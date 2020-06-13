244 Apartments for rent in Sudley, VA📍
This northern Virginia community has just over 16,000 residents and is a peaceful part of the greater Washington D.C. metro area. Size doesn't matter in this town, though -- just because Sudley is small, doesn't mean it doesn't have a lot to offer. This area has a lot of history surrounding it. Historic Civil War era sites abound, including the historic Manassas Battlefield. History not your thing? Your biggest battle may be with man-made waves -- Ben Lomand Regional Park is well known for its water park. That's where you'll find all the cannonballs these days! Be prepared to make a splash.
Sudley is a suburban mix of homes, from two-bedroom apartments for rent to three-bedroom houses for rent. Looking for places to live in Sudley, Virginia, you'll find townhouses for rent, too.
Housing in Sudley was mainly built between 1970 and 1999, and you'll find a similar look to this neighborhood's construction. There are some older homes too, built before 1969, for anyone who really wants a retro crib. A mix of renters and owners live here, and you'll want to allow at least 30 days to find a home in this popular and attractive community. The nation's capital is just some forty minutes away if you want politics and pubs nearby.
Sudley is a part of greater Manassas, and row houses and attached homes are common -- looks like you'll be getting to know your neighbors. So keep the drum practice to a minimum here. Most residents drive to Manassas to let loose, but that doesn't mean you won't enjoy this community's attractive feel.
Beautiful green space is a way of life here in Sudley. Ben Lomand Regional Park, Bull Run Regional Park and the Manassas National Battlefield Park are either within Sudley or just at its doorstep. Hike, wander historic sites or simply enjoy a picnic in the Virginia sunshine.
Shop Around
If shopping's your thing, you'll find plenty of places to indulge in the Sudley area. Sudley Town Plaza and Sudley Manor Square both offer shopping opportunities from major retailers to unique specialty stores. The Festival at Manassas Shopping Center and the Promenade at Manassas are both also nearby. And let's not forget Manassas Mall. If your shopping arms need a little exercise, golfing is a big hit in this community, too. The Sunnybrook Golf Club is at hand for all your "fore" needs. So bring your shopping shoes and your golf cleats when you move to Sudley.