1800 Oak Apartments is located in Arlington VA. We are just a short walk from Georgetown or the Rosslyn Metro. These renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature hard surface flooring, kitchens with granite counter tops, and an in-home washer and dryer. Take advantage of great amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, swimming pool and sundeck, beautiful courtyard garden and 24-hour fitness center.