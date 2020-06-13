223 Apartments for rent in Newington, VA

Moving to Newington

Moving to Newington doesn't have to be an ordeal. Besides, you can always order a few pizzas to coerce some friends into helping. That, however, isn't the only preparation you'll need to undertake if you're looking for property rentals in Newington. This is because the place is really popular among those moving anywhere near the area. Seriously, you know how you sometimes drive around a town and say, "This is an upscale neighborhood?" Yeah, you'll be doing that a lot in Newington.

When to Start Looking

You haven't already started looking? What are you doing? Get to it! If searching for home and apartment rentals is usually one of your favorite leisurely activities, you might want to rethink your strategy when it comes to Newington. While there is a big rental community in and around Newington, this doesn't mean that there's a multitude of residences to go around. In fact, the overwhelming majority of places in Newington are inhabited. After all, neighborhoods don't stay this nice if homes go unkempt for very long. So if you don't start doing your research at least two to three months in advance and start looking for a spot to call home one to two months out, you might just be out of luck.

When to Make the Move

You may want to avoid the summer months for a few reasons. First off, an influx of people visits Washington D.C. during the summer. What's that got to do with you? Get a map! You're less than half an hour away from the nation's capital. You don't want to catch that traffic. Also, Virginia is pretty much considered part of the South by many people, and it brings the humidity along with it. Unless you want all of that hard work of packing to be ruined when your sweat causes the boxes to tear, you may want to aim for a spring or winter move date.

What to Bring Along

Whether you're looking to rent a small studio apartment or you've spent the last few hours checking out two-bedroom apartments in the area, you'll need to bring along a few things. First off, have references from former landlords and proof of income in hand. These homes are immaculate; no joke. The landlord is going to want to know that you're a good tenant and won't become a squatter. A credit check will also show that you're responsible enough to own such an amazing home, and since the landlord is likely to perform one anyway, you'll be doing him a favor. A little sucking up never hurt.