42 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA📍
18 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
North East
1 Unit Available
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
North East
1 Unit Available
1258 Poets Court
1258 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
1258 Poets Court Available 07/06/20 Modern Beacon Hill Townhouse - Come see this superbly located Beacon Hill townhouse that was built new in 2009. It has 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths including a master suite.
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
437 Leslie Court
437 Leslie Ct, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
437 Leslie Court Available 08/15/20 Townhouse for Rent - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room.
Park View
1 Unit Available
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
1041 Chicago Avenue Available 08/10/20 Downtown House, Close to JMU-EMU for rent! Advertised price is per bedroom - We have a 6-bedroom home coming available this summer for the 2020-2021 school year! This home rents for $465 per bedroom, with
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2416 Millwood Loop
2416 Millwood Loop, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
2416 Millwood Loop Available 08/10/20 Townhouse for Rent - Spacious two Bedroom, two bath townhouse for rent. Convenient location to shopping and Interstate. Full appliance package included. No Pets Allowed. Minimum One Year Lease. (RLNE4935331)
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.
North East
1 Unit Available
1242 Poets Court
1242 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 Poets Court Available 07/18/20 3 bedroom townhome in Beacon hill for rent!!! - 1242 Poets Court - This end unit townhome has three levels, with three generously sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom.
Pleasant Acres
1 Unit Available
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
57 Easthampton Ct. Available 07/01/20 Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1053 Wellington Drive
1053 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1053 Wellington Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
1 Unit Available
2348 Breckenridge Court
2348 Breckenridge Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three Level Town home Conveniently Located in Harrisonburg Available! - We have a three-level end unit town homecoming available! This townhome offers two large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1039 Cherrybrook Drive
1039 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1039 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunters Rd APT #L
1390 Hunters Road, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit APT #L Available 06/24/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 264581 The utilities are split by two tenants.
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1115 Nathan Hale Court
1115 Nathan Hale Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1836 sqft
1115 Nathan Hale Court Available 07/18/20 Townhouse for Rent in Liberty Square with a Basement! - Spacious 3 story townhouse for rent in liberty square. Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1033 Cherrybrook Drive
1033 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1033 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
1 Unit Available
567 POINTE DR
567 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1998 sqft
South end of city near I 81 Exit 243. 3 level duplex with garage.
Downtown Harrisonburg
1 Unit Available
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study.
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct
1 Unit Available
401 University Blvd
401 University Boulevard, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
401 University Blvd Available 06/01/20 Brand NEW Townhouse with Granite! - This lovely new home (built May 2020) offers an open floor plan, LVP flooring on the main level, 3 Bedrooms (Including a Master Suite), 2.5 Baths, and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
272 NEWMAN AVE
272 Newman Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2400 sqft
Available in June 2020. Old Town Neighborhood located between JMU & Downtown. Lawn care furnished. No pets. Owner reserves attic. Borders E. Water St. also. Max of 4 unrelated in a group. Basement can receive water in heavy storms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Harrisonburg, the median rent is $701 for a studio, $706 for a 1-bedroom, $899 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,211 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Harrisonburg, check out our monthly Harrisonburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Harrisonburg area include James Madison University, and Piedmont Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harrisonburg from include Charlottesville, Woodstock, Strasburg, Pantops, and Massanetta Springs.