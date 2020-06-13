88 Apartments for rent in Brandermill, VA

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bandermill
17 Units Available
Hunter's Chase Apartments
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Brandermill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1100 sqft
This community features a picnic area, swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The shopping and dining at the Market Square Shopping Center is just a short drive away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1988 sqft
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3803 Timber Ridge Road
3803 Timber Ridge Road, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2278 sqft
This home is located in a sought after neighborhood with a park like setting and a freshly painted exterior , new roof and new windows. If you love nature you will appreciate the natural landscape (which landlord maintains) and walking paths.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7501 Winning Colors Ct
7501 Winning Colors Ct, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1564 sqft
7501 Winning Colors Ct Available 06/15/20 Chesterfield - Southside - Deer Run - Freshly painted two-story colonial on a large (.4 acre) cul de sac lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12318 Darien Circle
12318 Darien Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
12318 Darien Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Midlothian - 12318 Darien Circle is a beautiful two-story townhome located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1068 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
5505 Standing Oaks Place
5505 Standing Oak Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2085 sqft
5505 Standing Oaks Place Available 06/15/20 Welcome Home!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home in Woodlake is a renters dream.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1518 Water Willow Drive
1518 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1845 sqft
3 BR / 2 BA Waterfront Home in Midlothian! Pets considered. Available Now! - Enjoy waterfront living! Three bedroom transitional overlooks Lake Evergreen on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot. Light and bright throughout with gorgeous views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct
12616 Horseshoe Bay Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
12616 Horseshoe Bay Ct Available 08/03/20 Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape with Gas Fireplace and Rear Fencing - Cute Midlothian 3 Bed 2 Bath 1504 sf Cape that backs up to a nice creek.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14604 Duck Cove Pl
14604 Duck Cove Place, Woodlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2,5 bath in Woodlake - Big 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Woodlake area. (RLNE5857707)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14943 Featherchase Drive
14943 Featherchase Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
14943 Featherchase Drive Available 07/01/20 Ashbrook Subdivision - Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, kitchen. Fenced backyard Schools: Clover Hill Elementary Swift Creek Middle Cosby High School (RLNE5835045)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1405 Water Willow Drive
1405 Water Willow Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1056 sqft
Chesterfield Home - Nice two-bedroom and two-bathroom Chesterfield County home for rent at $1,275. This home features a large and open family room, dining room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
15144 Watermill Lake Trail
15144 Watermill Lake Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1687 sqft
15144 Watermill Lake Trail is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhome located in Watermill Villas, in Midlothian, VA.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4607 Glen Tara Drive
4607 Glen Tara Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
4607 Glen Tara Drive Available 06/15/20 CUTE RANCHER in EASY ACCESS Chesterfield Location! - This property is located in such a convenient Chesterfield location! 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch home. Easy access to Rt.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
City GuideBrandermill
"Up men to your posts! Don't forget today that you are from old Virginia." -- George Edward Pickett, general in the Confederates States Army

Located about 30 minutes from Richmond International Airport in Midlothian, Virginia, Brandermill is made up of 3,700 custom homes over 2,444 acres, 450 of which are commercial. This also includes 8 miles of shoreline bordering the Swift Creek Reservoir, 15 miles of walking / biking paths and 3 community pools. Although its claim to fame as a "Best Planned Community in America" may be a little outdated because it was recognized in 1977, the architects of this community are not. They are constantly updating their building plans and permits, and building new commercial properties.

Moving to Brandermill

Apartments for rent are in future commercial plans. The majority of the homes are single family-owned, although you may be able to find some homes for rent in Brandermill, as well as duplexes and townhouses for rent. Here are some things to consider as you move. Apartments for rent are not impossible to find, either.

Amenities

As a resident of Brandermill, you will find yourself in close proximity to public schools, grocery stores, local churches, post offices, medical centers, museums and zoos.

Public schools are a part of the Chesterfield County school system, which work closely with Brandermill residents in the Brandermill Ambassador Program (Branderbassadors).

When to Move

Because there are many universities nearby like Bryant and Stratton College Richmond, moving will be easier during the months that school is not in session, for instance in the summer or over spring break.

Neighborhoods

With Brandermill being so small, it doesn't really matter what neighborhood you choose to live in, you'll have almost the same access to main roads and amenities as everyone else. The community lies between Hull Street Road and the Powhite Parkway along Old Hundred Road near Highway 288. Residents here enjoy quick access to the Richmond Metro area, with a commute of about 20 minutes.

Kelly Green Drive: This quaint little neighborhood is right next to Highway 288, and gives the easiest access to the highway of anywhere else. In this area is The Grill at Waterford and A Taste of Italy.

Waterford Lake Drive: Like its name suggests, this northeastern sector surrounds a beautiful lake with waterfront views for almost every home.

Fox Chase Drive: You'll find this area in the southwestern part of town close to a few main roads, but far enough away from the highways that traffic noise shouldn't be an issue. Carytown Coffee will supply you with your caffeine in this neighborhood.

Sandy Ridge Parkway: On the other side of the lake in Waterford, you'll find Sandy Ridge, a quiet neighborhood with a meandering stream in the southern part of this area.

Living in Brandermill

On a month-to-month basis, you can find a variety of amenities unique to Brandermill. Three pools offer membership for a one-time yearly payment. There are also 15 miles of walking and biking trails to help keep you in shape, and a large variety of parks and playgrounds available to residents and their guests. Also available to Brandermill residents is the Harbour Pointe Clubhouse, a rental location for large parties like weddings, anniversaries or family reunions. Picnic pavilions are also available to rent for large groups. For Brandermill residents who hope to stay "green," the planned community offers a community garden at Heritage Farms. Residents can rent a plot for the season and plant to their heart's content.

If you would like to move to Brandermill and are looking for rental houses, instead of for sale, contact Show Me Brandermill first. This service offers more viewing and a location link to a map, as well as offering residents who are also realtors an incentive to sell.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brandermill?
The average rent price for Brandermill rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Brandermill?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brandermill include Bandermill.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brandermill?
Some of the colleges located in the Brandermill area include Longwood University, University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brandermill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brandermill from include Richmond, Petersburg, Chester, Short Pump, and Colonial Heights.

