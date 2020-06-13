Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Culpeper, VA

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
302 Bailey Run Ln
302 Bailey Run Lane, Culpeper, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 Bailey Run Ln in Culpeper. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1108 Belle Ave
1108 Belle Avenue, Culpeper, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 Belle Ave in Culpeper. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
114 W EDMONDSON STREET
114 West Edmondson Street, Culpeper, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1454 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Colonial in Downtown Culpeper. Stainless steel appliances, gas stove, spacious living room. Just minutes from shopping, dining, parks and entertainment. Pets considered. Apply online at www.vhsmangement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
457 MADISON ROAD
457 Madison Road, Culpeper, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3589 sqft
1-Level Living - Beautiful Home - 6 bedrooms - 5 bathrooms - 3550+ sq/ft - SuperbLocation Within Town Limits - Private - 1+ac lot in town - walking distance to attractions / downtown - the highest grade of builders materials have been put together

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
344 Dennison Ct
344 Dennison Court, Culpeper, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 344 Dennison Ct in Culpeper. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Culpeper

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
11434 MITCHELL
11434 Mitchell Rd, Culpeper County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great deal!! Remodeled one bedroom with bonus room that could be used as an office/guest room. Full basement apartment with full kitchen, full bathroom and private entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Culpeper

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15519 WHIPPOORWILL
15519 Whippoorwill Lane, Culpeper County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home located just minutes to 29. New HVAC system to be installed at a later date. Pets are case by case.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7434 MORDIWOLL LANE
7434 Mordiwoll Lane, Culpeper County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
Feel the Need to Get Away? Want to Isolate in Country Chic-Style on the River? Look No Further ... Don't miss this beautifully renovated fully furnished 3 BR/1.5 BA cabin on 12+ acres, sited overlooking the Hazel River in Northern Culpeper County.

Median Rent in Culpeper

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Culpeper is $982, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,135.
Studio
$935
1 Bed
$982
2 Beds
$1,135
3+ Beds
$1,497
City GuideCulpeper
Shhh! The movie, "Hush," which starred Hal Holbrook, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange, was filmed partly in Culpeper, Virginia.

Culpeper County was first established in 1748. In 1759, the House of Burgesses in Virginia went on to establish the town of Fairfax. The town, surveyed by future president and then 17-year-old George Washington, was renamed Culpeper over 100 years later in 1869. At that time, much confusion existed from the names given to postal and official addresses. Some places featured the Culpeper name, while others were sent to Fairfax ... there are probably still a few outstanding bills yet to be paid from this mix-up. Apparently, in the end, Culpeper was favored over Fairfax as an official name. Now that name issues are settled, your mail will be able to find you at your new Culpeper home.

Moving to Culpeper

For anyone considering a move to Virginia, there are plenty of options in the way of rental homes in Culpeper. Many of the apartment complexes feature all bills paid apartments, which is definitely helpful for saving on utilities. Anyone interested in rental housing in the form of townhomes and standalone residences can find a pretty good selection here as well.

For example, detached ramblers are one of the architectural styles you'll often see in Culpeper. "Detached," in this case, only means that the home is a single-family residence built in the rambler design. Ramblers are one level, which means you can leave your quad and gluteal workouts at the gym. Usual amenities include a two-car garage, basement, great room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and a separate area for washing and drying clothes. Vinyl siding is featured on ramblers and two-story renovations in the town, too.

A one-story or two-story single-family home in Culpeper normally features three bedrooms and two baths, as well as major appliances and utility upgrades. A refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and AC are thankfully all standard features. Locals in both premier apartments and rental houses often grill out on their private patio or deck.

Neighborhoods

You can find a special place to call home in Culpeper; the town is defined by a number of safe and commuter-friendly neighborhoods.

Salem/Merrimac: This is one of the safest Culpeper neighborhoods and characterized by three- to four-bedroom single-family residences. A great area to check out if you need some space!

Brady Station/Richardsville: This community offers locals a very reasonable commute (only 15 minutes one way on average).

Rixeyville/Eldorada and Mitchells/Rapiden: These communities are super-safe places to live with lots of room.

Town Center: If you are looking for an apartment, you can make the search relatively easy by looking for your new home here. Most of the properties were built after 2000, which makes the neighborhood a prime place for shiny new real estate.

Culpeper Life

Eating in Culpeper

Because every good place to live features some delicious local eats.

If you love barbecue, you will definitely want to stop by Shawn's Smokehouse BBQ in Culpeper, where about any kind of dish is served with delectable sauces, including quesadillas, chicken wings, nachos, pulled pork, pulled chicken, ribs and brisket.

Another interesting eatery, the Culpeper Diner, is a vintage dining establishment located on Main Street. Retro in looks and theme, the throwback cafe features expansive menus, which include myriad sides and entrees. Diners feel satisfied -- if not stuffed -- after consuming the tasty, sizable portions.

Why Does Culpeper Sound Familiar?

Culpeper also has other claims to fame beyond its Hollywood past. Vice-presidential hopeful Lyndon Baines Johnson stopped in Culpeper on a whistle-stop tour when he was running on the Kennedy/Johnson presidential ticket. After a speaking engagement, he yelled out a question that ultimately became a sort of battle cry during the 1960 campaign. While his train was pulling away from the Culpeper station, he loudly shouted and asked what Richard Nixon had ever done for the town.

With links to United States leaders, a film appearance, safe neighborhoods and lots of space, you can go back in time as well as look forward to the future when you establish roots in Culpeper.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Culpeper?
In Culpeper, the median rent is $935 for a studio, $982 for a 1-bedroom, $1,135 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,497 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Culpeper, check out our monthly Culpeper Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Culpeper?
Some of the colleges located in the Culpeper area include Shenandoah University, University of Mary Washington, and Piedmont Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Culpeper?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Culpeper from include Reston, Charlottesville, Manassas, Centreville, and Fairfax.

