63 Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA

Neighborhoods in Hopewell

Hopewell has more distinct neighborhoods than one might expect in a town of this size. Despite the fact that the city has just over 22,000 residents, according to the 2010 United States Census, there are at least nine different neighborhoods, and four of the most popular neighborhoods are as follows:

Kenwood: Located in the heart of the city, Kenwood is a great place for anyone looking for townhouses for rent at an affordable price.

Cedar Level: Although Cedar Level is a bit more established than Kenwood, potential tenants can still find great value. You should know that homes and apartments do tend to be a bit more expensive in this neighborhood.

Downtown Hopewell: Downtown Hopewell is perfect for anyone who wants quick and easy access to some of the city's popular restaurants. Two of the restaurants that are worth visiting are the Elephant Thai Restaurant and K and L Barbecue.

River Road and Puddledock Road: This is the least developed and least expensive neighborhood in Hopewell. If you are looking for a property with a lot of land, or simply want to have some distance between you and the hustle and bustle of the city center, this should be the first place you look.