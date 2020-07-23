/
goochland county
175 Apartments for rent in Goochland County, VA📍
21 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
1 Unit Available
2904 Chapel Hill Road
2904 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3787 sqft
Spacious, open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, contemporary, private on acreage. Beautiful pond view and walking trails within 30 min. of Short Pump. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 1st.floor master. Great room opens to large deck.
1 Unit Available
2722 Ravenwood Rd
2722 Ravenwood Road, Goochland County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single family country home in Goochland county Va. - Property Id: 294319 Beautiful Cape cod design, with 10 acres on land for fun and adventures. Beautiful hardwood all throughout the house and recently updated kitchen appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Goochland County
11 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4351 Saunders Station Loop
4351 Saunders Station Loop, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2509 sqft
Beautiful Stanley Martin Home, Truxton floorplan Condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths has everything on your wish list...
1 Unit Available
12304 Poplar Forest Drive
12304 Poplar Forest Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
A Available 08/03/20 Come see this newly renovated half of a duplex. 1400 sq ft with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom with master bath, 3 bedrooms in all. 2 1/2 baths with new fixtures.
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Location! Location! Don't miss out on this adorable two bedroom one and one-half bath town home located in desirable Westleyen Subdivision in the West End - close to shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Goochland County
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
14 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
39 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
22 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
7 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
32 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
112 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
999 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.
57 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
18 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
11 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5900 Shirebrook Drive
5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2228 sqft
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake.
1 Unit Available
13555 Ridgemoor Drive
13555 Ridgemoor Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1894 sqft
13555 Ridgemoor Drive is a beautiful townhome located in The Grove subdivision, right in the heart of the Midlothian area! This home which is situated in the sought-after Watkins/Midlothian school zone, is close to 288 and Powhite; Westchester
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
11412 Sadler Walk Lane
11412 Sadler Walk Lane, Innsbrook, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2792 sqft
Beautiful brick front home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths available now for lease. Highly desirable Henrico County public schools, Rivers Edge Elementary, Holman Middle, and Glen Allen High. This lovely home has an open floor plan and a great flow.
