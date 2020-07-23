/
/
frederick county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
53 Apartments for rent in Frederick County, VA📍
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3318 PAPERMILL ROAD
3318 Papermill Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1014 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH ,MASTER SUITE UPPER LEVEL TWO BEDROOMS MAIN LEVEL LARGE FENCED YARD. DETACHED GARAGE. FOR $1375 A MONTH OWNERS WILL CUT THE GRASS AND TAKE CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL TENANT OCCUPIED EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2522 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1196 HITES ROAD
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views. This is a Must See Property! Carriage house in rear of the property is currently occupied.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
111 FADING STAR
111 Fading Star Ct, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Newer town home in Snowden Bridge; 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths; beautiful eat in kitchen with large island. Large back deck; fully finished basement. Spacious open floor plan.
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1115 CEDAR CREEK GRADE
1115 Cedar Creek Grade, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1924 sqft
COMING SOON! 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on Cedar Creek Grade situated on 2 acres. Well/Septic. No Smoking. Animals on a case by case basis.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
309 NOTTOWAY DRIVE
309 Nottaway Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
Available 8/1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Commuter location - located near schools, shopping, parks. Hardwood floors throughout, Large kitchen with table area . Storage shed in back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
837 N PIFER ROAD
837 North Pifer Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1672 sqft
**Occupancy limited to 3 occupants due to the septic!** Farmhouse with three bedrooms and one bath ready for its new tenants! Very peaceful, private setting with great views along with an area to plant a garden.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
122 SEQUOIA DRIVE
122 Sequoia Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2281 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE YEAR YOUNG MOVE-IN READY, WELL-DESIGNED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL THE FEATURES YOU'RE LOOKING FOR - BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 BEL AIR
1006 Bell Air Street, Stephens City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Lawn care included with rent - charming cape cod on quiet street in the town limits of Stephens City. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and full bath, renovated kitchen, upstairs has 1 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors, sun porch is heated.
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
103 HANOVERIAN COURT
103 Hanovcrian Drive, Frederick County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4340 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Style home in Canter Estates. With 4,000+ square feet of finished living space to include 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and partially finished basement.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
101 MEGAN LANE
101 Megan Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3658 sqft
Former Dan Ryan model decked out with all the options. This Regent II floorplan boast a beautiful morning room extension and gourmet kitchen. Large family room with gas fireplace and tons of natural light.
1 of 2
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
556 ROUND HILL ROAD
556 Round Hill Road, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1339 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with partially finished attic. NO PETS! Backs to railroad tracks. Well & septic.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.
1 of 56
Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
405 LYNNEHAVEN DRIVE
405 Lynnehaven Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3044 sqft
Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick County
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
6 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
409 STONE MEADOW COURT
409 Stone Meadow Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Maintenance Free and in pristine condition. Freshly painted interior, new flooring throughout, all appliances including washer/dryer. Lovely screened rear porch, no lawn care necessary, owner pays for the HOA dues.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE
2083 Honeysuckle Ln, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
DON"T MISS OUT! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! Three level duplex in sought after area in Winchester- Orchard Hill. Three bedrooms and two full baths which includes a master bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
160 N LOUDOUN STREET
160 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
Beautifully updated apartment available in downtown Winchester right on the walking mall! This modern design will check all your boxes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3 TAFT AVENUE
3 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Ready to show! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. This home has gas heat, central air, ceiling fans, plus hook-up for washer/dryer. Off-street parking out front.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Frederick County area include Hood College, James Madison University, and Shenandoah University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Germantown, Frederick, Reston, Manassas, and Centreville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Germantown, MDFrederick, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDFair Oaks, VAMcNair, VA
Winchester, VASterling, VAOakton, VAHarrisonburg, VAManassas Park, VAGainesville, VAStrasburg, VAMartinsburg, WVFront Royal, VAWoodstock, VACharles Town, WVCumberland, MD