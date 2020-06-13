223 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7732 MATISSE WAY
7732 Matisse Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Completely renovated 3BR end townhome with newer carpet, paint and window treatments, stainless KT appliances, big fenced rear yard, 2 assigned parking spaces with ample street parking as well.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6915 TRESTLE COURT
6915 Trestle Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2098 sqft
Spacious 3BR 3.5BA TH with over 2,000 SF of living space. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Light filled kitchen with space to eat-in. Full bathroom in finished basement with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Backs to woods.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8548 GWYNEDD WAY
8548 Gwynedd Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1459 sqft
Stunning, conveniently located townhome w/ large eat- in kitchen, newer floor, newer cabs, granite counters, SS appliances. Large deck off dining room. Updated baths. Spacious Master Suite w/ balcony & bath.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE
7574 Woodstown Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1872 sqft
Relax and enjoy this recently renovated (2018), tranquil retreat in the heart of bustling Fairfax county! The property is located just minutes from major military bases such as Fort Belvior, the Pentagon, NRO (9-14 m), and the Engineering Proving

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7708 BRANDEIS WAY
7708 Brandeis Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Vacant and ready to go! Brick-front townhome backing to common area*Pergo floors on main level*Eat-in kitchen*Large living room and separate dining room with sliding glass doors to fenced yard*Nice-sized bedrooms*Half baths on main and lower

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7700 SHADOWCREEK TERRACE
7700 Shadowcreek Terrace, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH 2 HALF BATH ,SEP LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ,FAMILY ROOM WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK AND FENCE YARD

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8475 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8475 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1088 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 three level townhouse with gleaming hardwood on main level. Two bedrooms 3 bathrooms with tubs. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining area off kitchen with sliders that opens onto deck.
Results within 1 mile of Newington
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8052 GRANDVIEW COURT
8052 Grandview Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1335 sqft
Delightful three level two bedroom, one and a half baths backing to fenced back yard and towering trees. Freshly painted in 2019 and ready for occupancy. Neutral colors throughout will go with all your belongings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .
City GuideNewington
Newington: a place where residents don't even receive mail at their homes with "Newington" written on it. In fact, only mail that comes through the post office has the Newington zip code; all the rest have Lorton or Springfield addresses.

Though listed as a census-designated place as opposed to a city or town, Newington has a population that easily surpasses many small towns throughout the country. This was true even before some "genius" decided to split the town into two different sections, creating a new census-designated place called Newington Forest that now claims about half the area's residents. This resulted in a population drop of nearly 7,000 people between 2000 and 2010. Despite this technicality, the population drop in Newington is nowhere near a reflection of how people feel about the area.

Moving to Newington

Moving to Newington doesn't have to be an ordeal. Besides, you can always order a few pizzas to coerce some friends into helping. That, however, isn't the only preparation you'll need to undertake if you're looking for property rentals in Newington. This is because the place is really popular among those moving anywhere near the area. Seriously, you know how you sometimes drive around a town and say, "This is an upscale neighborhood?" Yeah, you'll be doing that a lot in Newington.

When to Start Looking

You haven't already started looking? What are you doing? Get to it! If searching for home and apartment rentals is usually one of your favorite leisurely activities, you might want to rethink your strategy when it comes to Newington. While there is a big rental community in and around Newington, this doesn't mean that there's a multitude of residences to go around. In fact, the overwhelming majority of places in Newington are inhabited. After all, neighborhoods don't stay this nice if homes go unkempt for very long. So if you don't start doing your research at least two to three months in advance and start looking for a spot to call home one to two months out, you might just be out of luck.

When to Make the Move

You may want to avoid the summer months for a few reasons. First off, an influx of people visits Washington D.C. during the summer. What's that got to do with you? Get a map! You're less than half an hour away from the nation's capital. You don't want to catch that traffic. Also, Virginia is pretty much considered part of the South by many people, and it brings the humidity along with it. Unless you want all of that hard work of packing to be ruined when your sweat causes the boxes to tear, you may want to aim for a spring or winter move date.

What to Bring Along

Whether you're looking to rent a small studio apartment or you've spent the last few hours checking out two-bedroom apartments in the area, you'll need to bring along a few things. First off, have references from former landlords and proof of income in hand. These homes are immaculate; no joke. The landlord is going to want to know that you're a good tenant and won't become a squatter. A credit check will also show that you're responsible enough to own such an amazing home, and since the landlord is likely to perform one anyway, you'll be doing him a favor. A little sucking up never hurt.

Newington Neighborhoods

Newington is relatively small in some people's minds, but it's large in others'. Regardless of how a person views the place, the areas within it all have little perks of living there. There's really no place that doesn't have residential neighborhoods, so regardless of what "floats your boat," you'll find a great place to call home.

Eastern Newington: Just east of Highway 613 lies an area that's highly residential, but once you get near the main highway, you'll find plenty of stores, shops and restaurants. Add that to the nearby 70-acre Newington Park, where you can enjoy hiking, soccer or bike riding, and you've got a great place to live.

Central Newington: If you end up renting an apartment in this area, you've got some stuff to look forward to. You'll get the great place to live that's typical of all areas, but you'll also be near the Saratoga Shopping Center. Got a giant grocery list? Head to Giant Food, where you can put that turn of phrase to good use!

Middle Run: The area that Middle Run Stream cuts through has some great subdivisions and is bordered to the north by Fairfax County Parkway Trail. The Middle Run Stream Valley Park is also located here. This mean that if you enjoy walking or cycling, this is the place for you.

Southern Newington: This section has lots of commercial space surrounded by beautiful neighborhoods. You're sure to enjoy the beauty of Accotink Creek, and if the British ever decide to invade again, you'll love being nearby Davison Army Airfield.

Living in Newington

There are benefits to living in every single neighborhood, community and area around Newington; but in reality, there's a host of benefits to just living in this census-designated place. Not only can you choose among some of the best houses in Virginia, but you'll also find a variety of other perks that are just around the corner. Here are a few of them.

Play a Round

If you live in neighborhoods as nice as this, you've got to top off the look. That's right; that means you need to head over to Fort Belvoir Golf Club.

A Capital Affair

Oh yeah, you're less than half an hour from D.C. If you can't figure out something to do there... that's just pathetic!

Staying in Shape

There are miles of walking and cycling trails around Newington. Go enjoy them after you're finished with all that finding an apartment and moving in jazz.

Travel Everywhere

That's not even an exaggeration. Interstate 95 cuts right through Newington, and if you hit it and just drive, you can take it all the way to Florida. Heading south for the winter isn't just for the birds!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newington?
The average rent price for Newington rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newington?
Some of the colleges located in the Newington area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newington from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

