Sudley is a long way from the ocean, but this town still makes waves. There are TWO water parks in the community. Put on your bathing suit!

This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash.

Moving to Town

Sudley is a suburban mix of homes, from two-bedroom apartments for rent to three-bedroom houses for rent. Looking for places to live in Sudley, Virginia, you'll find townhouses for rent, too.

Housing in Sudley was mainly built between 1970 and 1999, and you'll find a similar look to this neighborhood's construction. There are some older homes too, built before 1969, for anyone who really wants a retro crib. A mix of renters and owners live here, and you'll want to allow at least 30 days to find a home in this popular and attractive community. The nation's capital is just some forty minutes away if you want politics and pubs nearby.

The Neighborhood

Sudley is a part of greater Manassas, and row houses and attached homes are common -- looks like you'll be getting to know your neighbors. So keep the drum practice to a minimum here. Most residents drive to Manassas to let loose, but that doesn't mean you won't enjoy this community's attractive feel.

Enjoying the Town

Beautiful green space is a way of life here in Sudley. Ben Lomand Regional Park, Bull Run Regional Park and the Manassas National Battlefield Park are either within Sudley or just at its doorstep. Hike, wander historic sites or simply enjoy a picnic in the Virginia sunshine.

Shop Around

If shopping's your thing, you'll find plenty of places to indulge in the Sudley area. Sudley Town Plaza and Sudley Manor Square both offer shopping opportunities from major retailers to unique specialty stores. The Festival at Manassas Shopping Center and the Promenade at Manassas are both also nearby. And let's not forget Manassas Mall. If your shopping arms need a little exercise, golfing is a big hit in this community, too. The Sunnybrook Golf Club is at hand for all your "fore" needs. So bring your shopping shoes and your golf cleats when you move to Sudley.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sudley?
The average rent price for Sudley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sudley?
Some of the colleges located in the Sudley area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sudley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sudley from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

