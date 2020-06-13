Apartment List
VA
/
hopewell
Last updated June 13 2020

63 Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Hopewell
2 Units Available
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Twin Rivers
600 Winston Churchill Dr, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
306 Perrymont Road
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1088 sqft
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher built in 2004 and offers approximately 1088 square feet of living space; living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and laundry closet, master bedroom has attached full

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1302 sqft
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1631 Autumn Dr.
1631 Autumn Woods Drive, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
ATTACHED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE NOW. - VIEW BY APPOINTMENT - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Family room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Total electric with heat pump and central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1201 Edgewood Boulevard
1201 Edgewood Blvd, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
770 sqft
Duplex Convenient to Ft. Lee - Renovated 2 bedroom duplex with central heat and air, hardwood floors throughout, and large living room. Quiet street. No pets allowed. No smoking. ALL VIEWINGS ARE SCHEDULED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT SPRENTALS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/14/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/14/2020 <<< - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with stove and fridge. Stone Fireplace in dining area with French doors. Covered front porch. Rear deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
1125 Delaware Avenue
1125 Delaware Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
831 sqft
Available immediately! This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher features brand new appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring and paint! Pets welcomed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, HVAC filter fee: $10 (addl/month).

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
800 E. Broadway
800 East Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
800 E.
Results within 1 mile of Hopewell

1 of 1

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
419 Briarwood Cir.
419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
874 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Hopewell
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Enon
42 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Southcreek Drive
1601 Southcreek Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2425 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home near Fort Lee - Property Id: 286653 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286653 Property Id 286653 (RLNE5841583)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Cobbs Point Lane
727 Cobbs Point Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is REMARKABLE!!! Its centrally located to a host of activities shopping, restaurants with quick access to all major interstates (I295, I95, I85).

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6528 Commons Drive
6528 Commons Drive, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
6528 Commons Drive Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOMES! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 07/08/2020 - PRINCE GEORGE COMMONS TOWNHOUSE 2 BR, 1.5 BA, Living room, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10484 Jordan Parkway
10484 Jordan Parkway, Prince George County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3570 sqft
10484 Jordan Parkway Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Waterfront Property! 12 Minutes to Fort Lee - This all brick, waterfront property is located in The Jordan on the James.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6301 Bull Hill Road
6301 Bull Hill Road, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
6301 Bull Hill Road Available 07/08/20 DUPLEX COMING SOON IN PRINCE GEORGE! >>>CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/8/2019<<< - 2BR, 1BA Duplex in Prince George! Living Room, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2210 Van Dorn Street
2210 Van Dorn Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
This Brick rancher is located in the Pines Gardens Subdivision. Minutes away from local shopping areas. Just a few miles away from 95 near Crater rd.

Median Rent in Hopewell

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hopewell is $804, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $927.
Studio
$766
1 Bed
$804
2 Beds
$927
3+ Beds
$1,229
City GuideHopewell
Hopewell, Virginia, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States. The city of Hopewell is packed with incredible history and architecture. The oldest part of the city was first established by Sir Thomas Dale in 1613, and it has been an active community ever since.

Now is an excellent time to consider a move to Hopewell, Virginia. Demand for real estate has been gradually declining in recent years. Although real estate in Hopewell did not suffer much during the national real estate crash of 2008, median home prices have experienced a gradual decline. For potential residents looking to find rental homes in Hopewell, this is good news. Landlords are willing to offer a number of incentives, including all utilities paid and furnished apartments at a discounted rate to encourage potential tenants trying to find apartments in Hopewell. In addition, some landlords are willing to simplify rental and credit history checks in order to secure tenants as quickly as possible. Anyone considering a move to Hopewell will find particularly great value, considering the scenic views and quaint neighborhoods to be found in the city.

Neighborhoods in Hopewell

Hopewell has more distinct neighborhoods than one might expect in a town of this size. Despite the fact that the city has just over 22,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census, there are at least nine different neighborhoods, and four of the most popular neighborhoods are as follows:

Kenwood: Located in the heart of the city, Kenwood is a great place for anyone looking for townhouses for rent at an affordable price.

Cedar Level: Although Cedar Level is a bit more established than Kenwood, potential tenants can still find great value. You should know that homes and apartments do tend to be a bit more expensive in this neighborhood.

Downtown Hopewell: Downtown Hopewell is perfect for anyone who wants quick and easy access to some of the city's popular restaurants. Two of the restaurants that are worth visiting are the Elephant Thai Restaurant and K and L Barbecue.

River Road and Puddledock Road: This is the least developed and least expensive neighborhood in Hopewell. If you are looking for a property with a lot of land, or simply want to have some distance between you and the hustle and bustle of the city center, this should be the first place you look.

Things to do in Hopewell

With its historical positioning overlooking the Appomattox and James Rivers, Hopewell is a great place for anyone interested in great views of the water, or for waterfront activities. In addition, there are a number of historical sites to visit, including General Grant's headquarters and the Hopewell Farm. Hopewell is a great city to consider for anyone who wants a small-town feel, historical sites and awe-inspiring river views.

June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report. Hopewell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopewell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hopewell rents increased significantly over the past month

Hopewell rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hopewell stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $928 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hopewell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopewell, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hopewell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hopewell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hopewell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hopewell's median two-bedroom rent of $928 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% rise in Hopewell.
    • While Hopewell's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hopewell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hopewell.

    For more information check out our national report.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hopewell?
    In Hopewell, the median rent is $766 for a studio, $804 for a 1-bedroom, $927 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,229 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hopewell, check out our monthly Hopewell Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hopewell?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hopewell area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Virginia Commonwealth University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hopewell?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hopewell from include Richmond, Newport News, Suffolk, Petersburg, and Chester.

