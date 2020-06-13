/
/
bellwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
322 Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellwood
1 Unit Available
2576 Alcott Rd
2576 Alcott Road, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
Please feel free to stop by the leasing office for assistance located at : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 down 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -WATER TRASH SEWAGE ALL INCLUDED -totally electric, NO GAS -laminate flooring
Results within 1 mile of Bellwood
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2102 sqft
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3555 Thornsett Dr
3555 Thornsett Drive, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1896 sqft
3555 Thornsett Dr Available 10/05/20 Chester 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with 1 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac in Longmeadow - A GREAT Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bellwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellwood area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellwood from include Richmond, Suffolk, Petersburg, Chester, and Williamsburg.
