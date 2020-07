Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving alarm system courtyard fire pit game room green community pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access lobby media room online portal yoga

Built on the site of the historic Belle Pre Bottle Factory, 1111 Belle Pre Apartments is one of the most exciting additions to Alexandria. Our well-appointed homes' features include open kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A landscaped rooftop with pool, a resident lounge with multiple gaming options and a state-of-the-art fitness center bring the best of resort-style living to the heart of Old Town.