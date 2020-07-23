108 Apartments for rent in Chesterfield County, VA

/
chesterfield county
50 Units Available
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1551 sqft
Livingston Apartment Flats is designed for you to enjoy a lifestyle of Relaxed Sophistication.
73 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
14 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1306 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
6 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
14 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
17 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
12 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
6 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
7 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
8 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
33 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
5 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
112 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
12 Units Available
Bandermill
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.
19 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$993
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
46 Units Available
Enon
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1428 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
9 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
