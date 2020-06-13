/
/
manchester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Manchester
40 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
8619 Claypool Road
8619 Claypool Road, Manchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
8619 Claypool Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Home in Midlothian - 8619 Claypool Road is a beautiful and spacious Contemporary style 2-story home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Manchester
1 Unit Available
7410 Hull Street Rd. Suit 102 - 4
7410 Hull Street Road, Manchester, VA
Studio
$350
200 sqft
This commercial property has excellent visibility from Hull Street. Convenient onsite parking. Unit 102 is on the first floor of the building. Ideal for medical use or office space. Utilities and cleaning are included.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hioaks
8 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wayside Dr
2601 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA for help! 2601 Wayside Drive 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2650 Wayside Dr
2650 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA 2650 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -new wall to wall carpet -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9801 Mosswood Road
9801 Mosswood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath single family home has been recently renovated. Brand new carpet, fresh refinished hardwood flooring and brand new laminate flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Worthington
1 Unit Available
6548 Holliday Rd
6548 Holliday Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
Newly renovated Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. New vinyl flooring in kitchen, Laundry room and carpet all through-out. This home has new windows and a brand new HVAC system.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Elkhardt
1 Unit Available
1509 Ivymount Road
1509 Ivymount Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
Welcome to the Madison Place Condos. Great rental property with brand new carpet and wonderful floor plan.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Brighton Green
1 Unit Available
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Manchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include Richmond, Petersburg, Chester, Short Pump, and Colonial Heights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VA