88 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA
Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties.
Apartments for rent are in future commercial plans. The majority of the homes are single family-owned, although you may be able to find some homes for rent in Brandermill, as well as duplexes and townhouses for rent. Here are some things to consider as you move. Apartments for rent are not impossible to find, either.
Amenities
As a resident of Brandermill, you will find yourself in close proximity to public schools, grocery stores, local churches, post offices, medical centers, museums and zoos.
Public schools are a part of the Chesterfield County school system, which work closely with Brandermill residents in the Brandermill Ambassador Program (Branderbassadors).
When to Move
Because there are many universities nearby like Bryant and Stratton College Richmond, moving will be easier during the months that school is not in session, for instance in the summer or over spring break.
With Brandermill being so small, it doesn't really matter what neighborhood you choose to live in, you'll have almost the same access to main roads and amenities as everyone else. The community lies between Hull Street Road and the Powhite Parkway along Old Hundred Road near Highway 288. Residents here enjoy quick access to the Richmond Metro area, with a commute of about 20 minutes.
Kelly Green Drive: This quaint little neighborhood is right next to Highway 288, and gives the easiest access to the highway of anywhere else. In this area is The Grill at Waterford and A Taste of Italy.
Waterford Lake Drive: Like its name suggests, this northeastern sector surrounds a beautiful lake with waterfront views for almost every home.
Fox Chase Drive: You'll find this area in the southwestern part of town close to a few main roads, but far enough away from the highways that traffic noise shouldn't be an issue. Carytown Coffee will supply you with your caffeine in this neighborhood.
Sandy Ridge Parkway: On the other side of the lake in Waterford, you'll find Sandy Ridge, a quiet neighborhood with a meandering stream in the southern part of this area.
On a month-to-month basis, you can find a variety of amenities unique to Brandermill. Three pools offer membership for a one-time yearly payment. There are also 15 miles of walking and biking trails to help keep you in shape, and a large variety of parks and playgrounds available to residents and their guests. Also available to Brandermill residents is the Harbour Pointe Clubhouse, a rental location for large parties like weddings, anniversaries or family reunions. Picnic pavilions are also available to rent for large groups. For Brandermill residents who hope to stay "green," the planned community offers a community garden at Heritage Farms. Residents can rent a plot for the season and plant to their heart's content.
If you would like to move to Brandermill and are looking for rental houses, instead of for sale, contact Show Me Brandermill first. This service offers more viewing and a location link to a map, as well as offering residents who are also realtors an incentive to sell.