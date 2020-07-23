/
gloucester county
150 Apartments for rent in Gloucester County, VA📍
7772 SPRING COURT
7772 Spring Court, Gloucester County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1439 sqft
7772 SPRING COURT Available 08/01/20 CALL 804-642-2103 - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH LOCATED IN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD (RLNE5979314)
6484 George Washington Mem Hwy
6484 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
CALL 804-642-2106 - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch offering living room, dining room, kitchen, sunroom, full basement, detached and attached garage, hardwood flooring (RLNE5977211)
6365 Stonehenge Way
6365 Stonehenge Way, Gloucester County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1496 sqft
6365 Stonehenge Way Available 09/08/20 6365 Stonehenge Way Gloucester, VA 23061 - Three bedroom home with 2 full baths. Fence in back yard and two large storage shed on back of property.
Ferry Creek Guest House
11086 Ferry Creek Avenue, Gloucester County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERVIEW HOME...!!! ....Artist's retreat!! Very Serene and quiet home !!...Available Sept 15, 2020 for minimum 3 month rental-maximum 9 month rental. Beautifully furnished with view of Ferry Creek.
4391 Pintail Drive
4391 Pintail Drive, Gloucester County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2356 sqft
Beautiful Colonial home in the established Carters Grove subdivision in Gloucester, VA. With just shy of 2400 sq ft this home features modern appliances and plenty of space for the family. It is situated on a 0.
6529 Main Street
6529 Main Street, Gloucester Courthouse, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1845 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Front porch welcomes you to this 3BR, 1.5 bath home. Located in the heart of Gloucester-right in the circle. Watch parade go right by your home. Available now.
12377 Dogwood Trail
12377 Dogwood Trl, Gloucester County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
667 sqft
This home is nestled in the woods. It features 2 bedrooms, full tiled bathroom and elegant kitchen with custom counter with seating. Large living room, windows that bring in tons of light.
5596 Dogwood Forest Dr
5596 Dogwood Forest Drive, Gloucester County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2126 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Price reduced. Beautiful Cape Cod on in the country on 1.26 acres in highly desirable Millwood neighborhood.
400 Bridge Crossing
400 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1780 sqft
Great town home in sought after Burnt Bridge Subdivision in Yorktown. Close to I64, military bases, Yorktown beach and battlefield, shopping and local library.
Greenwood
544 Taliaferro Rd.
544 Taliaferro Road, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1314 sqft
Endview - This cute little house is bigger than it looks. The two-bedroom, one full bath home also features a living room, dining room, kitchen, office/hobby room, and a laundry closet.
1900 Old Williamsburg Road
1900 Old Williamsburg Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
1900 Old Williamsburg Road Available 08/15/20 1900 Old Williamsburg Road - Home located in Yorktown Va. Three bedroom, 2 full baths, hardwood floors. Large two car garage. Basement where your wash and dry hooks are located. (RLNE5840038)
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
304 Crestwood Ct
304 Crestwood Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Woodtown Quarters - 2 bedroom 1.
303 Dogwood Road
303 Dogwood Road, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3400 sqft
303 Dogwood Road Available 09/14/20 303 Dogwood Road Yorktown 23690 - Large Bonus Room, Formal Living Room, Large Second Floor, Foyer, Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Laundry Room, Granite Counter Tops, All Stainless Appliances, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car
304 Crestwood Court
304 Crestwood Ct, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedroom 1.
101 WATLING
101 Watling Street, Urbanna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Haywood building in Historic Urbanna. Large apartment with water views walk to shops, restaurants, marinas . Washer and Dryer, new appliances. Poarch with out door seating.
115 Grant Court
115 Grant Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1743 sqft
Great townhouse located in York county.
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Central Poquoson
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
