620 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA📍
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6001 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD in Seven Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Available immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath. Full size washer/dryer on bedroom level.
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3041 PATRICK HENRY DR #201
3041 Patrick Henry Drive, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
707 sqft
LOOK NO MORE! YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LOCATION & GREAT COZY HOME IN PRESTINE CONDITION. 2 BEDROOMS & 1 FULL BATH. BRIGHT & SUNNY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA AND BOTH BEDROOMS. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
3101 S MANCHESTER STREET
3101 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1067 sqft
Location, location. Close to shopping centers, Seven corners, Arlington, DC. End unit property located on the seventh floor with beautiful city views offering 2 beds and 2 baths. Brand new laminate flooring in living and dining room.
Lake Barcroft
25 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
Columbia Heights - West
8 Units Available
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Bluemont
1 Unit Available
5617 N. 6th Street
5617 6th St N, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,125
2750 sqft
Arlington 5 BEDROOM - Property Id: 265345 Great location! Balston Arlington METRO and Balston Mall.Close to DC , I-66 and TYSONS.This luxury 5 Bedroom 4 and a half bathrooms home is perfect for a family or group.
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
6212 SQUIRES HILL DR
6212 Squires Hill Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights. The Master suite has large walk-in closet .
Westover Village
1 Unit Available
5741 Washington Blvd,
5741 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Location, location, Location. Minutes away from 66, 29 and Rout 7. Beautiful apartment in the heart of Arlington. Walking distance from Westover Park, Swanson Middle School, and many more restaurants.
Dominion Hills
1 Unit Available
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1384 sqft
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1364 sqft
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
600 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
600 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 15th. Welcome to The Madison! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, bright top floor unit with balcony facing East overlooks a beautiful treed residential area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seven Corners rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Seven Corners area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seven Corners from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
