9 Apartments for rent in Culpeper, VA

Moving to Culpeper

For anyone considering a move to Virginia, there are plenty of options in the way of rental homes in Culpeper. Many of the apartment complexes feature all bills paid apartments, which is definitely helpful for saving on utilities. Anyone interested in rental housing in the form of townhomes and standalone residences can find a pretty good selection here as well.

For example, detached ramblers are one of the architectural styles you'll often see in Culpeper. "Detached," in this case, only means that the home is a single-family residence built in the rambler design. Ramblers are one level, which means you can leave your quad and gluteal workouts at the gym. Usual amenities include a two-car garage, basement, great room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and a separate area for washing and drying clothes. Vinyl siding is featured on ramblers and two-story renovations in the town, too.

A one-story or two-story single-family home in Culpeper normally features three bedrooms and two baths, as well as major appliances and utility upgrades. A refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and AC are thankfully all standard features. Locals in both premier apartments and rental houses often grill out on their private patio or deck.