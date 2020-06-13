/
/
ashland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Ashland, VA📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Randolph St
210 Randolph Street, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -ac unit included -electric heat -stove & fridge included -good size bedrooms -living room -off street parking Reserve this unit today with just $200 down LEASING OFFICE ADDRESS : 3209 Ellwood Ave
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11301 Abbots Cross Ln
11301 Abbots Cross Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
11301 Abbots Cross Ln Available 07/01/20 Exceptional End Unit Townhome in Hunton Park - Fantastic end unit town home with hardwood floors, a very spacious living area, and 3 nice sized bedrooms just waiting to be your new home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13575 Greenwood Church Rd
13575 Greenwood Church Road, Hanover County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Pool House Only for rent -brick floors on 1st floor -huge open living room -kitchen includes all appliances -washer and dryer hookups -Good size pool with diving board -pool fenced in -large bedrooms upstairs -wall to wall carpet upstairs -office
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11454 Old Mountain Rd.
11454 Old Mountain Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
3358 sqft
11454 Old Mountain Rd. Available 07/06/20 Gorgeous Glen Allen Home with 2 car garage and first floor bedroom in Glen Allen - Available for July move in. Gorgeous 7 year old home loaded with many upgrades and features.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1917 Greenstone Court
1917 Greenstone Court, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
1917 Greenstone Court Available 08/08/20 Lovely New Rental Home in Glen Allen - Greenstone Court is a beautiful, 1622 square foot, three-bedroom, two & half bath home located in Glen Allen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
12601 W Patrick Henry Rd
12601 West Patrick Henry Road, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3224 sqft
This well-appointed and spacious home offers peaceful country living with easy access to town and I-95. The wooded 5.7 acre lot offers privacy from neighbors and places for children to explore. The home's open floor plan includes two formal rooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
9501 B Short Spoon Ct
9501 Short Spoon Ct, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
780 sqft
Located in Virginia Center Commons area in the Links Condos, adjacent to Virginia Crossings Golf Course near Interstates 95/295/64. It offers convenience to work, downtown and plenty of shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
940 Masters Row #N
940 Masters Row, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 BR 2 Bath location is at the Links in the heart of Virginia Center Commons! Great shopping and easy access to highways! Enjoy an easy lifestyle.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
2511 Mountain Ash Circle
2511 Mountain Ash Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
437 Kingscote Ln
437 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
A gorgeous Townhome located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Hunton Park. This over 2500 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, has a spacious, bright, plan in a quiet and peaceful area.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
11407 Creery Rd
11407 Creery Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Henrico County. This one level home has great layout and lots of space. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Home has a two car detached garage - about 1,100 square feet and insulated.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
900 Masters Row
900 Masters Row, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
Meticulously maintained condo for rent starting July 1, 2020. New HVAC and hot water heater, newer carpets, well cared for condo with many upgrades to include stainless steal appliances and ceramic tiled floors.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$917
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ashland, the median rent is $679 for a studio, $712 for a 1-bedroom, $822 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,089 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ashland, check out our monthly Ashland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ashland area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ashland from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Short Pump.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VAAquia Harbour, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VA