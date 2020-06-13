/
falmouth
156 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Clearview Heights
1 Unit Available
431 COLLINGWOOD DR
431 Collingwood Drive, Falmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
1 WOODBERRY COURT
1 Woodberry Court, Falmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2305 sqft
4 BED/3 BATH RENTAL IN SOUTH STAFFORD! RECENTLY UPDATED TO GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS IN THIS ALL BRICK HOME! SS APPLIANCES, MOSAIC GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPDATED BATHROOMS! ENJOY LIVING IN A BEAUTIFUL QUIET HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.
1 Unit Available
1209 Rowe St. - 1
1209 Rowe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1404 sqft
Amazing Location, Across from UMW! - This all-brick rambler features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a basement! Spacious and open family room. Quaint kitchen with separate dining area. Lawn maintained by management company. Nice size back yard.
1 Unit Available
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.
1 Unit Available
1702 WASHINGTON AVENUE
1702 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Duplex on Washington Avenue in the City! 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 4/2/16. Owner will only consider 1 small pet.
1 Unit Available
1324 KENMORE AVENUE
1324 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.
1 Unit Available
804 MONUMENT AVENUE
804 Monument Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Beautiful Kenmore Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and is surprisingly spacious. Across the street from Kenmore Park and only blocks to downtown's restaurants, shops and commuter train station.
1 Unit Available
601 WOODFORD STREET
601 Woodford Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ( all hardwood floors) and 1 Full Bathroom ( large remodeled shower ) rancher with a large fenced in backyard just across the street from Downtown Fredericksburg.
1 Unit Available
412 CANAL STREET
412 Canal St, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Brick duplex in the city with 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. Features wood floors and unfinished basement. Convenient to historic downntown Frederickburg shopping and dining. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 06/01/20.
1 Unit Available
104 SILVER COMET CT
104 Silver Comet Ct, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great location just seconds from VRE. Great for commuters. Just about brand new... 4 bed 3.5 bath with a finished basement for extra space. Accepts dogs on Case by case. min 12 month lease will also consider long term leases. Application on www.
1 Unit Available
1049 HOTCHKISS PLACE
1049 Hotchkiss Place, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2510 sqft
Gorgeous town-home minutes from MW Hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Beautiful brick front, large, open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring, granite counter tops in spacious gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
101 SPRING PARK LANE
101 Spring Park Lane, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1912 sqft
Stunning end unit townhouse that shows like a model for rent in Rappahannock Landing close to I-95. Features Large master bedroom with beautiful trim, tray ceiling, walk in closet and upgraded light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1122 CAROLINE STREET
1122 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Downtown Walking Distance To Everything! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. Gorgeous HW Floors & Porch. NEW PAINT. Beautiful Home Converted Into Apartments. PARKING. The $1,000/Month Includes Utilities.$30.00/Month for Trash & W/D. $50.
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
1111 CAROLINE STREET
1111 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming historic 2nd floor apartment in downtown Fredericksburg. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with rear access to yard and gardens. Half a block to downtown's restaurants and shops! NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
