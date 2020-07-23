/
stafford county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
151 Apartments for rent in Stafford County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 05:17 PM
Contact for Availability
Magnolia Falls
2500 Green Tree Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
At Magnolia Falls, our residents will find everything they need for a life of luxury and ease. Throughout the community, residents can take advantage of the sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, and beautiful clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 05:17 PM
$
Contact for Availability
England Run
Kensington Crossing
101 Knights Court, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
The amenities at our apartments in Fredericksburg are designed to impress.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
108 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
108 Mountain Avenue, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3076 sqft
Spacious 3 level colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Features granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood, gas fireplace, basement with finished recreation room, garage and so much more! Available 8/15/2020. Pets considered case by case.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Hayes Street
30 Hayes Street, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2778 sqft
30 Hayes Street Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL STAFFORD HOME - FINISHED BASEMENT - This beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with fully finished walk out basement.
1 of 81
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2044 Coast Guard Drive
2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Ben Neuis Place
408 Ben Neuis Place, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Heather Hills Townhome - Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a main level deck, fully finished walkout basement with a full bath.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Saint Richards Court
23 Saint Richards Court, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5524 sqft
23 Saint Richards Court Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home in Mountain View High School District - Stafford - This home is over 5000 sqft and has been meticulously maintained. Formal entry foyer with sitting room and dining room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Buckingham Lane Unit 102
202 Buckingham Ln, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
202 Buckingham Lane Unit 102 Available 08/01/20 LARGE UPDATED 3 BEDROOM CONDO - CLOSE TO TBS GATE QUANTICO - Updated 1st floor condo. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central Stafford location convenient to shopping, restaurants, Quantico, commuter lots.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Sebastian Road
60 Sebastian Road, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2460 sqft
60 Sebastian Road Available 09/01/20 FREDERICKSBURG (STAFFORD COUNTY) MINUTES DO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - Cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with large private fenced backyard, firepit and deck.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
257 Olympic Drive
257 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
257 Olympic Drive Available 08/01/20 MINUTES TO QUANTICO - WIDEWATER VILLAGE - STAFFORD - Beautiful 4 spacious bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms. Finished basement. Rear deck, fenced yard. Formal living room and dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Madison Court
115 Madison Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
115 Madison Court Available 08/01/20 3 BR Interior TH For Rent in Stafford - Clean Town Home in Stafford! 3 levels. Finished Basement. 3 Bed/1.5 Bath - Full sized Washer/Dryer. Fenced Back Yard. Walking Distance to Shopping & Restaurants.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Buckingham Lane#102
200 Buckingham Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Commuter's Dream Location! - A Commuter's Dream Location & Within Your Budget In North Stafford! Wall-To-Wall Carpeting & Neutral Decor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Valdosta Drive
130 Voldosta Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2400 sqft
130 Valdosta Drive Available 09/04/20 Minutes to Quantico - Great Townhouse - Bright and airy 3 level townhouse (end unit). Entry level has a half bathroom & large family/rec room. Huge family room with cozy fireplace on main level.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
191 Executive Cir
191 Executive Circle, Stafford Courthouse, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2034 sqft
SIGHT UNSEEN APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN EXCELLENT STAFFORD LOCATION! OVER 2900 SQ FT!! HARDWOODS, FIREPLACE, DECK, FENCED BACK YARD, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH DEN AND FULL BATH, 3 BEDROOMS 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
405 Sedgwick Ct
405 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1160 sqft
Beautiful interior TH, 3 bed, 2.5ba. conveniently located to Rt 1 and I-95. Updated bathrooms and kitchen. Fully fenced back yard. Driveway parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Clint Ln
309 Clint Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 309 Clint Ln in Stafford County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1017 Bayview Overlook
1017 Bayview Overlook, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2352 sqft
Gorgeous and Spacious 5 bedroom brick colonial located in cul de sac! Back yard has over 2 acres of wooded land and boosts a large deck and patio making it perfect to enjoy the amazing outdoors while entertaining.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Stafford County area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda have apartments for rent.
