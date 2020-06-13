223 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA📍
Though listed as a census-designated place as opposed to a city or town, Newington has a population that easily surpasses many small towns throughout the country. This was true even before some "genius" decided to split the town into two different sections, creating a new census-designated place called Newington Forest that now claims about half the area's residents. This resulted in a population drop of nearly 7,000 people between 2000 and 2010. Despite this technicality, the population drop in Newington is nowhere near a reflection of how people feel about the area.
Moving to Newington doesn't have to be an ordeal. Besides, you can always order a few pizzas to coerce some friends into helping. That, however, isn't the only preparation you'll need to undertake if you're looking for property rentals in Newington. This is because the place is really popular among those moving anywhere near the area. Seriously, you know how you sometimes drive around a town and say, "This is an upscale neighborhood?" Yeah, you'll be doing that a lot in Newington.
When to Start Looking
You haven't already started looking? What are you doing? Get to it! If searching for home and apartment rentals is usually one of your favorite leisurely activities, you might want to rethink your strategy when it comes to Newington. While there is a big rental community in and around Newington, this doesn't mean that there's a multitude of residences to go around. In fact, the overwhelming majority of places in Newington are inhabited. After all, neighborhoods don't stay this nice if homes go unkempt for very long. So if you don't start doing your research at least two to three months in advance and start looking for a spot to call home one to two months out, you might just be out of luck.
When to Make the Move
You may want to avoid the summer months for a few reasons. First off, an influx of people visits Washington D.C. during the summer. What's that got to do with you? Get a map! You're less than half an hour away from the nation's capital. You don't want to catch that traffic. Also, Virginia is pretty much considered part of the South by many people, and it brings the humidity along with it. Unless you want all of that hard work of packing to be ruined when your sweat causes the boxes to tear, you may want to aim for a spring or winter move date.
What to Bring Along
Whether you're looking to rent a small studio apartment or you've spent the last few hours checking out two-bedroom apartments in the area, you'll need to bring along a few things. First off, have references from former landlords and proof of income in hand. These homes are immaculate; no joke. The landlord is going to want to know that you're a good tenant and won't become a squatter. A credit check will also show that you're responsible enough to own such an amazing home, and since the landlord is likely to perform one anyway, you'll be doing him a favor. A little sucking up never hurt.
Newington is relatively small in some people's minds, but it's large in others'. Regardless of how a person views the place, the areas within it all have little perks of living there. There's really no place that doesn't have residential neighborhoods, so regardless of what "floats your boat," you'll find a great place to call home.
Eastern Newington: Just east of Highway 613 lies an area that's highly residential, but once you get near the main highway, you'll find plenty of stores, shops and restaurants. Add that to the nearby 70-acre Newington Park, where you can enjoy hiking, soccer or bike riding, and you've got a great place to live.
Central Newington: If you end up renting an apartment in this area, you've got some stuff to look forward to. You'll get the great place to live that's typical of all areas, but you'll also be near the Saratoga Shopping Center. Got a giant grocery list? Head to Giant Food, where you can put that turn of phrase to good use!
Middle Run: The area that Middle Run Stream cuts through has some great subdivisions and is bordered to the north by Fairfax County Parkway Trail. The Middle Run Stream Valley Park is also located here. This mean that if you enjoy walking or cycling, this is the place for you.
Southern Newington: This section has lots of commercial space surrounded by beautiful neighborhoods. You're sure to enjoy the beauty of Accotink Creek, and if the British ever decide to invade again, you'll love being nearby Davison Army Airfield.
There are benefits to living in every single neighborhood, community and area around Newington; but in reality, there's a host of benefits to just living in this census-designated place. Not only can you choose among some of the best houses in Virginia, but you'll also find a variety of other perks that are just around the corner. Here are a few of them.
Play a Round
If you live in neighborhoods as nice as this, you've got to top off the look. That's right; that means you need to head over to Fort Belvoir Golf Club.
A Capital Affair
Oh yeah, you're less than half an hour from D.C. If you can't figure out something to do there... that's just pathetic!
Staying in Shape
There are miles of walking and cycling trails around Newington. Go enjoy them after you're finished with all that finding an apartment and moving in jazz.
Travel Everywhere
That's not even an exaggeration. Interstate 95 cuts right through Newington, and if you hit it and just drive, you can take it all the way to Florida. Heading south for the winter isn't just for the birds!