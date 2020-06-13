9 Apartments for rent in Culpeper, VA📍
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 25
Culpeper County was first established in 1748. In 1759, the House of Burgesses in Virginia went on to establish the town of Fairfax. The town, surveyed by future president and then 17-year-old George Washington, was renamed Culpeper over 100 years later in 1869. At that time, much confusion existed from the names given to postal and official addresses. Some places featured the Culpeper name, while others were sent to Fairfax ... there are probably still a few outstanding bills yet to be paid from this mix-up. Apparently, in the end, Culpeper was favored over Fairfax as an official name. Now that name issues are settled, your mail will be able to find you at your new Culpeper home.
For anyone considering a move to Virginia, there are plenty of options in the way of rental homes in Culpeper. Many of the apartment complexes feature all bills paid apartments, which is definitely helpful for saving on utilities. Anyone interested in rental housing in the form of townhomes and standalone residences can find a pretty good selection here as well.
For example, detached ramblers are one of the architectural styles you'll often see in Culpeper. "Detached," in this case, only means that the home is a single-family residence built in the rambler design. Ramblers are one level, which means you can leave your quad and gluteal workouts at the gym. Usual amenities include a two-car garage, basement, great room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and a separate area for washing and drying clothes. Vinyl siding is featured on ramblers and two-story renovations in the town, too.
A one-story or two-story single-family home in Culpeper normally features three bedrooms and two baths, as well as major appliances and utility upgrades. A refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and AC are thankfully all standard features. Locals in both premier apartments and rental houses often grill out on their private patio or deck.
You can find a special place to call home in Culpeper; the town is defined by a number of safe and commuter-friendly neighborhoods.
Salem/Merrimac: This is one of the safest Culpeper neighborhoods and characterized by three- to four-bedroom single-family residences. A great area to check out if you need some space!
Brady Station/Richardsville: This community offers locals a very reasonable commute (only 15 minutes one way on average).
Rixeyville/Eldorada and Mitchells/Rapiden: These communities are super-safe places to live with lots of room.
Town Center: If you are looking for an apartment, you can make the search relatively easy by looking for your new home here. Most of the properties were built after 2000, which makes the neighborhood a prime place for shiny new real estate.
Eating in Culpeper
Because every good place to live features some delicious local eats.
If you love barbecue, you will definitely want to stop by Shawn's Smokehouse BBQ in Culpeper, where about any kind of dish is served with delectable sauces, including quesadillas, chicken wings, nachos, pulled pork, pulled chicken, ribs and brisket.
Another interesting eatery, the Culpeper Diner, is a vintage dining establishment located on Main Street. Retro in looks and theme, the throwback cafe features expansive menus, which include myriad sides and entrees. Diners feel satisfied -- if not stuffed -- after consuming the tasty, sizable portions.
Why Does Culpeper Sound Familiar?
Culpeper also has other claims to fame beyond its Hollywood past. Vice-presidential hopeful Lyndon Baines Johnson stopped in Culpeper on a whistle-stop tour when he was running on the Kennedy/Johnson presidential ticket. After a speaking engagement, he yelled out a question that ultimately became a sort of battle cry during the 1960 campaign. While his train was pulling away from the Culpeper station, he loudly shouted and asked what Richard Nixon had ever done for the town.
With links to United States leaders, a film appearance, safe neighborhoods and lots of space, you can go back in time as well as look forward to the future when you establish roots in Culpeper.